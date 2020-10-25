Funtastic : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
26 October 2020
Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Funtastic Limited ('FUN') will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Monday, 26 October 2020, following the release by FUN of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
