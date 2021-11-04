FACT BOOK
表紙 (E)
ＦＡＣＴ ＢＯＯＫ
Financial results for first half
of the fiscal year 2021 ending March 31, 2022
・
P/L Summary
・
Segment 【Net sales】
【Net sales】
【Operating income】
【Operating income margin on sales】
・
CAPEX
・
Depreciation
・
Research and development expenses
・
B/S
・
Cash flow
・
Financial index
factbook(Q2)
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)
（Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen）
P/L
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Net sales
874,879
843,344
967,333
991,590
914,439
811,600
455,200
354,469
447,251
Cost of sales
733,943
689,160
801,411
824,481
764,200
682,288
381,135
299,607
376,853
Gross profit
140,935
154,184
165,921
167,108
150,239
129,311
74,064
54,862
70,398
SG&A
113,819
115,560
121,117
126,266
126,674
120,881
63,297
58,199
63,158
Selling expenses
36,728
35,724
39,047
40,044
38,752
34,621
19,726
16,312
18,569
G&A expenses
77,090
79,836
82,069
86,221
87,921
86,260
43,571
41,887
44,588
Operating income/loss
27,116
38,623
44,804
40,842
23,565
8,429
10,766
(3,337)
7,240
Non-operating income
5,874
4,954
10,457
6,855
7,446
4,723
2,181
2,142
6,426
Interest income
617
586
654
607
584
611
305
272
265
Dividend income
1,817
1,501
1,910
2,765
2,067
1,690
1,011
1,050
720
Foreign exchange gains
-
-
-
-
-
502
-
-
388
Profit in equity method affiliates
-
102
4,311
1,685
2,458
-
-
-
4,311
Other
3,439
2,763
3,581
1,796
2,335
1,916
863
819
740
Non-operating expenses
14,281
7,553
8,352
8,619
8,240
7,963
4,568
4,755
2,873
Interest expenses
3,715
3,484
3,977
4,075
4,326
3,586
2,240
1,869
1,592
Foreign exchange losses
2,084
1,184
1,216
1,100
1,014
-
790
361
-
Loss in equity method affiliates
5,684
-
-
-
-
893
220
1,096
-
Other
2,795
2,884
3,158
3,443
2,900
3,484
1,317
1,427
1,280
Ordinary income
18,710
36,024
46,908
39,078
22,771
5,189
8,379
(5,951)
10,793
Extraordinary income
21,864
12,437
9,776
9,887
14,934
33,430
4,654
22,958
3,486
Extraordinary loss
19,193
20,496
16,219
13,208
6,953
17,303
2,546
11,479
1,200
Profit/Loss before income taxes
21,380
27,965
40,466
35,757
30,751
21,316
10,486
5,527
13,079
Income taxes-current
6,942
6,747
8,402
8,811
7,793
6,047
3,957
2,235
2,341
Income taxes for prior periods
717
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income taxes - deferred
280
(1,212)
(251)
(5,500)
3,960
3,171
277
1,123
2,430
Net income
13,440
22,430
32,314
32,446
18,997
12,097
6,252
2,168
8,307
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
3,433
4,860
3,767
3,338
1,357
2,095
163
597
1,109
Net income attributable to owners of the parent company
10,007
17,570
28,547
29,108
17,639
10,001
6,088
1,570
7,197
Average exchange rate(/US$）
120.1
108.3
110.9
110.9
108.7
106.1
108.6
106.9
109.8
Average cooper price(/kg）
675.5
603.9
756.7
746.6
681.6
769.5
691.8
674.6
1,092.3
Segment 【Net sales】
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Infrastructure
252,671
263,751
293,396
287,973
280,932
259,186
137,902
122,168
142,948
Communications Solutions
159,122
168,499
191,318
179,853
166,428
158,300
82,193
76,258
92,849
Energy infrastructure
93,548
95,252
102,077
108,119
114,504
100,885
55,709
45,909
50,099
Electronics & Automotive Systems
491,095
455,457
533,790
561,655
509,300
433,039
254,353
175,254
238,760
Automotive Products & Batteries
234,119
223,401
248,148
267,251
257,626
235,076
122,673
95,211
120,414
Electronics Component Materials
256,975
232,055
285,641
294,403
251,674
197,962
131,680
80,042
118,345
Functional Products
136,318
131,485
153,065
149,300
115,877
114,680
58,603
52,439
63,823
Service and Developments, etc.
51,505
49,653
51,001
48,580
50,318
38,712
26,243
20,731
20,506
Adjusted amount
(56,711)
(57,003)
(63,920)
(55,920)
(41,988)
(34,019)
(21,902)
(16,124)
(18,786)
Total
874,879
843,344
967,333
991,590
914,439
811,600
455,200
354,469
447,251
Segment 【Operating income】
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Infrastructure
7,717
14,339
12,375
7,430
1,710
(2,129)
557
(1,682)
1,525
Communications Solutions
7,973
14,193
14,009
9,809
1,610
(248)
810
(178)
857
Energy infrastructure
(256)
145
(1,633)
(2,379)
100
(1,881)
(253)
(1,503)
667
Electronics & Automotive Systems
10,468
12,793
18,360
19,469
14,818
5,858
6,676
(3,042)
2,407
Automotive Products & Batteries
8,023
10,052
13,241
13,451
10,884
4,957
5,188
(2,659)
(16)
Electronics Component Materials
2,445
2,741
5,118
6,018
3,933
900
1,488
(382)
2,423
Functional Products
8,457
11,683
14,032
13,539
7,467
6,298
3,637
2,190
4,004
Service and Developments, etc.
413
(148)
(22)
292
(349)
(1,707)
(84)
(873)
(589)
Adjusted amount
59
(45)
58
111
(80)
111
(20)
70
(108)
Total
27,116
38,623
44,804
40,842
23,565
8,429
10,766
(3,337)
7,240
Segment 【Operating income margin on sales 】
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Infrastructure
3.1%
5.4%
4.2%
2.6%
0.6%
-0.8%
0.4%
-1.4%
1.1%
Communications Solutions
5.0%
8.4%
7.3%
5.5%
1.0%
-0.2%
1.0%
-0.2%
0.9%
Energy infrastructure
-0.3%
0.2%
-1.6%
-2.2%
0.1%
-1.9%
-0.5%
-3.3%
1.3%
Electronics & Automotive Systems
2.1%
2.8%
3.4%
3.5%
2.9%
1.4%
2.6%
-1.7%
1.0%
Automotive Products & Batteries
3.4%
4.5%
5.3%
5.0%
4.2%
2.1%
4.2%
-2.8%
0.0%
Electronics Component Materials
1.0%
1.2%
1.8%
2.0%
1.6%
0.5%
1.1%
-0.5%
2.0%
Functional Products
6.2%
8.9%
9.2%
9.1%
6.4%
5.5%
6.2%
4.2%
6.3%
Service and Developments, etc.
0.8%
-0.3%
0.0%
0.6%
-0.7%
-4.4%
-0.3%
-4.2%
-2.9%
Adjusted amount
-0.1%
0.1%
-0.1%
-0.2%
0.2%
-0.3%
0.1%
-0.4%
0.6%
Total
3.1%
4.6%
4.6%
4.1%
2.6%
1.0%
2.4%
-0.9%
1.6%
※
CAPEX / Depreciation / R&D
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
②
CAPEX
25,687
31,584
38,543
50,036
53,144
39,963
26,228
18,200
16,646
Depreciation
23,235
23,370
25,106
26,271
29,423
32,163
14,179
15,810
17,018
Research and development expenses
16,845
17,454
19,532
21,141
21,650
20,217
10,851
10,365
10,133
B/S
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Assets
Current assets
364,030
382,398
416,191
420,513
386,179
429,812
386,039
385,219
434,806
Cash and deposits
52,504
47,165
50,635
44,628
54,357
84,362
40,081
81,781
53,471
Notes, accounts receivable-trade and contract assets
187,028
198,864
224,335
219,347
192,513
191,930
194,334
157,640
200,825
Securities
15
54
0
2,371
899
2,923
1,015
2,124
3,267
Merchandise and finished goods
29,561
32,967
36,814
40,169
34,550
38,210
38,705
35,999
52,509
Work in process
29,027
31,273
32,273
36,956
33,849
34,512
39,380
33,863
38,286
Raw materials and supplies
34,578
40,114
44,703
45,764
47,462
48,114
47,115
48,501
56,014
Deferred tax assets
5,292
8,243
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
27,433
24,945
28,643
32,365
23,801
30,653
26,664
26,215
31,249
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,412)
(1,231)
(1,215)
(1,090)
(1,254)
(894)
(1,258)
(907)
(818)
Non-current assets
341,694
367,727
392,441
397,508
408,436
402,231
412,002
401,198
413,849
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
215,242
215,304
218,385
216,932
229,611
235,399
225,898
229,490
239,492
Machinery and delivery equipment
448,824
457,180
463,538
467,247
475,766
446,936
469,315
453,793
458,038
Tools, furniture and fixtures
70,756
71,193
72,325
71,977
74,798
74,520
73,390
73,842
76,349
Land
37,490
38,348
39,981
36,777
36,354
35,127
36,560
35,076
35,524
Other
16,854
20,447
24,292
39,888
46,725
39,756
46,943
41,536
44,707
Accumulated depreciation
(592,623)
(596,983)
(601,794)
(603,463)
(609,037)
(584,996)
(606,471)
(584,218)
(601,887)
Total; Property, plant and equipment
196,544
205,490
216,728
229,360
254,219
246,744
245,637
249,521
252,224
Intangible assets
Goodwill
3,768
3,149
2,542
2,751
2,072
1,450
2,406
1,752
1,285
Other
4,747
6,592
8,762
9,453
14,022
18,799
10,970
17,049
18,650
Total; Intangible assets
8,516
9,742
11,304
12,204
16,095
20,250
13,376
18,802
19,936
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
109,028
125,227
132,270
119,188
100,933
101,708
117,181
100,448
108,081
Net defined benefit asset
4,660
4,884
5,143
5,633
5,899
6,859
6,410
6,008
7,115
Deferred tax assets
6,855
4,013
6,359
13,644
14,726
6,948
13,058
10,991
6,899
Other
18,612
19,780
21,839
18,647
17,628
20,754
17,508
16,481
20,527
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,522)
(1,410)
(1,206)
(1,172)
(1,065)
(1,034)
(1,171)
(1,054)
(935)
Total; Investments and other assets
136,633
152,494
164,407
155,942
138,122
135,236
152,987
132,875
141,688
Total assets
705,725
750,126
808,632
818,021
794,616
832,044
798,041
786,417
848,656
B/S
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Liabilities and
Current liabilities
299,341
293,364
330,335
331,621
319,647
315,204
322,617
310,407
315,511
Net assets
Notes and accounts payable - trade
100,398
108,087
124,387
131,422
111,586
115,502
112,590
92,636
107,238
Short-term debt
113,081
90,310
106,279
106,710
110,515
103,523
124,372
110,089
104,087
Bonds payable
10,000
10,000
10,000
0
0
0
-
-
34,000
Income taxes payable
4,390
3,287
4,024
3,893
2,785
2,033
2,622
1,991
1,545
Provision for product defect compensation
3,008
15,971
22,827
28,400
17,711
4,022
26,579
5,857
3,531
Other
68,462
65,706
62,815
61,193
77,048
90,121
56,452
99,833
65,109
Non-current liabilities
207,796
219,711
206,226
206,488
201,937
225,222
198,179
208,532
233,984
Bonds payable
20,000
20,000
20,000
20,000
30,000
30,000
30,000
30,000
40,000
Long-term debt
114,764
132,234
122,227
119,298
95,573
127,094
95,874
102,395
123,639
Provision for retirement benefits
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net defined benefit liability
51,058
45,178
43,174
47,731
53,460
44,514
47,984
52,770
44,195
Provision for environmental measures
10,345
10,322
10,470
10,691
10,396
10,229
10,585
10,322
10,163
Asset retirement obligations
543
502
1,084
1,246
1,304
1,323
1,247
1,284
1,321
Other
11,085
11,473
9,270
7,520
11,203
12,061
12,488
11,759
14,664
Total liabilities
507,137
513,075
536,561
538,109
521,585
540,426
520,797
518,939
549,496
Capital stock
69,395
69,395
69,395
69,395
69,395
69,395
69,395
69,395
69,395
Other capital surplus
21,466
21,562
22,271
22,535
22,787
23,028
22,710
22,999
23,180
Retained earnings
90,313
103,942
128,130
151,744
165,101
168,542
153,549
160,328
171,320
Treasury shares
(280)
(633)
(613)
(600)
(598)
(576)
(597)
(575)
(901)
Total shareholders' equity
180,894
194,267
219,182
243,074
256,685
260,388
245,057
252,148
262,994
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
14,070
26,622
30,020
21,788
10,950
13,929
22,072
13,797
13,670
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(1,391)
717
(495)
124
(1,691)
2,677
(962)
721
924
Remeasurements of foreign subsidiaries' defined benefit plans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(13,917)
(8,138)
(6,525)
(8,391)
(12,810)
(3,829)
(7,837)
(12,222)
(3,820)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(6,492)
(6,756)
(5,664)
(8,937)
(12,853)
(13,295)
(12,913)
(16,423)
(7,268)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(7,731)
12,445
17,335
4,584
(16,405)
(518)
358
(14,126)
3,506
Non-controlling interests
25,424
30,338
35,552
32,252
32,750
31,747
31,827
29,456
32,659
Total net assets
198,587
237,051
272,071
279,911
273,030
291,617
