Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(5801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:05 2022-06-21 am EDT
2214.00 JPY   +2.79%
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Introduction（PDF 556KB）
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Furukawa Electric : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)

06/20/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Briefing

Energy Infrastructure Business

Takamitsu Kozuka

General Manager, Energy Infrastructure Division

June 7/10, 2022

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Projections of future sales and earnings in these materials are "forward-looking statements." Management offers these projections in good faith and on the basis of information presently available.

Information in these statements reflects assumptions about such variables as economic trends and currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements incorporate known and unknown risks as well as other uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the following items.

  • Economic trends in the U.S, Europe, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, particularly with regard to consumer spending and corporate expenditures.
  • Changes in exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, euro, and Asian currencies.
  • Furukawa Electric Group's ability to respond to rapid advances in technology.
  • Changes in assumptions involving financial and managerial matters and the operating environment.
  • Current and future trade restrictions and related matters in foreign countries.
  • Changes in the market value of securities held by the Furukawa Electric Group.

Due to the above factors, actual sales, earnings, and other operating results may differ significantly from forward looking statements in these materials. In addition, following the release of these materials, Furukawa Electric Group assumes no obligation to announce any revisions to

forward-looking statement in these materials.

Copyrights

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. retains copyrights and other rights involving these materials. Copyright and otherwise reusing these materials in any way without prior consent is prohibited.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

Summary of today's briefing

  • Vision 2030

Contribute to achieve carbon neutral in 2050

Establish a business with a strong presence centered on energy

  • 2025 Mid-term Plan

Contribute through the energy business to building safe, peaceful and rewarding social infrastructure

Expand the business with a focus on renewable energy, disaster prevention & mitigation and next-generation infrastructure

  • FY2022 initiatives

Increase sales in the target segments

Further incorporate the soaring raw material prices and transportation expenses in the sales price

Power Cable business : Continue the initiatives aimed at expanding the business Industrial Cable & Power Cable Accessories business:

Strengthen and increase sales of strategic products

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

3

Contents of today's briefing

Energy Infrastructure segment

Industrial Cable & Power Cable Accessories business

14.

Vision 2030 and positioning of 2025 Mid-term Plan

1.

Vision 2030 and positioning of 2025 Mid-term Plan

15.

Main products in each business domain

2.

2025

Mid-term Plan - Business strategy and initiatives

16.

Social issues and market overview

3.

2025

Mid-term Plan - Numerical targets

17.

3 main initiatives

4. Looking back at FY2021

18.

Social issues and strategic products

5. FY2022 forecast and initiatives

Power Cable business

Appendix

  1. Vision 2030 and positioning of 2025 Mid-term Plan
  2. Market overview (Domestic renewable energy)
  3. 5 main initiatives
  4. Secure orders
  5. Increase cable manufacturing capacity
  6. Increase installation capacity of underground cable
  7. Promote technology development
  8. Promote the renewable energy / direct current business

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

4

1. Vision 2030 and positioning of 2025 Mid-term Plan

Become carbon neutral in 2050 Through our extensive experience and technological capability, make

Vision

2030

tougher infrastructure and realize a recycling-based society

Furukawa Electric Group: Leap forward through the creation of businesses designed to solve social issues

Energy Infrastructure: Establish a business with a strong presence centered on energy

As one of the pillars of Furukawa Electric Group, continue to grow and contribute to society

2025

Realize growth through strengthening the businesses designed to solve social issues

Goal

Safe: Become carbon neutral in 2050

  • Further installation of renewable energy (Submarine cable for offshore wind power, Intangible sales)
  • High capacity, long distance transmission/ wide-area interconnections (Long-length direct current cable)
  • Peaceful: Disaster prevention and mitigation (town planning for mitigating

disasters)

  • Toughen the electrical grid mains (Extra-high voltage underground cable)
  • Products designed to address the increasing severity of natural disasters (power distribution components)
  • Rewarding: Build infrastructure that responds to the aging population and next-

generation

  • Easy and efficient to install and maintain (Underground cable laying, Rakuraku aluminum cable® )
  • People oriented town planning / 5G society (Strategic products for data centers, Water pipes)

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Introduction（PDF 556KB）
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Functional Products business (PDF 2.2MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing New business (PDF 1.5MB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Communications Solutions business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 220KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Energy Infrastructure business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 200KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Automotive Products business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 188KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Functional Products business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 196KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : New business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 196KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 900 B 6 668 M 6 668 M
Net income 2022 6 975 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 152 B 1 123 M 1 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 48 449
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 154,00 JPY
Average target price 2 285,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Kobayashi Executive Officer
Akihiro Fukunaga Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Mitsuyoshi Shibata Executive Officer
Tetsuro Ijichi General Manager-Research & Development
Osamu Tsukamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-4.57%1 154
KEYENCE CORPORATION-36.26%82 660
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-33.89%67 258
EATON CORPORATION PLC-27.37%50 082
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.40%46 710
NIDEC CORPORATION-40.24%34 542