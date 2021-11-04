(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

P/L FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Net sales 874,879 843,344 967,333 991,590 914,439 811,600 455,200 354,469 447,251

Cost of sales 733,943 689,160 801,411 824,481 764,200 682,288 381,135 299,607 376,853

Gross profit 140,935 154,184 165,921 167,108 150,239 129,311 74,064 54,862 70,398

SG&A 113,819 115,560 121,117 126,266 126,674 120,881 63,297 58,199 63,158

Selling expenses 36,728 35,724 39,047 40,044 38,752 34,621 19,726 16,312 18,569

G&A expenses 77,090 79,836 82,069 86,221 87,921 86,260 43,571 41,887 44,588

Operating income/loss 27,116 38,623 44,804 40,842 23,565 8,429 10,766 (3,337) 7,240

Non-operating income 5,874 4,954 10,457 6,855 7,446 4,723 2,181 2,142 6,426

Interest income 617 586 654 607 584 611 305 272 265

Dividend income 1,817 1,501 1,910 2,765 2,067 1,690 1,011 1,050 720

Foreign exchange gains - - - - - 502 - - 388

Profit in equity method affiliates - 102 4,311 1,685 2,458 - - - 4,311

Other 3,439 2,763 3,581 1,796 2,335 1,916 863 819 740

Non-operating expenses 14,281 7,553 8,352 8,619 8,240 7,963 4,568 4,755 2,873

Interest expenses 3,715 3,484 3,977 4,075 4,326 3,586 2,240 1,869 1,592

Foreign exchange losses 2,084 1,184 1,216 1,100 1,014 - 790 361 -

Loss in equity method affiliates 5,684 - - - - 893 220 1,096 -

Other 2,795 2,884 3,158 3,443 2,900 3,484 1,317 1,427 1,280

Ordinary income 18,710 36,024 46,908 39,078 22,771 5,189 8,379 (5,951) 10,793

Extraordinary income 21,864 12,437 9,776 9,887 14,934 33,430 4,654 22,958 3,486

Extraordinary loss 19,193 20,496 16,219 13,208 6,953 17,303 2,546 11,479 1,200

Profit/Loss before income taxes 21,380 27,965 40,466 35,757 30,751 21,316 10,486 5,527 13,079

Income taxes-current 6,942 6,747 8,402 8,811 7,793 6,047 3,957 2,235 2,341

Income taxes for prior periods 717 - - - - - - - -

Income taxes - deferred 280 (1,212) (251) (5,500) 3,960 3,171 277 1,123 2,430

Net income 13,440 22,430 32,314 32,446 18,997 12,097 6,252 2,168 8,307

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3,433 4,860 3,767 3,338 1,357 2,095 163 597 1,109

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 10,007 17,570 28,547 29,108 17,639 10,001 6,088 1,570 7,197

Average exchange rate(/US$） 120.1 108.3 110.9 110.9 108.7 106.1 108.6 106.9 109.8

Average cooper price(/kg） 675.5 603.9 756.7 746.6 681.6 769.5 691.8 674.6 1,092.3

Segment 【Net sales】 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Infrastructure 252,671 263,751 293,396 287,973 280,932 259,186 137,902 122,168 142,948

Communications Solutions 159,122 168,499 191,318 179,853 166,428 158,300 82,193 76,258 92,849

Energy infrastructure 93,548 95,252 102,077 108,119 114,504 100,885 55,709 45,909 50,099

Electronics & Automotive Systems 491,095 455,457 533,790 561,655 509,300 433,039 254,353 175,254 238,760

Automotive Products & Batteries 234,119 223,401 248,148 267,251 257,626 235,076 122,673 95,211 120,414

Electronics Component Materials 256,975 232,055 285,641 294,403 251,674 197,962 131,680 80,042 118,345

Functional Products 136,318 131,485 153,065 149,300 115,877 114,680 58,603 52,439 63,823

Service and Developments, etc. 51,505 49,653 51,001 48,580 50,318 38,712 26,243 20,731 20,506

Adjusted amount (56,711) (57,003) (63,920) (55,920) (41,988) (34,019) (21,902) (16,124) (18,786)

Total 874,879 843,344 967,333 991,590 914,439 811,600 455,200 354,469 447,251

Segment 【Operating income】 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Infrastructure 7,717 14,339 12,375 7,430 1,710 (2,129) 557 (1,682) 1,525

