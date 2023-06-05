Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Funko, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
12.21 USD   -2.32%
05:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO
PR
04:35pROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Funko, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – FNKO
BU
08:33aShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Funko, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO

06/05/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Funko, Inc. ("Funko" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FNKO).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Funko and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

Throughout 2022 and 2023, Funko promoted both the planned move of its distribution center from Everett, Washington to Buckeye, Arizona, as well as the planned upgrade of the Company's enterprise resource planning ("ERP") software system. On November 3, 2022, Funko announced its third quarter 2022 results, including earnings per diluted share of $0.28, more than 42% below Street estimates of $0.49 per share.  In addition, Funko reported that its gross margin "in the third quarter of 2022 decreased 100 basis points" from the third quarter of 2021, and that selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased 63.5% "due to increased infrastructure investment to accommodate recent rapid growth and provide capacity for sustained future growth."  Funko also dramatically lowered its full year ("FY") 2022 guidance ranges for adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share, while cutting its projected FY 2022 Adjusted EBITDA margin to high single digits, from prior estimates of 14.6%. On an earnings call to discuss the results, Company management disclosed that Funko's Buckeye, Arizona distribution center had opened "without the benefit of the warehouse management software it was designed to operate with" as a result of "a delayed ERP" software system, resulting "in higher than expected short-term operating expenses and increased margin pressure." In response to an analyst question regarding how the ERP implementation delays caught Funko by surprise, Company management responded that Funko had decided to launch the new warehouse without the benefit of a fully functioning or implemented ERP system. 

On this news, Funko's stock price fell $11.58 per share, or 59.4%, to close at $7.92 per share on November 4, 2022. 

Then, on March 1, 2023, Funko announced its FY 2022 results and guidance for FY 2023, reporting, among other results, net income for FY 2022 that had decreased to a $5.2 million loss and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share that came in well below prior estimates.  Funko also disclosed that "[g]ross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased . . . driven primarily by storage and container rental charges associated with inventory in excess of warehouse capacity" and that "SG&A expenses increased 78%", including "a $32.5 million write down of capitalized costs associated with the decision not to implement [the] previously disclosed [ERP] system[.]"  

On this news, in after-hours trading on March 1, 2023, Funko's stock price fell $3.17 per share from closing at $10.70 per share to $7.53 per share or a 29.6% drop. Funko's stock recovered somewhat during intra-day trading, but still closed down at $9.94 per share on heavy trading volume.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-funko-inc---fnko-301842843.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FUNKO, INC.
05:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO
PR
04:35pROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Funko, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Bef..
BU
08:33aShareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Funko, Inc. with..
BU
06/03Funko Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Invest..
PR
06/02Fnko Investor Notice : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Funko, Inc. Investo..
BU
06/02Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Funko, Inc. with Lo..
BU
05/16Insider Sell: Funko
MT
05/08BofA Securities Adjusts Funko's Price Target to $13 From $11, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/04Funko-a : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04FUNKO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUNKO, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer