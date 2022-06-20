Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(5801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:05 2022-06-21 am EDT
2214.00 JPY   +2.79%
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Introduction（PDF 556KB）
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Furukawa Electric : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)

06/20/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
Business Briefing

Automotive Products Business

Shigenobu Abe

General Manager, Automotive Products Division

June 8/10, 2022

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Projections of future sales and earnings in these materials are "forward-looking statements." Management offers these projections in good faith and on the basis of information presently available.

Information in these statements reflects assumptions about such variables as economic trends and currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements incorporate known and unknown risks as well as other uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the following items.

  • Economic trends in the U.S, Europe, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, particularly with regard to consumer spending and corporate expenditures.
  • Changes in exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, euro, and Asian currencies.
  • Furukawa Electric Group's ability to respond to rapid advances in technology.
  • Changes in assumptions involving financial and managerial matters and the operating environment.
  • Current and future trade restrictions and related matters in foreign countries.
  • Changes in the market value of securities held by the Furukawa Electric Group.

Due to the above factors, actual sales, earnings, and other operating results may differ significantly from forward looking statements in these materials. In addition, following the release of these materials, Furukawa Electric Group assumes no obligation to announce any revisions to

forward-looking statement in these materials.

Copyrights

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. retains copyrights and other rights involving these materials. Copyright and otherwise reusing these materials in any way without prior consent is prohibited.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

Contents of today's briefing

1. 2025 Mid-term Plan

  • Policy and vision
  • Business environment and business strategy
    • Business plan (FY21 actual, FY22 forecast, FY25 forecast), FY22 product strategy / Priority initiatives
  2. Product strategy
  3. Initiatives for SDGs centered on becoming carbon neutral

Appendix - Product overview

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

3

1. 2025 Mid-term Plan (1) Policy and vision

Contribute to becoming carbon neutral and the evolution of automobiles through energy management, lightweight and response to safety. Develop a lineup of next-generation products that include the domain combining energy, information and mobility.

2025 Goal

Today

Realize growth through strengthening the businesses designed to solve social issues

Social issues

Reduce traffic accidents, Realize a carbon-free society,

Realize more resilient traffic infrastructure

Electrification, autonomous driving, connected, sharing service

Wiring systems

Vision directed at achieving

Furukawa Electric Group

Power systems

Safety / convenience systems

Vision 2030

Mobility

Energy

Information

Supply wire harnesses and components mainly to manufacturers of four-wheel vehicles.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

4

1. 2025 Mid-term Plan

(2) Business environment and business strategy

Wire harness

Business environment

  • Increased customer needs for lighter weight
    • Accelerated shift to EV in response to the trend toward carbon neutral
  • Demand assumption: CAGR of +4-
    5 (Estimate by Furukawa Electric)
    • Impact of the semiconductor shortage is expected to remain ongoing until FY23
  • Continued supply chain issues
    • Further BCM related requirements from customers
    • Soaring transportation expenses will remain prolonged

Business strategy

Maintain superiority in aluminum harnesses

  • Expand the harness business and increase
    profitability

Reap the benefits from the investments in increased production

Aluminum wire harness use

Expand from 56 models of 6 manufacturers in the end

2,500of FY21 to 100 models of 8 manufacturers in FY25

2,000

90%

Firm

order

Wire harness sales revenue

1,500

70%

probably

High

More than

order

1,000

60%

50%

Approachi

500

50%

ng the

customer

40%

0

30%

Aluminum

harness

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

FY25

ratio

Promote redundancies/ resilience in the supply chain Enhance the supplemental production systems at multiple sites

Bridge production, optimized production network

Secure "strategic space"

Reduce required manpower and space through

automation

Initiatives for realizing the strategy

Secure orders and make α terminals the defacto standard

Superiority & high reliability

  • Excellent corrosion resistance of the α terminals, and integrated production from the materials to laser machining
  • Manufacturing the aluminum conductor wire from the casting process

Prepare a response for next generation wiring systems (from FY25 onward)

Logistics response

Secure multiple routes and containers

Appropriate inventory

With consideration for BCM, reestablish appropriate inventory levels in partnership with customers

Functional components Will be explained separately in the product strategy

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
