Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(5801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:06 2022-06-21 am EDT
2214.00 JPY   +2.79%
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Introduction（PDF 556KB）
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Furukawa Electric : Business Briefing New business (PDF 1.5MB)

06/20/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Briefing

New Businesses

Yoshio Masutani

General Manager, Global Marketing Sales Division

June 8/10, 2022

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Projections of future sales and earnings in these materials are "forward-looking statements." Management offers these projections in good faith and on the basis of information presently available.

Information in these statements reflects assumptions about such variables as economic trends and currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements incorporate known and unknown risks as well as other uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the following items.

  • Economic trends in the U.S, Europe, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, particularly with regard to consumer spending and corporate expenditures.
  • Changes in exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, euro, and Asian currencies.
  • Furukawa Electric Group's ability to respond to rapid advances in technology.
  • Changes in assumptions involving financial and managerial matters and the operating environment.
  • Current and future trade restrictions and related matters in foreign countries.
  • Changes in the market value of securities held by the Furukawa Electric Group.

Due to the above factors, actual sales, earnings, and other operating results may differ significantly from forward looking statements in these materials. In addition, following the release of these materials, Furukawa Electric Group assumes no obligation to announce any revisions to

forward-looking statement in these materials.

Copyrights

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. retains copyrights and other rights involving these materials. Copyright and otherwise reusing these materials in any way without prior consent is prohibited.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

Contents of today's briefing

  1. Objective of creating new businesses
  2. Initiatives for creating new businesses

Social infrastructure DX

Life sciences

Space

3. Identifying new businesses

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

3

1. Objective of creating new businesses

Objective of creating new businesses

  1. Realize Furukawa Electric Group Vision 2030
  2. Create new businesses that will contribute to solving social issues
  3. Become a corporate group that is needed by society (ESG management, SDGs)
  4. Increase corporate value through the core businesses (economic value) and the businesses that will form the pillars supporting the soul (social value)
  5. Create a foundation for next-generation growth through new businesses (growth strategy)
  6. Link the company's vision and employees' visions through new businesses
  7. Increase employee motivation (Share the initiatives for creating new businesses)

Furukawa Electric Group Vision 2030

Utilize the core technologies, and create new businesses designed to solve social issues

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

4

Contents of today's briefing

  1. Objectives of creating new businesses
  2. Initiatives for creating new businesses

Social infrastructure DX

Life sciences

Space

3. Identifying new businesses

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 02:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Introduction（PDF 556KB）
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Energy Infrastructure business (PDF 2.3MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Automotive Products business (PDF 1.8MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing Functional Products business (PDF 2.2MB)
PU
06/20FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Business Briefing New business (PDF 1.5MB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Communications Solutions business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 220KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Energy Infrastructure business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 200KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Automotive Products business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 188KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : Functional Products business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 196KB)
PU
06/20Q&A SUMMARY : New business (IR Business Briefing) (PDF 196KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 900 B 6 668 M 6 668 M
Net income 2022 6 975 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 152 B 1 123 M 1 123 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 48 449
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 154,00 JPY
Average target price 2 285,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Kobayashi Executive Officer
Akihiro Fukunaga Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Mitsuyoshi Shibata Executive Officer
Tetsuro Ijichi General Manager-Research & Development
Osamu Tsukamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-4.57%1 154
KEYENCE CORPORATION-36.26%82 660
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-33.89%67 258
EATON CORPORATION PLC-27.37%50 082
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.40%46 710
NIDEC CORPORATION-40.24%34 542