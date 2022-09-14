Funko : Investor Day 2022

The Future of Funko
Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer
Brand Portfolio
Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer
Channel Expansion
Andy Oddie, Chief Revenue Officer
Financial Review
Jennifer Fall Jung, Chief Financial Officer
Wrap Up
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Funko Inc. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:29:01 UTC.