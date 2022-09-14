Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Funko, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:58 2022-09-14 am EDT
24.67 USD   +4.20%
11:30aFUNKO : Investor Day 2022
PU
09:46aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Funko's Price Target to $25.50 from $23, Reiterates Neutral Rating
MT
09/13TRANSCRIPT : Funko, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funko : Investor Day 2022

09/14/2022 | 11:30am EDT
The Future of Funko

Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer

Brand Portfolio

Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer

Channel Expansion

Andy Oddie, Chief Revenue Officer

Financial Review

Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer

Wrap Up

Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer

  • ə

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Funko Inc. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 335 M - -
Net income 2022 78,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 109 M 1 109 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 242
Free-Float 61,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,67 $
Average target price 30,06 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Mark Perlmutter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Marie Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Charles D. Denson Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Kenneth R. Brotman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNKO, INC.25.90%1 109
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-27.11%21 173
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.13.80%15 610
HASBRO, INC.-21.51%11 032
MATTEL, INC.6.86%8 139
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.81%5 324