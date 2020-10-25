Log in
FUNTASTIC LIMITED

(FUN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/30
0.065 AUD   0.00%
Funtastic : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

10/25/2020 | 06:25pm EDT

Market Announcement

26 October 2020

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Funtastic Limited ('FUN') will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Monday, 26 October 2020, following the release by FUN of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

James Paolucci

Listings Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

26 October 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 22:24:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 24,6 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net income 2020 -9,31 M -6,65 M -6,65 M
Net Debt 2020 9,29 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 11,1 M 11,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 59,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Howard Abbey Secretary, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bernard Joseph Brookes Non-Executive Chairman
John Tripodi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicki Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Julianne Miller Director-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNTASTIC LIMITED195.45%11
NINTENDO CO., LTD.25.15%62 564
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.34.31%17 887
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.18.31%16 444
HASBRO, INC.-12.89%12 606
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT31.37%11 805
