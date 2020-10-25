Funtastic : Successful completion of conditional placement

26 October 2020

Successful completion of $29.0 million conditional placement

The Board of Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) ("Funtastic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its fully underwritten conditional placement via the issue of approximately 258.9 million new fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an offer price of $0.112 ("Offer Price") ("Price") ("Placement").

Highlights

Funtastic executes $29.0 million Placement

Placement was well supported by existing shareholders and new investors

Concurrent to the Placement, Funtastic has announced the acquisition of Hobby Warehouse Group, which comprises Mittoni Pty Ltd, Hobby Warehouse Pty Ltd and Toys R Us Licensee Pty Ltd

Funds raised in the Placement will be applied to funding growth initiatives, paying down debt and for working capital

The Company announced on Friday, 23 October 2020 the transformational acquisition of 100% of the Hobby Warehouse Group ("HWG") which owns one of Australia's leading baby, toy and hobby e-commerce platforms with over 1 million subscribers ("Acquisition"). In conjunction with this, major shareholder Jaszac Investments Pty Ltd committed to converting $6 million of its debt to equity at the Offer Price ("Debt Conversion"). The Placement, Acquisition and Debt Conversion are all interconditional and subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 23 November 2020 ("AGM"). Further details of the Acquisition and Debt Conversion are detailed in the ASX Announcement, Presentation, Independent Expert's Report and Notice of Meeting which were released to the ASX on Friday, 23 October 2020.

The Placement was well supported by existing and new shareholders, with the Offer Price representing a

72% premium to the last traded price on Wednesday, 30 September 2020, being $0.065. Funds raised will be applied to working capital to fund growth of the combined group, development of logistics, warehousing and automation capabilities, marketing and brand development, debt repayment and the development of e- commerce technology and associated IP.

Settlement of the New Shares, if approved by shareholders, is expected to occur on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, post the AGM.

