Funko to Provide Long-Term Growth Objectives at Inaugural Investor Day Event

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, will host an Investor Day with institutional investors and financial analysts on September 13, 2022 starting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter will be joined by members of the leadership team to present on the Company’s five-year strategic growth plan. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.Funko.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for one year. A copy of the presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website immediately prior to the start of the Company’s presentation.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at www.funko.com, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

