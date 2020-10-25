Funtastic : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement

26 October 2020

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Funtastic Limited ('FUN') will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Monday, 26 October 2020, following the release by FUN of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

James Paolucci

Listings Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)