Communications Solutions 7,973 14,193 14,009 9,809 1,610 (248) 810 (178) 857

Energy infrastructure (256) 145 (1,633) (2,379) 100 (1,881) (253) (1,503) 667

Electronics & Automotive Systems 10,468 12,793 18,360 19,469 14,818 5,858 6,676 (3,042) 2,407

Automotive Products & Batteries 8,023 10,052 13,241 13,451 10,884 4,957 5,188 (2,659) (16)

Electronics Component Materials 2,445 2,741 5,118 6,018 3,933 900 1,488 (382) 2,423

Functional Products 8,457 11,683 14,032 13,539 7,467 6,298 3,637 2,190 4,004

Service and Developments, etc. 413 (148) (22) 292 (349) (1,707) (84) (873) (589)

Adjusted amount 59 (45) 58 111 (80) 111 (20) 70 (108)

Total 27,116 38,623 44,804 40,842 23,565 8,429 10,766 (3,337) 7,240

Segment 【Operating income margin on sales 】 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Infrastructure 3.1% 5.4% 4.2% 2.6% 0.6% -0.8% 0.4% -1.4% 1.1%

Communications Solutions 5.0% 8.4% 7.3% 5.5% 1.0% -0.2% 1.0% -0.2% 0.9%

Energy infrastructure -0.3% 0.2% -1.6% -2.2% 0.1% -1.9% -0.5% -3.3% 1.3%

Electronics & Automotive Systems 2.1% 2.8% 3.4% 3.5% 2.9% 1.4% 2.6% -1.7% 1.0%

Automotive Products & Batteries 3.4% 4.5% 5.3% 5.0% 4.2% 2.1% 4.2% -2.8% 0.0%

Electronics Component Materials 1.0% 1.2% 1.8% 2.0% 1.6% 0.5% 1.1% -0.5% 2.0%

Functional Products 6.2% 8.9% 9.2% 9.1% 6.4% 5.5% 6.2% 4.2% 6.3%

Service and Developments, etc. 0.8% -0.3% 0.0% 0.6% -0.7% -4.4% -0.3% -4.2% -2.9%

Adjusted amount -0.1% 0.1% -0.1% -0.2% 0.2% -0.3% 0.1% -0.4% 0.6%

Total 3.1% 4.6% 4.6% 4.1% 2.6% 1.0% 2.4% -0.9% 1.6%

※ CAPEX / Depreciation / R&D FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

② CAPEX 25,687 31,584 38,543 50,036 53,144 39,963 26,228 18,200 16,646

Depreciation 23,235 23,370 25,106 26,271 29,423 32,163 14,179 15,810 17,018

Research and development expenses 16,845 17,454 19,532 21,141 21,650 20,217 10,851 10,365 10,133

B/S FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Assets Current assets 364,030 382,398 416,191 420,513 386,179 429,812 386,039 385,219 434,806

Cash and deposits 52,504 47,165 50,635 44,628 54,357 84,362 40,081 81,781 53,471

Notes, accounts receivable-trade and contract assets 187,028 198,864 224,335 219,347 192,513 191,930 194,334 157,640 200,825

Securities 15 54 0 2,371 899 2,923 1,015 2,124 3,267

Merchandise and finished goods 29,561 32,967 36,814 40,169 34,550 38,210 38,705 35,999 52,509

Work in process 29,027 31,273 32,273 36,956 33,849 34,512 39,380 33,863 38,286

Raw materials and supplies 34,578 40,114 44,703 45,764 47,462 48,114 47,115 48,501 56,014

Deferred tax assets 5,292 8,243 - - - - - - -

Other 27,433 24,945 28,643 32,365 23,801 30,653 26,664 26,215 31,249

Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,412) (1,231) (1,215) (1,090) (1,254) (894) (1,258) (907) (818)

Non-current assets 341,694 367,727 392,441 397,508 408,436 402,231 412,002 401,198 413,849

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures 215,242 215,304 218,385 216,932 229,611 235,399 225,898 229,490 239,492

Machinery and delivery equipment 448,824 457,180 463,538 467,247 475,766 446,936 469,315 453,793 458,038

Tools, furniture and fixtures 70,756 71,193 72,325 71,977 74,798 74,520 73,390 73,842 76,349

