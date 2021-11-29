Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEET   GB00BLSNND18

FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC

(FEET)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/29 06:41:07 am
1392.5 GBX   -1.24%
06:21aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/10Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/01Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

11/29/2021 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 26 November 2021, was:
NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 1,531.34p
Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 1,529.67p

Disclaimer

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
06:21aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/10Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/01Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/29Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/27Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/25FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/22FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/18FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/13FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/11FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,10 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Martin Bralsford Chairman
John Strathmore Spencer Independent Non-Executive Director
David Roger William Potter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel de Gruchy Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jane McGregor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC-0.35%0
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED2.67%2 045