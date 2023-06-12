Advanced search
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
12.95 USD   -0.61%
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Funko Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Funko, Inc. ("Funko") (NASDAQ: FNKO) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Funko, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/funko-class-action-submission-form?prid=40641&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Funko includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software than it was disclosing to investors; (ii) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (iii) Funko's inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on Funko's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") margin.

DEADLINE: August 1, 2023

Aggrieved Funko investors only have until August 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-funko-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-1-2023-301847656.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
