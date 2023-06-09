Advanced search
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53:32 2023-06-09 pm EDT
13.02 USD   -0.12%
01:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors
BU
05:46aFNKO Jakubowitz Law Reminds Funko Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023
PR
06/08Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors
BU
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors

06/09/2023 | 01:06pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) common stock between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Funko investors have until August 1, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Funko investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 3, 2022, after the market closed, Funko released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The Company announced earnings per diluted share of $0.28 per share, more than 42% below street estimates of $0.49 per share. The Company also lowered its fiscal year 2022 guidance.

On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $11.58 per share, or 59.4%, to close at $7.92 per share on November 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 1, 2023, after the market closed, Funko announced its fiscal year 2022 results, and guidance for 2023. The Company disclosed a loss of $5.2 million, and that its adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.4%.

On this news, Funko’s stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 7.1%, to close at $9.94 per share on March 2, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Funko was experiencing significantly larger delays in implementing its enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) software than it was disclosing to investors; (2) Having moved into a new warehouse without functioning ERP software in place would lead to dramatically higher costs and poorer inventory management practices; and (3) Funko’s inability to efficiently operate the new distribution center would have a substantial, undisclosed impact on the Company’s EBITDA margin; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Funko common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