277,243
267,478
299,160
Total liabilities and net assets
705,725
750,126
808,632
818,021
794,616
832,044
798,041
786,417
848,656
Cash flow
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Ⅰ Cash flows from operating activities
41,569
40,402
38,429
46,460
41,942
(479)
15,553
(10,281)
(14,317)
Profit/Loss before income taxes
21,380
27,965
40,466
35,757
30,751
21,316
10,486
5,527
13,079
Depreciation
23,235
23,370
25,106
26,271
29,423
32,163
14,179
15,810
17,018
Loss（Profit：-）in equity method affiliates
5,684
(102)
(4,311)
(1,685)
(2,458)
893
220
1,097
(4,311)
Loss (gain;-) on disposal of non-current assets
(18,879)
(2,982)
(8,394)
(1,000)
(5,050)
(20,840)
(2,548)
(21,405)
(362)
Impairment loss
995
192
3,122
2,627
623
2,542
139
6
-
Loss on valuation of inventories
624
928
1,297
1,366
388
1,246
590
710
593
Interest and dividend income
(2,435)
(2,088)
(2,564)
(3,373)
(2,652)
(2,302)
(1,317)
(1,322)
(985)
Interest expenses
3,715
3,484
3,977
4,075
4,326
3,586
2,240
1,869
1,592
Foreign exchange losses（gains;-）
168
559
(137)
(111)
(591)
338
41
(201)
302
Decrease (increase;-) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
(1,537)
(10,935)
(26,363)
1,196
23,499
(13,788)
21,979
26,362
(4,880)
Decrease (increase;-) in inventories
5,572
(7,457)
(9,387)
(11,479)
4,071
(13,770)
(4,258)
(9,126)
(24,090)
Increase (decrease;-) in notes and accounts payable - trade
(7,660)
7,278
17,057
6,009
(17,252)
12,161
(16,632)
(16,102)
(4,866)
Other
14,993
15,274
6,567
(4,382)
(13,805)
(15,693)
(4,305)
(8,189)
(4,262)
Subtotal
45,855
55,486
46,436
55,271
51,273
7,852
20,814
(4,964)
(11,173)
Interest and dividend income received
3,460
3,346
3,961
4,732
4,682
3,287
2,940
2,030
1,659
Interest expenses paid
(3,763)
(3,587)
(3,953)
(4,152)
(4,344)
(3,603)
(2,258)
(1,903)
(1,660)
Income taxes (paid;-) refund
(3,982)
(7,719)
(8,014)
(9,390)
(8,952)
(8,209)
(5,942)
(5,077)
(3,414)
Other
-
(7,123)
-
-
(717)
192
-
(367)
270
Ⅱ Cash flows from operating activities
1,947
(36,361)
(34,319)
(31,042)
(33,119)
(1,908)
(20,278)
4,490
(19,400)
Purchase of investment securities
(2,033)
(4,148)
(799)
(2,924)
(1,543)
(2,112)
(569)
(888)
(158)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
3,043
2,992
526
9,051
10,916
14,804
2,200
2,025
742
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(25,646)
(28,443)
(34,349)
(43,053)
(47,312)
(33,386)
(27,113)
(15,816)
(17,825)
Purchase of intangible assets
(824)
(2,539)
(3,533)
(3,997)
(6,550)
(7,325)
(2,526)
(4,111)
(1,491)
Proceeds from sales of non-current assets
22,571
6,031
9,951
5,515
6,789
22,370
3,321
22,250
706
Decrease (increase;-) in short-term loans receivable
3,134
(7,984)
(5,886)
2,182
4,950
3,540
4,971
123
(35)
Other
1,702
(2,270)
(229)
2,184
(369)
201
(562)
907
(1,339)
Ⅲ Cash flows from financing activities
(20,942)
(10,378)
(1,943)
(19,414)
(171)
35,140
(977)
34,570
1,815
Net increase (decrease;-) in short-term loans payable
(3,510)
(3,140)
875
4,140
1,735
2,008
453
10,897
7,839
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
14,434
35,822
19,668
26,186
8,935
55,965
1,465
25,413
6,100
Repayments of long-term loans payable
(18,540)
(38,297)
(17,778)
(31,421)
(27,390)
(30,100)
(5,573)
(24,657)
(19,871)
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
-
10,000
10,000
0
10,000
0
10,000
-
10,000
Redemption of bonds
(10,000)
(10,000)
(10,000)
(10,000)
0
0
-
-
-
Cash dividends paid
(2,112)
(2,823)
(3,885)
(5,647)
(5,998)
(6,001)
(5,981)
(5,988)
(4,227)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(547)
(701)
(1,226)
(2,291)
(1,379)
(521)
(1,239)
(412)
(684)
Other
(667)
(1,239)
403
(381)
13,926
13,789
(102)
29,317
2,658
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
(1,422)
(314)
1,040
853
(928)
(594)
(635)
(514)
793
