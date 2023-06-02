Advanced search
    FNKO   US3610081057

FUNKO, INC.

(FNKO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
12.50 USD   +2.04%
05:54pShareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Funko, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05/16Insider Sell: Funko
MT
05/08BofA Securities Adjusts Funko's Price Target to $13 From $11, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Funko, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/02/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FNKO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 1, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Funko suffered from larger delays in implementing its ERP system than it disclosed to investors. The Company suffered from higher costs and poor inventory control at its new warehouse due to the ERP delay. The Company’s financial performance was impacted by its inability to run a properly functioning distribution system. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Funko, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FUNKO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 205 M - -
Net income 2023 -51,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 581 M 581 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 401
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart FUNKO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Funko, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUNKO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,25 $
Average target price 11,43 $
Spread / Average Target -6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Mariotti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Mark Perlmutter President & Director
Steven H. Nave Chief Operating, Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles D. Denson Chairman
Raj Varughese Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FUNKO, INC.11.82%581
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.32.13%23 299
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.19.33%15 718
HASBRO, INC.-2.72%8 319
MATTEL, INC.-1.74%6 205
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC9.87%3 879
