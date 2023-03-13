Furukawa Electric : ESG Briefing 2023

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.
Management aimed at increasing corporate value over the medium to long term based on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) to achieve Vision 2030
Mid-term management plan
Business activities
The Furukawa Electric Group
CSR Code of Conduct
Corporate Philosophy
Drawing on more than a century of expertise in the development and fabrication of advanced materials, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through continuous technological innovation.
Core Value
"Integrity" "Innovation" "Addressing Reality" "Ownership and Speed" "Collaboration"
Vision 2030
In order to "build a sustainable world" and "make people's life safe, peaceful and rewarding", Furukawa Electric Group will create solutions for the new generation of global infrastructure combining information, energy and mobility.
Materiality
Important issues for achieving Vision 2030
2025 Mid-term Plan
Road to Vision 2030
-Transform and Challenge-
CSR Code of Conduct
In conducting corporate activities based on the Furukawa Electric Group Philosophy and Core Value, this defines fundamental rules of behavior that Furukawa Electric Group executives and employees should follow from the perspective of corporate social responsibility.