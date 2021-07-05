Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEET   GB00BLSNND18

FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC

(FEET)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 05:53:21 am
1403.1875 GBX   -0.13%
05:58aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST  : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07/02FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST  : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06/28FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST  : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

07/05/2021 | 05:58am EDT
The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 2 July 2021, was:
NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 1,491.91p
Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 1,491.74p

Disclaimer

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Chart FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Martin Bralsford Chairman
John Strathmore Spencer Independent Non-Executive Director
David Roger William Potter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Rachel de Gruchy Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jane McGregor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST PLC-0.71%0
INDIA GRID TRUST9.22%1 038