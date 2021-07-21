Log in
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
Funko Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

07/21/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) (“Funko” or “the Company”), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Funko website at https://investor.funko.com. Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 882 M - -
Net income 2021 45,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 674 M 674 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 832
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart FUNKO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Funko, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNKO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,96 $
Average target price 24,21 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Mariotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Perlmutter President
Jennifer Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth R. Brotman Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNKO, INC.73.03%825
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-18.69%19 063
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-18.89%15 386
HASBRO, INC.0.49%12 868
MATTEL, INC.7.68%6 874
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.79%5 854