Land 37,490 38,348 39,981 36,777 36,354 35,127 36,560 35,076 35,524

Other 16,854 20,447 24,292 39,888 46,725 39,756 46,943 41,536 44,707

Accumulated depreciation (592,623) (596,983) (601,794) (603,463) (609,037) (584,996) (606,471) (584,218) (601,887)

Total; Property, plant and equipment 196,544 205,490 216,728 229,360 254,219 246,744 245,637 249,521 252,224

Intangible assets

Goodwill 3,768 3,149 2,542 2,751 2,072 1,450 2,406 1,752 1,285

Other 4,747 6,592 8,762 9,453 14,022 18,799 10,970 17,049 18,650

Total; Intangible assets 8,516 9,742 11,304 12,204 16,095 20,250 13,376 18,802 19,936

Investments and other assets

Investment securities 109,028 125,227 132,270 119,188 100,933 101,708 117,181 100,448 108,081

Net defined benefit asset 4,660 4,884 5,143 5,633 5,899 6,859 6,410 6,008 7,115

Deferred tax assets 6,855 4,013 6,359 13,644 14,726 6,948 13,058 10,991 6,899

Other 18,612 19,780 21,839 18,647 17,628 20,754 17,508 16,481 20,527

Allowance for doubtful accounts (2,522) (1,410) (1,206) (1,172) (1,065) (1,034) (1,171) (1,054) (935)

Total; Investments and other assets 136,633 152,494 164,407 155,942 138,122 135,236 152,987 132,875 141,688

Total assets 705,725 750,126 808,632 818,021 794,616 832,044 798,041 786,417 848,656

B/S FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Liabilities and Current liabilities 299,341 293,364 330,335 331,621 319,647 315,204 322,617 310,407 315,511

Net assets Notes and accounts payable - trade 100,398 108,087 124,387 131,422 111,586 115,502 112,590 92,636 107,238

Short-term debt 113,081 90,310 106,279 106,710 110,515 103,523 124,372 110,089 104,087

Bonds payable 10,000 10,000 10,000 0 0 0 - - 34,000

Income taxes payable 4,390 3,287 4,024 3,893 2,785 2,033 2,622 1,991 1,545

Provision for product defect compensation 3,008 15,971 22,827 28,400 17,711 4,022 26,579 5,857 3,531

Other 68,462 65,706 62,815 61,193 77,048 90,121 56,452 99,833 65,109

Non-current liabilities 207,796 219,711 206,226 206,488 201,937 225,222 198,179 208,532 233,984

Bonds payable 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 30,000 30,000 30,000 30,000 40,000

Long-term debt 114,764 132,234 122,227 119,298 95,573 127,094 95,874 102,395 123,639

Provision for retirement benefits - - - - - - - - -

Net defined benefit liability 51,058 45,178 43,174 47,731 53,460 44,514 47,984 52,770 44,195

Provision for environmental measures 10,345 10,322 10,470 10,691 10,396 10,229 10,585 10,322 10,163

Asset retirement obligations 543 502 1,084 1,246 1,304 1,323 1,247 1,284 1,321

Other 11,085 11,473 9,270 7,520 11,203 12,061 12,488 11,759 14,664

Total liabilities 507,137 513,075 536,561 538,109 521,585 540,426 520,797 518,939 549,496

Capital stock 69,395 69,395 69,395 69,395 69,395 69,395 69,395 69,395 69,395

Other capital surplus 21,466 21,562 22,271 22,535 22,787 23,028 22,710 22,999 23,180

Retained earnings 90,313 103,942 128,130 151,744 165,101 168,542 153,549 160,328 171,320

Treasury shares (280) (633) (613) (600) (598) (576) (597) (575) (901)

Total shareholders' equity 180,894 194,267 219,182 243,074 256,685 260,388 245,057 252,148 262,994

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 14,070 26,622 30,020 21,788 10,950 13,929 22,072 13,797 13,670

Deferred gains or losses on hedges (1,391) 717 (495) 124 (1,691) 2,677 (962) 721 924

Remeasurements of foreign subsidiaries' defined benefit plans - - - - - - - - -

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (13,917) (8,138) (6,525) (8,391) (12,810) (3,829) (7,837) (12,222) (3,820)

