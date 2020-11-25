Funtastic : Completion of acquisition of Hobby Warehouse Group

26 November 2020

Successful completion of the acquisition of Hobby Warehouse Group

The Board of Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) (Funtastic or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of 100% of Australian e-commerce websites Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, Hobby Warehouse and Mittoni (Acquisition) and the issue of new shares in the Company under the underwritten placement (Placement) and conversion of existing debt to equity (Debt Conversion) (together the Proposed Transactions).

Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Proposed Transactions at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting held on 23 November 2020 (AGM).

Accordingly, as of 26 November 2020:

Mr Louis Mittoni has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

Mr Kevin Moore has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company; and

Mr Bernie Brookes has stepped down as a Director and Chairman of the Company.

All new shares issued under the Placement and Debt Conversion as well as the new share issues approved at the AGM will commence trading on the ASX today, 26 November 2020.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

