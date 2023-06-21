Advanced search
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:11:06 2023-06-21 am EDT
12.13 USD   -0.78%
Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors: Please contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Today to Recover Your Losses

06/21/2023 | 10:01am EDT
NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Funko, Inc. ("Funko" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNKO) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Funko securities between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fnko.

Case Details:
The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software than it was disclosing to investors; (2) having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (3) Funko's inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on Funko's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") margin.

What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fnko, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Funko you have until August 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. 

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funko-inc-fnko-investors-please-contact-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-today-to-recover-your-losses-301853178.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
