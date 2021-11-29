Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)
The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 26 November 2021, was:
NAV per Ord share (incl. income)
1,531.34p
Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income)
1,529.67p
Disclaimer
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:20:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Chart FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
14,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-