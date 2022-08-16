Furukawa Electric : Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022 (PDF 1.8MB)

Log in
    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(5801)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-16 am EDT
2442.00 JPY   -0.49%
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022
PU
08/08FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Transcript：Conference Call for Institutional Investors and Analysts (PDF 2.0MB)
PU
08/05Q&A SUMMARY : Conference Call for Institutional Investors and Analysts (PDF 191KB)
PU
Furukawa Electric : Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022

08/16/2022 | 02:22am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND

SUBSIDIARIES

March 31, 2022 and 2021

1

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND

SUBSIDIARIES

At March 31, 2022 and 2021

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Millions of Yen

(Note 4)

2022

2021

2022

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and bank deposits (Note 5)

65,153

84,362

$

534,041

Marketable securities (Note 6)

3,257

2,923

26,697

Notes and accounts receivable

-

191,930

-

Notes, accounts receivable and contract assets

(Note 7)

230,326

-

1,887,918

Inventories (Note 8)

164,116

120,837

1,345,213

Other current assets

41,157

30,653

337,352

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,048)

(894)

(8,590)

Total current assets

502,963

429,812

4,122,648

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 10 and 16)

Land

35,935

35,127

294,549

Buildings

246,887

235,399

2,023,664

Machinery and equipment

551,148

521,457

4,517,607

Leased assets

1,273

1,257

10,434

Right-of-use assets

15,078

11,390

123,590

Construction in progress

20,074

27,108

164,541

Total

870,398

831,741

7,134,410

Accumulated depreciation

(610,235)

(584,996)

(5,001,926)

Net property, plant and equipment

260,163

246,744

2,132,484

Investments and other assets:

Investments and long-term loans (Notes 6 and 9)

123,930

113,544

1,015,820

Deferred tax assets (Note 18)

7,899

6,948

64,746

Asset for retirement benefits (Notes 2h and 11)

8,127

6,859

66,615

Other non-current assets

33,704

29,168

276,262

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(912)

(1,034)

(7,475)

Total investments and other assets

172,749

155,486

1,415,975

Total

935,876

832,044

$

7,671,115

2

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Millions of Yen

(Note 4)

2022

2021

2022

LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

Current liabilities:

Short-term debt (Note 10)

115,000

103,523

$

942,623

Commercial paper (Note 10)

54,000

30,000

442,623

Notes and accounts payable

127,988

115,502

1,049,082

Accrued income taxes

2,649

2,033

21,713

Provision for product defect

compensation (Notes 2i and 3)

3,045

4,022

24,959

Other current liabilities

77,033

60,121

631,418

Total current liabilities

379,716

315,204

3,112,426

Long-term liabilities :

Bonds (Note 10)

40,000

30,000

327,869

Long-term debt (Note 10)

133,120

127,094

1,091,148

Liability for retirement benefits (Notes 2g and 11)

43,806

44,514

359,066

Provision for environmental costs (Note 2j)

9,343

10,229

76,582

Asset retirement obligations

1,485

1,323

12,172

Other long-term liabilities

14,340

12,061

117,541

Total long-term liabilities

242,097

225,222

1,984,402

Contingent liabilities (Note 13)

Net assets

Shareholders' equity (Note 12)

Common stock

Authorized shares,

250,000 thousand in 2022 and 2021

Issued shares,

70,666 thousand in 2022 and 2021

69,395

69,395

568,811

Capital surplus

23,178

23,028

189,984

Retained earnings

174,346

168,542

1,429,066

Common treasury stock, at cost

49,700 in 2022

49,800 in 2021

(901)

(576)

(7,385)

Total shareholders' equity

266,018

260,388

2,180,475

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized gain (loss) on

available-for-sale securities

12,446

13,929

102,016

Deferred gain (loss) on derivatives

under hedge accounting

2,963

2,677

24,287

Adjustments for retirement benefits

(3,024)

(3,829)

(24,787)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

817

(13,295)

6,697

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

13,201

(518)

108,205

Non-controlling interests

34,843

31,747

285,598

Total net assets

314,062

291,617

2,574,279

Total

935,876

832,044

$

7,671,115

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND

SUBSIDIARIES

For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Millions of Yen

(Note 4)

2022

2021

2022

Net sales

930,496

811,600

$

7,627,016

Cost of sales (Notes 8 and 14)

791,804

682,288

6,490,197

Gross profit

138,691

129,311

1,136,811

Selling, general and administrative

expenses (Note 14)

127,263

120,881

1,043,139

Operating income

11,428

8,429

93,672

Other income (expenses):

Interest and dividend income

2,160

2,302

17,705

Interest expense

(3,375)

(3,586)

(27,664)

Foreign exchange gain

1,496

502

12,262

Equity in income of non-consolidated

subsidiaries and affiliates

9,045

-

74,139

Equity in loss of non-consolidated

subsidiaries and affiliates

-

(893)

-

Gain on valuation of derivatives

72

-

590

Loss on valuation of derivatives

-

(1,167)

-

Gain on sales of investment securities

1,859

9,521

15,238

Gain on disposal of property, plant and

equipment (Note 17)

2,082

22,144

17,066

Loss on disposal of property, plant and

equipment (Note 17)

(1,296)

(1,303)

(10,623)

Insurance income (Note 17)

2,051

1,281

16,811

Reimbursement of social contributions for

the past year (Note 17)

2,722

-

22,311

Impairment loss (Note 16)

(1,489)

(2,542)

(12,205)

Restructuring costs (Note 17)

(2,303)

-

(18,877)

Provision for product defect compensation

(Note 3)

(703)

(4,820)

(5,762)

Loss on transfer of business (Note 17)

(120)

(3,770)

(984)

Loss on Covid-19 (Note 17)

(780)

(1,385)

(6,393)

Other, net

(2,420)

(3,395)

(19,836)

Profit before income taxes

20,430

21,316

167,459

Income taxes (Note 18) :

Current

5,673

6,047

46,500

Deferred

1,517

3,171

12,434

Total income taxes

7,190

9,219

58,934

Profit

13,239

12,097

108,516

attributable to non-controlling interests

3,145

2,095

25,779

attributable to owners of parent

10,093

10,001

$

82,730

Per share of common stock (Notes 2p and 21)

Yen

U.S. dollars

Basic profit

143.40

141.88

$

1.18

Diluted profit

-

-

$

-

Cash dividends applicable to the year

60.00

60.00

$

0.49

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND

SUBSIDIARIES

For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Millions of Yen

(Note 4)

2022

2021

2022

Profit

13,239

12,097

$

108,516

Other comprehensive income (Note 20)

(1,853)

2,945

(15,189)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gain (loss) on derivatives under hedge

accounting

(205)

4,235

(1,680)

Adjustments for retirement benefits

638

8,124

5,230

Foreign currency translation adjustments

10,876

244

89,148

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates

accounted for by the equity method

5,065

294

41,516

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

14,521

15,844

119,025

Total comprehensive income (loss)

27,760

27,941

$

227,541

Attributable to :

Owners of parent

23,814

25,888

$

195,197

Non-controlling interests

3,946

2,053

$

32,344

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
