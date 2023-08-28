Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Funko, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FNKO).

On March 1, 2023, the Company disclosed that, despite its prior assurances regarding the move of its distribution center and the planned upgrade of the Company's enterprise resource planning (ERP) software system, gross margin for 4Q2022 had decreased due primarily to “storage and container rental charges associated with inventory in excess of warehouse capacity,” as well as “a $32.5 million write down of capitalized costs associated with the decision not to implement a previously disclosed enterprise resource planning system.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Funko’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