Foreign currency translation adjustment (6,492) (6,756) (5,664) (8,937) (12,853) (13,295) (12,913) (16,423) (7,268)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income (7,731) 12,445 17,335 4,584 (16,405) (518) 358 (14,126) 3,506

Non-controlling interests 25,424 30,338 35,552 32,252 32,750 31,747 31,827 29,456 32,659

Total net assets 198,587 237,051 272,071 279,911 273,030 291,617 277,243 267,478 299,160

Total liabilities and net assets 705,725 750,126 808,632 818,021 794,616 832,044 798,041 786,417 848,656

Cash flow FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Ⅰ Cash flows from operating activities 41,569 40,402 38,429 46,460 41,942 (479) 15,553 (10,281) (14,317)

Profit/Loss before income taxes 21,380 27,965 40,466 35,757 30,751 21,316 10,486 5,527 13,079

Depreciation 23,235 23,370 25,106 26,271 29,423 32,163 14,179 15,810 17,018

Loss（Profit：-）in equity method affiliates 5,684 (102) (4,311) (1,685) (2,458) 893 220 1,097 (4,311)

Loss (gain;-) on disposal of non-current assets (18,879) (2,982) (8,394) (1,000) (5,050) (20,840) (2,548) (21,405) (362)

Impairment loss 995 192 3,122 2,627 623 2,542 139 6 -

Loss on valuation of inventories 624 928 1,297 1,366 388 1,246 590 710 593

Interest and dividend income (2,435) (2,088) (2,564) (3,373) (2,652) (2,302) (1,317) (1,322) (985)

Interest expenses 3,715 3,484 3,977 4,075 4,326 3,586 2,240 1,869 1,592

Foreign exchange losses（gains;-） 168 559 (137) (111) (591) 338 41 (201) 302

Decrease (increase;-) in notes and accounts receivable - trade (1,537) (10,935) (26,363) 1,196 23,499 (13,788) 21,979 26,362 (4,880)

Decrease (increase;-) in inventories 5,572 (7,457) (9,387) (11,479) 4,071 (13,770) (4,258) (9,126) (24,090)

Increase (decrease;-) in notes and accounts payable - trade (7,660) 7,278 17,057 6,009 (17,252) 12,161 (16,632) (16,102) (4,866)

Other 14,993 15,274 6,567 (4,382) (13,805) (15,693) (4,305) (8,189) (4,262)

Subtotal 45,855 55,486 46,436 55,271 51,273 7,852 20,814 (4,964) (11,173)

Interest and dividend income received 3,460 3,346 3,961 4,732 4,682 3,287 2,940 2,030 1,659

Interest expenses paid (3,763) (3,587) (3,953) (4,152) (4,344) (3,603) (2,258) (1,903) (1,660)

Income taxes (paid;-) refund (3,982) (7,719) (8,014) (9,390) (8,952) (8,209) (5,942) (5,077) (3,414)

Other - (7,123) - - (717) 192 - (367) 270

Ⅱ Cash flows from operating activities 1,947 (36,361) (34,319) (31,042) (33,119) (1,908) (20,278) 4,490 (19,400)

Purchase of investment securities (2,033) (4,148) (799) (2,924) (1,543) (2,112) (569) (888) (158)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities 3,043 2,992 526 9,051 10,916 14,804 2,200 2,025 742

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (25,646) (28,443) (34,349) (43,053) (47,312) (33,386) (27,113) (15,816) (17,825)

Purchase of intangible assets (824) (2,539) (3,533) (3,997) (6,550) (7,325) (2,526) (4,111) (1,491)

Proceeds from sales of non-current assets 22,571 6,031 9,951 5,515 6,789 22,370 3,321 22,250 706

Decrease (increase;-) in short-term loans receivable 3,134 (7,984) (5,886) 2,182 4,950 3,540 4,971 123 (35)

Other 1,702 (2,270) (229) 2,184 (369) 201 (562) 907 (1,339)

Ⅲ Cash flows from financing activities (20,942) (10,378) (1,943) (19,414) (171) 35,140 (977) 34,570 1,815

Net increase (decrease;-) in short-term loans payable (3,510) (3,140) 875 4,140 1,735 2,008 453 10,897 7,839

Proceeds from long-term loans payable 14,434 35,822 19,668 26,186 8,935 55,965 1,465 25,413 6,100

