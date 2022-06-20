Log in
Furukawa Electric : Business Briefing Introduction（PDF 556KB）

06/20/2022
Business Briefing

Akihiro Fukunaga

General Manager, Finance & Accounting Division

June 10, 2022

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Projections of future sales and earnings in these materials are "forward-looking statements." Management offers these projections in good faith and on the basis of information presently available.

Information in these statements reflects assumptions about such variables as economic trends and currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements incorporate known and unknown risks as well as other uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the following items.

  • Economic trends in the U.S, Europe, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, particularly with regard to consumer spending and corporate expenditures.
  • Changes in exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, euro, and Asian currencies.
  • Furukawa Electric Group's ability to respond to rapid advances in technology.
  • Changes in assumptions involving financial and managerial matters and the operating environment.
  • Current and future trade restrictions and related matters in foreign countries.
  • Changes in the market value of securities held by the Furukawa Electric Group.

Due to the above factors, actual sales, earnings, and other operating results may differ significantly from forward looking statements in these materials. In addition, following the release of these materials, Furukawa Electric Group assumes no obligation to announce any revisions to

forward-looking statement in these materials.

Copyrights

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. retains copyrights and other rights involving these materials. Copyright and otherwise reusing these materials in any way without prior consent is prohibited.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

Vision 2030 and positioning of 2025 Mid-term Plan

Value creation process directed at achieving Vision 2030

Furukawa Electric Group Corporate Philosophy

Today

Forward-looking

2025

Backcasting

Financial targets

Sustainability targets

2030

Furukawa Electric Group Vision 2030

Social issues

Create and strengthen businesses based on an awareness of

Furukawa Electric Group's capital efficiency business model

and strengths

core technologies1

Strengthen the

Development and proposal

management

capabilities not limited to

foundation

specific markets

directed at

Trusted by customers

reducing

capital costs

Open, Agile, Innovative

Leap forward through the

creation of businesses designed

to solve social issues

Form partnerships with

Businesses that support next

generation infrastructure

diverse stakeholders

Environmentally friendly businesses

New business

Growth through strengthening

models

the businesses designed to

Reinforce the

solve social issues

strengths

Stabilize profits in information, energy and mobility

Ex) Enhance utilization

Contribute to realizing a society that combines these

of intellectual property

domains

Develop business activities that

Strengthen human capital

management and organizational

consider climate change

execution abilities

Build a governance system to strengthen risk management

Corporate governance / Group governance / Supply chain management / Human rights & labor practices

Realize a B5G 2

Inform

society

ation

Realize

neutral

Become carbon

Energy

a

circular

Realize next generation

infrastructure

that

enjoys universal mobility

Mobility

economy

New

healthy life

Realize longer

domain

expectancy

Partnerships with multiple stakeholders

1: 4 core technologies: metals, polymers, photonics, high frequency

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

2: B5G (Beyond 5G)

3

Vision 2030 and positioning of 2025 Mid-term Plan

Positioning of 2025 Mid-term Plan

Forward-looking

Maximize profits in existing businesses through a focus on capital efficiency directed at 2025

Build a foundation for creating new businesses by 2030 Backcasting

2030

Optical fiber and cable

Electric cable system

Wire harness

Tape for semiconductor

process

Markets ExistingNew

Prepare to address in order to further shine

New businesses to be realized by 2030

Enhance under the

Furukawa Electric Group Vision 2030

2025 Mid-term Plan

Thoroughly

enhance

Optical fiber & cable

Power cable systems

Wire harnesses

Tape for semiconductor

process

Existing

New

Products

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

4

Numerical management targets and allocation of management resources

Business portfolio optimization and allocation of management resources

Steadily optimize the business portfolio, and aim to achieve ROIC of at least 6% by FY2025

Furukawa Electric (group total) and each sub-segment (FY21 actual FY25 target)

Vertical

: Sales CAGR (FY17 - FY21→FY21 - FY25)

Horizontal

: ROIC (FY21→FY25)

Bubble

: NOPAT (FY21→FY25)

Red frame of bubble is negative value

NOPAT is calculated by Net income attributable to owners of the parent plus Interest expense after tax in accordance with IFRS.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
