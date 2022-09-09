Advanced search
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
23.58 USD   +4.52%
04:06pFunko to Provide Long-Term Growth Objectives at Inaugural Investor Day Event
BU
08/05Funko Reports Lower Q2 Earnings, Net Sales Climb; Shares Fall
MT
08/05DA Davidson Trims Price Target on Funko to $48 From $50, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Funko to Provide Long-Term Growth Objectives at Inaugural Investor Day Event

09/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, will host an Investor Day with institutional investors and financial analysts on September 13, 2022 starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter will be joined by members of the leadership team to present on the Company’s five-year strategic growth plan. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.Funko.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for one year. A copy of the presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website immediately prior to the start of the Company’s presentation.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at www.funko.com, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FUNKO, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on FUNKO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 335 M - -
Net income 2022 84,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 057 M 1 057 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 242
Free-Float 61,3%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Mark Perlmutter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Marie Fall Jung Chief Financial Officer
Charles D. Denson Chairman
Joe Sansone Chief Global Operations Officer
Kenneth R. Brotman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNKO, INC.20.00%1 057
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-32.15%20 100
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.11.91%15 384
HASBRO, INC.-21.63%11 016
MATTEL, INC.5.98%8 072
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.41%5 120