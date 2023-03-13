Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(5801)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Furukawa Electric : ESG Briefing 2023

03/13/2023 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESG Briefing

ESG Initiatives Directed at Achieving Furukawa Electric Group Vision 2030

March 13, 2023

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Director, Corporate Executive Vice President, and

General Manager, Strategy Division

Satoshi Miyamoto

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2023

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders, investors, and members of the media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Projections of future sales and earnings in these materials are "forward-looking statements."

Management offers these projections in good faith and on the basis of information presently available.

Information in these statements reflects assumptions about such variables as economic trends and currency exchange rates.

Forward-looking statements incorporate known and unknown risks as well as other uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the following items.

  • Economic trends in the U.S, Europe, Japan and elsewhere in Asia, particularly with regard to consumer spending and corporate expenditures.
  • Changes in exchange rates of the U.S. dollar, euro, and Asian currencies.
  • Furukawa Electric Group's ability to respond to rapid advances in technology.
  • Changes in assumptions involving financial and managerial matters and the operating environment.
  • Current and future trade restrictions and related matters in foreign countries.
  • Changes in the market value of securities held by the Furukawa Electric Group.

Due to the above factors, actual sales, earnings, and other operating results may differ significantly from forward looking statements in these materials. In addition, following the release of these materials, Furukawa Electric Group assumes no obligation to announce any revisions to forward-looking statement in these materials.

Copyrights

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. retains copyrights and other rights involving these materials. Copyright and otherwise reusing these materials in any way without prior consent is prohibited.

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2023

2

Agenda

  1. Overview of ESG Management and Positioning of the Medium-Term Management Plan
  2. Achieving Carbon Neutrality
  3. Strengthen human capital management and organizational execution abilities
  4. Establish governance structure to strengthen risk management
  5. Summary

Appendix

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2023

3

1. Overview of ESG Management and Positioning of the Medium-Term Management Plan

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2023

4

Furukawa Electric Group Values and ESG Management

ESG Management Approach

Management aimed at increasing corporate value over the medium to long term based on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) to achieve Vision 2030

Mid-term management plan

Business activities

The Furukawa Electric Group

CSR Code of Conduct

Corporate Philosophy

Drawing on more than a century of expertise in the development and fabrication of advanced materials, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through continuous technological innovation.

Core Value

"Integrity" "Innovation" "Addressing Reality" "Ownership and Speed" "Collaboration"

Vision 2030

In order to "build a sustainable world" and "make people's life safe, peaceful and rewarding", Furukawa Electric Group will create solutions for the new generation of global infrastructure combining information, energy and mobility.

Materiality

Important issues for achieving Vision 2030

2025 Mid-term Plan

Road to Vision 2030

-Transform and Challenge-

CSR Code of Conduct

In conducting corporate activities based on the Furukawa Electric Group Philosophy and Core Value, this defines fundamental rules of behavior that Furukawa Electric Group executives and employees should follow from the perspective of corporate social responsibility.

2020

2025

2030

All Rights Reserved, Copyright© FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 2023

5

Attachments

© Publicnow 2023
All news about FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
03/09Furukawa Electric : Notice of Transfer of Executives and New Duties
PU
03/03Furukawa Electric Group to exhibit next generation technologies at OFC 2023 (#3229)
AQ
03/02Furukawa Electric : Development of a new pump laser for high output power, low power consu..
PU
03/02Development of a new pump laser for high output power, low power consumption Raman ampl..
AQ
02/28Furukawa Electric : Development of an electro-absorption modulated laser with integrated s..
PU
02/27Development of the Forward Raman Unit for low noise signal transmission
AQ
02/07Furukawa Electric : Financial Summary for First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
PU
02/07Furukawa Electric : Notice Regarding Revision of the Full-Year Earnings Forecast for the F..
PU
02/07Furukawa Electric : Presentation Materials for First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending..
PU
02/01The Carlyle Group Inc. (NasdaqGS:CG) completed the acqu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 038 B 7 690 M 7 690 M
Net income 2023 16 358 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2023 289 B 2 144 M 2 144 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 175 B 1 299 M 1 299 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 50 867
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 490,00 JPY
Average target price 2 485,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Kobayashi Executive Officer
Akihiro Fukunaga Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Mitsuyoshi Shibata Executive Officer
Tetsuro Ijichi General Manager-Research & Development
Osamu Tsukamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.0.65%1 299
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.02%108 111
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.52%90 376
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.51%67 779
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-14.46%46 952
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)19.52%35 597