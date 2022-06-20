Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(5801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:05 2022-06-21 am EDT
2214.00 JPY   +2.79%
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Introduction（PDF 556KB）
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Furukawa Electric : Business Briefing Functional Products business (PDF 2.2MB)

06/20/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Briefing

Functional Products Business

Ryoji Ono

General Manager, Functional Products Division

June 8/10, 2022

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Projections of future sales and earnings in these materials are "forward-looking statements." Management offers these projections in good faith and on the basis of information presently available.

Information in these statements reflects assumptions about such variables as economic trends and currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements incorporate known and unknown risks as well as other uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the following items.

  • Economic trends in the U.S, Europe, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, particularly with regard to consumer spending and corporate expenditures.
  • Changes in exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, euro, and Asian currencies.
  • Furukawa Electric Group's ability to respond to rapid advances in technology.
  • Changes in assumptions involving financial and managerial matters and the operating environment.
  • Current and future trade restrictions and related matters in foreign countries.
  • Changes in the market value of securities held by the Furukawa Electric Group.

Due to the above factors, actual sales, earnings, and other operating results may differ significantly from forward looking statements in these materials. In addition, following the release of these materials, Furukawa Electric Group assumes no obligation to announce any revisions to

forward-looking statement in these materials.

Copyrights

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. retains copyrights and other rights involving these materials. Copyright and otherwise reusing these materials in any way without prior consent is prohibited.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

Contents of today's briefing

  1. 2025 Mid-termPlan (Road to Vision 2030 -Transform and Challenge-)
    1. Basic policy and product lineup for solving social issues
    2. Market overview (medium-term)
    3. Policy & strategy
    4. Net sales & operating income (FY21 actual, FY22 forecast, FY25 forecast)
  3. FY2022
    1. Policy & strategy
    2. Business growth, profit improvement measures, net sales forecast

AT & Functional Plastics Division

Thermal Management Solution & Products Division

Memory Disk Division

Copper Foil Division

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

3

Basic policy

Create in partnership with the customer, and provide solutions

Support the growing telecommunications and social infrastructure markets using our strong proposal

and development capabilities for new products that match customer needs.

Infrastructure

Increased speed and volume

Terminals

Smartphones /

Data centers

of telecommunications

tablets

5G

Wearable devices

Base stations

AI unit

Functional product lineup that supports the growing telecommunications and social infrastructure markets

Aluminum

Heat sinks

Tape for semiconductor

Electrolytic

Vapor chamber

blanks

process

copper foil

Renewable energy

Evacuation shelters

Heat sinks for solar

power

Eco

Disaster

prevention

&

mitigation

Mat for evacuation shelters

Green trough

Railroads / roads

Flooding, water

Folding water barrier

damage

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

4

Functional product lineup that supports the growing telecommunications and social infrastructure markets

Social issues

Tougher infrastructure / Increased data traffic

Tape for 5G next generation devices

Smart cities / high performance troughs

Aluminum

Electrolytic copper foil for

Thermal dissipation

products for CPUs

HDD blanks

printed wiring boards

Carbon-free society / renewable energy

Thermal dissipation for solar power

Troughs for slopes

Realize cities that remain functional during disasters / disaster prevention & mitigation

Clean energy

Solar power at the

Use of renewable energy at Use of renewable energy at

Nikko hydroelectric

power station

copper foil plant

the Imaichi Plant

the plant in the Philippines

Exterior wall

Square EFLEX

Folding water barrier

Mat for evacuation centers

penetration

Moisture activated waterproofing

Safe, peaceful, rewarding society / antibacterial & antiviral

Desk partitions

Face shields

Antiviral foam

UV reflective sheets for disinfection

Recycling based society / environmental recycling

EFCELL packaging

Green trough

Electrolytic copper foil

Foam recycling: EFLEX filler

EFCELL office supplies

material

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 900 B 6 668 M 6 668 M
Net income 2022 6 975 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 152 B 1 123 M 1 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 48 449
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 154,00 JPY
Average target price 2 285,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Kobayashi Executive Officer
Akihiro Fukunaga Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Mitsuyoshi Shibata Executive Officer
Tetsuro Ijichi General Manager-Research & Development
Osamu Tsukamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-4.57%1 154
KEYENCE CORPORATION-36.26%82 660
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-33.89%67 258
EATON CORPORATION PLC-27.37%50 082
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.40%46 710
NIDEC CORPORATION-40.24%34 542