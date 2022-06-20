Furukawa Electric : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Projections of future sales and earnings in these materials are "forward-looking statements." Management offers these projections in good faith and on the basis of information presently available.

Information in these statements reflects assumptions about such variables as economic trends and currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements incorporate known and unknown risks as well as other uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the following items.

Economic trends in the U.S, Europe, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, particularly with regard to consumer spending and corporate expenditures.

Changes in exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, euro, and Asian currencies.

Furukawa Electric Group's ability to respond to rapid advances in technology.

Changes in assumptions involving financial and managerial matters and the operating environment.

Current and future trade restrictions and related matters in foreign countries.

Changes in the market value of securities held by the Furukawa Electric Group.

Due to the above factors, actual sales, earnings, and other operating results may differ significantly from forward looking statements in these materials. In addition, following the release of these materials, Furukawa Electric Group assumes no obligation to announce any revisions to

forward-looking statement in these materials.

Copyrights

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. retains copyrights and other rights involving these materials. Copyright and otherwise reusing these materials in any way without prior consent is prohibited.