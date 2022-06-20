Furukawa Electric : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)
Business Briefing
Automotive Products Business
Shigenobu Abe
General Manager, Automotive Products Division
June 8/10, 2022
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Contribute to becoming carbon neutral and the evolution of automobiles through energy management, lightweight and response to safety. Develop a lineup of next-generation products that include the domain combining energy, information and mobility.
2025 Goal
Today
Realize growth through strengthening the businesses designed to solve social issues
Social issues
Reduce traffic accidents, Realize a carbon-free society,
Realize more resilient traffic infrastructure
Electrification, autonomous driving, connected, sharing service
Wiring systems
Vision directed at achieving
Furukawa Electric Group
Power systems
Safety / convenience systems
Vision 2030
Mobility
Energy
Information
Supply wire harnesses and components mainly to manufacturers of four-wheel vehicles.
