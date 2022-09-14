Terry Smith's listed emerging equities fund to close

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Veteran investor Terry Smith's
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust will close due to
underperformance and will return proceeds to shareholders, the
British investment trust said on Wednesday, driving its shares
10% higher.
Smith, CEO and CIO of Fundsmith and ex-boss of broker Tullet
Prebon, said in a statement that the trust's returns had "fallen
below our expectations", adding that "it would be in the best
interests of shareholders to receive their investment back in
cash through a liquidation of the portfolio and wind-up of the
company".
The trust plans to close by the end of November, subject to
shareholder approval.
The trust's shares leapt 10.3% to eight-month highs of 1,341
pence on the news.
The trust has 378 million pounds ($435.68 million) in assets
under management, according to Morningstar data.
Smith's main Fundsmith Equity Fund has 23.5 billion pounds
under management. Its holdings include Unilever.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Investors 1
UK investment trust said earlier this month it would close,
following a campaign by disgruntled shareholders.
($1 = 0.8676 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Louise Heavens)