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
21,151
(6,652)
3,206
(3,142)
7,722
32,158
(6,337)
28,265
(31,108)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
29,488
51,659
46,147
49,758
46,838
55,055
46,838
55,055
87,189
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiary
1,019
1,529
463
223
494
819
495
369
582
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation
-
(416)
(59)
-
-
(866)
-
-
-
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger
-
27
-
-
-
22
-
22
-
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
51,659
46,147
49,758
46,838
55,055
87,189
40,995
83,712
56,662
Financial index
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2018
FY2020
FY2019, 1H
FY2020, 1H
FY2021, 1H
Profitability
Net sales
874,879
843,344
967,333
991,590
914,439
811,600
455,200
354,469
447,251
Operating income
27,116
38,623
44,804
40,842
23,565
8,429
10,766
(3,337)
7,240
Ordinary income
18,710
36,024
46,908
39,078
22,771
5,189
8,379
(5,951)
10,793
Profit/Loss before income taxes
21,380
27,965
40,466
35,757
30,751
21,316
10,486
5,527
13,079
Net income attributable to owners of the parent company
10,007
17,570
28,547
29,108
17,639
10,001
6,088
1,570
7,197
Total assets
705,725
750,126
808,632
818,021
794,616
832,044
798,041
786,417
848,656
Net assets
198,587
237,051
272,071
279,911
273,030
291,617
277,243
267,478
299,160
Equity Capital
173,163
206,712
236,518
247,659
240,280
259,870
245,416
238,021
266,501
Operating income margin on sales
3.1%
4.6%
4.6%
4.1%
2.6%
1.0%
2.4%
-0.9%
1.6%
Ordinary income margin on sales
2.1%
4.3%
4.8%
3.9%
2.5%
0.6%
1.8%
-1.7%
2.4%
Net profit margin on sales
1.1%
2.1%
3.0%
2.9%
1.9%
1.2%
1.3%
0.4%
1.6%
Safety
Equity capital ratio
24.5%
27.6%
29.2%
30.3%
30.2%
31.2%
30.8%
30.3%
31.4%
Interest-bearing debt balance
257,845
252,544
258,506
246,009
251,089
290,617
250,247
287,484
301,726
D/E ratio
1.5
1.2
1.1
1.0
1.0
1.1
1.0
1.2
1.1
Net Interest bearing debt balance
205,341
205,378
207,870
201,380
196,732
206,255
210,165
205,703
248,255
NET D/E ratio
1.2
1.0
0.9
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.9
0.9
0.9
Current assets
364,030
382,398
416,191
420,513
386,179
429,812
386,039
385,219
434,806
Current liabilities
299,341
293,364
330,335
331,621
319,647
315,204
322,617
310,407
315,511
Current ratio
121.6%
130.3%
126.0%
126.8%
120.8%
136.4%
119.7%
124.1%
137.8%
Efficiency
Total asset turnover ratio
1.22
1.16
1.24
1.22
1.13
1.00
1.13
0.90
1.06
Balance of inventory assets
93,167
104,355
113,792
122,890
115,862
120,837
125,201
118,364
146,810
Inventory turnover ratio
9.08
8.54
8.87
8.38
7.66
6.86
7.34
6.05
6.68
Balance of account receivable
187,028
198,864
224,335
219,347
192,513
191,930
194,334
157,640
200,825
Receivables turnover ratio
4.64
4.37
4.57
4.47
4.44
4.22
4.40
4.05
4.56
Index per share
Net income per share （Yen）※
14.17
249.17
405.05
412.98
250.25
141.88
86.38
22.29
102.24
Net assets per share（Yen) ※
245.26
2,933.21
3,355.77
3,513.58
3,408.86
3,686.36
※The company executed a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common shares effective October 1, 2016.
Disclaimer
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:21:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
904 B
7 913 M
7 913 M
Net income 2022
13 154 M
115 M
115 M
Net Debt 2022
203 B
1 773 M
1 773 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,5x
Yield 2022
2,38%
Capitalization
179 B
1 566 M
1 564 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,42x
EV / Sales 2023
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
48 449
Free-Float
94,2%
Chart FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
2 525,00 JPY
Average target price
2 605,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
3,17%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.