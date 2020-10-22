Log in
FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
Funko Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET

10/22/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) (“Funko” or “the Company”), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Funko website at http://investor.funko.com. Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 607 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,93 M - -
Net Debt 2020 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 763
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart FUNKO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Funko, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNKO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,76 $
Last Close Price 5,96 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Mariotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Perlmutter President
Kenneth R. Brotman Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Jennifer Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNKO, INC.-65.27%211
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.34.40%17 900
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.17.12%16 571
HASBRO, INC.-17.67%11 914
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT30.69%11 774
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC70.84%4 480
