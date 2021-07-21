Funko Sets Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) (“Funko” or “the Company”), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Funko website at https://investor.funko.com. Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005180/en/