Repayments of long-term loans payable (18,540) (38,297) (17,778) (31,421) (27,390) (30,100) (5,573) (24,657) (19,871)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds - 10,000 10,000 0 10,000 0 10,000 - 10,000

Redemption of bonds (10,000) (10,000) (10,000) (10,000) 0 0 - - -

Cash dividends paid (2,112) (2,823) (3,885) (5,647) (5,998) (6,001) (5,981) (5,988) (4,227)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (547) (701) (1,226) (2,291) (1,379) (521) (1,239) (412) (684)

Other (667) (1,239) 403 (381) 13,926 13,789 (102) 29,317 2,658

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (1,422) (314) 1,040 853 (928) (594) (635) (514) 793

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,151 (6,652) 3,206 (3,142) 7,722 32,158 (6,337) 28,265 (31,108)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 29,488 51,659 46,147 49,758 46,838 55,055 46,838 55,055 87,189

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated subsidiary 1,019 1,529 463 223 494 819 495 369 582

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion of subsidiaries from consolidation - (416) (59) - - (866) - - -

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger - 27 - - - 22 - 22 -

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 51,659 46,147 49,758 46,838 55,055 87,189 40,995 83,712 56,662

Financial index FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2018 FY2020 FY2019, 1H FY2020, 1H FY2021, 1H

Profitability Net sales 874,879 843,344 967,333 991,590 914,439 811,600 455,200 354,469 447,251

Operating income 27,116 38,623 44,804 40,842 23,565 8,429 10,766 (3,337) 7,240

Ordinary income 18,710 36,024 46,908 39,078 22,771 5,189 8,379 (5,951) 10,793

Profit/Loss before income taxes 21,380 27,965 40,466 35,757 30,751 21,316 10,486 5,527 13,079

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 10,007 17,570 28,547 29,108 17,639 10,001 6,088 1,570 7,197

Total assets 705,725 750,126 808,632 818,021 794,616 832,044 798,041 786,417 848,656

Net assets 198,587 237,051 272,071 279,911 273,030 291,617 277,243 267,478 299,160

Equity Capital 173,163 206,712 236,518 247,659 240,280 259,870 245,416 238,021 266,501

Operating income margin on sales 3.1% 4.6% 4.6% 4.1% 2.6% 1.0% 2.4% -0.9% 1.6%

Ordinary income margin on sales 2.1% 4.3% 4.8% 3.9% 2.5% 0.6% 1.8% -1.7% 2.4%

Net profit margin on sales 1.1% 2.1% 3.0% 2.9% 1.9% 1.2% 1.3% 0.4% 1.6%

Safety Equity capital ratio 24.5% 27.6% 29.2% 30.3% 30.2% 31.2% 30.8% 30.3% 31.4%

Interest-bearing debt balance 257,845 252,544 258,506 246,009 251,089 290,617 250,247 287,484 301,726

D/E ratio 1.5 1.2 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.2 1.1

Net Interest bearing debt balance 205,341 205,378 207,870 201,380 196,732 206,255 210,165 205,703 248,255

NET D/E ratio 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9

Current assets 364,030 382,398 416,191 420,513 386,179 429,812 386,039 385,219 434,806

Current liabilities 299,341 293,364 330,335 331,621 319,647 315,204 322,617 310,407 315,511

Current ratio 121.6% 130.3% 126.0% 126.8% 120.8% 136.4% 119.7% 124.1% 137.8%

Efficiency Total asset turnover ratio 1.22 1.16 1.24 1.22 1.13 1.00 1.13 0.90 1.06

Balance of inventory assets 93,167 104,355 113,792 122,890 115,862 120,837 125,201 118,364 146,810

Inventory turnover ratio 9.08 8.54 8.87 8.38 7.66 6.86 7.34 6.05 6.68

Balance of account receivable 187,028 198,864 224,335 219,347 192,513 191,930 194,334 157,640 200,825

Receivables turnover ratio 4.64 4.37 4.57 4.47 4.44 4.22 4.40 4.05 4.56

Index per share Net income per share （Yen）※ 14.17 249.17 405.05 412.98 250.25 141.88 86.38 22.29 102.24

Net assets per share（Yen) ※ 245.26 2,933.21 3,355.77 3,513.58 3,408.86 3,686.36