Funtastic : Completion of acquisition of Hobby Warehouse Group

11/25/2020 | 04:47pm EST
26 November 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Rialto Tower

525 Collins Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

Successful completion of the acquisition of Hobby Warehouse Group

The Board of Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) (Funtastic or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of 100% of Australian e-commerce websites Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, Hobby Warehouse and Mittoni (Acquisition) and the issue of new shares in the Company under the underwritten placement (Placement) and conversion of existing debt to equity (Debt Conversion) (together the Proposed Transactions).

Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Proposed Transactions at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 23 November 2020 (AGM).

Accordingly, as of 26 November 2020:

  • Mr Louis Mittoni has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company;
  • Mr Kevin Moore has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company; and
  • Mr Bernie Brookes has stepped down as a Director and Chairman of the Company.

All new shares issued under the Placement and Debt Conversion as well as the new share issues approved at the AGM will commence trading on the ASX today, 26 November 2020.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For media enquiries please contact: Rochelle Burbury

Third Avenue Consulting 0408 774 577 Rochelle@thirdavenue.com.au

Suite 2.01, 315 Ferntree Gully Road, Mt Waverley Victoria 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9100 www.funtastic.com.auABN 94 063 886 199

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Outdoor Lifestyle, Family Safety and Education, Fun Lifestyle and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at families with kids. In addition to distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic also owns a number of its own products and distributes these globally. Further information is available at www.funtastic.com.au

About Hobby Warehouse Group

Hobby Warehouse is an independent, Australian-owned company established in 2011 with a mission to enrich the lives of people by encouraging exploration, creativity and living life more fully through the enjoyment of hobbies. It is headquartered in Dandenong in Australia. Further information is available at www.hobbywarehouse.com.au

About Tru Kids Brands

Tru KidsTM is the parent of beloved brands, including Toys"R"Us®, Babies"R"Us® and Geoffrey the Giraffe®. Established in January 2019, Tru Kids is focused on growing its family of brands through innovative partnerships that deliver kid-and-parent-focused experiences that expand beyond traditional retails concepts in the physical and digital spaces. The company delivers a wealth of services to its valued license partners around the world, in addition to design and development of over 20 additional established consumer brands. The company has offices in New Jersey, USA, Hong Kong & Shenzhen, China. Tru Kids is a new company celebrating over 70 years of heritage with an expert team focused on families, kids, and play. Learn more at trukidsbrands.com

Suite 2.01, 315 Ferntree Gully Road, Mt Waverley Victoria 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9100 www.funtastic.com.auABN 94 063 886 199

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 21:46:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
