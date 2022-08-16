Furukawa Electric : Financial Statements as of March 31, 2022 (PDF 1.8MB)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND
SUBSIDIARIES
March 31, 2022 and 2021
1
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND
SUBSIDIARIES
At March 31, 2022 and 2021
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of Yen
(Note 4)
2022
2021
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and bank deposits (Note 5)
65,153
84,362
$
534,041
Marketable securities (Note 6)
3,257
2,923
26,697
Notes and accounts receivable
-
191,930
-
Notes, accounts receivable and contract assets
(Note 7)
230,326
-
1,887,918
Inventories (Note 8)
164,116
120,837
1,345,213
Other current assets
41,157
30,653
337,352
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,048)
(894)
(8,590)
Total current assets
502,963
429,812
4,122,648
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 10 and 16)
Land
35,935
35,127
294,549
Buildings
246,887
235,399
2,023,664
Machinery and equipment
551,148
521,457
4,517,607
Leased assets
1,273
1,257
10,434
Right-of-use assets
15,078
11,390
123,590
Construction in progress
20,074
27,108
164,541
Total
870,398
831,741
7,134,410
Accumulated depreciation
(610,235)
(584,996)
(5,001,926)
Net property, plant and equipment
260,163
246,744
2,132,484
Investments and other assets:
Investments and long-term loans (Notes 6 and 9)
123,930
113,544
1,015,820
Deferred tax assets (Note 18)
7,899
6,948
64,746
Asset for retirement benefits (Notes 2h and 11)
8,127
6,859
66,615
Other non-current assets
33,704
29,168
276,262
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(912)
(1,034)
(7,475)
Total investments and other assets
172,749
155,486
1,415,975
Total
935,876
832,044
$
7,671,115
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of Yen
(Note 4)
2022
2021
2022
LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt (Note 10)
115,000
103,523
$
942,623
Commercial paper (Note 10)
54,000
30,000
442,623
Notes and accounts payable
127,988
115,502
1,049,082
Accrued income taxes
2,649
2,033
21,713
Provision for product defect
compensation (Notes 2i and 3)
3,045
4,022
24,959
Other current liabilities
77,033
60,121
631,418
Total current liabilities
379,716
315,204
3,112,426
Long-term liabilities :
Bonds (Note 10)
40,000
30,000
327,869
Long-term debt (Note 10)
133,120
127,094
1,091,148
Liability for retirement benefits (Notes 2g and 11)
43,806
44,514
359,066
Provision for environmental costs (Note 2j)
9,343
10,229
76,582
Asset retirement obligations
1,485
1,323
12,172
Other long-term liabilities
14,340
12,061
117,541
Total long-term liabilities
242,097
225,222
1,984,402
Contingent liabilities (Note 13)
Net assets
Shareholders' equity (Note 12)
Common stock
Authorized shares,
250,000 thousand in 2022 and 2021
Issued shares,
70,666 thousand in 2022 and 2021
69,395
69,395
568,811
Capital surplus
23,178
23,028
189,984
Retained earnings
174,346
168,542
1,429,066
Common treasury stock, at cost
49,700 in 2022
49,800 in 2021
(901)
(576)
(7,385)
Total shareholders' equity
266,018
260,388
2,180,475
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized gain (loss) on
available-for-sale securities
12,446
13,929
102,016
Deferred gain (loss) on derivatives
under hedge accounting
2,963
2,677
24,287
Adjustments for retirement benefits
(3,024)
(3,829)
(24,787)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
817
(13,295)
6,697
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
13,201
(518)
108,205
Non-controlling interests
34,843
31,747
285,598
Total net assets
314,062
291,617
2,574,279
Total
935,876
832,044
$
7,671,115
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND
SUBSIDIARIES
For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of Yen
(Note 4)
2022
2021
2022
Net sales
930,496
811,600
$
7,627,016
Cost of sales (Notes 8 and 14)
791,804
682,288
6,490,197
Gross profit
138,691
129,311
1,136,811
Selling, general and administrative
expenses (Note 14)
127,263
120,881
1,043,139
Operating income
11,428
8,429
93,672
Other income (expenses):
Interest and dividend income
2,160
2,302
17,705
Interest expense
(3,375)
(3,586)
(27,664)
Foreign exchange gain
1,496
502
12,262
Equity in income of non-consolidated
subsidiaries and affiliates
9,045
-
74,139
Equity in loss of non-consolidated
subsidiaries and affiliates
-
(893)
-
Gain on valuation of derivatives
72
-
590
Loss on valuation of derivatives
-
(1,167)
-
Gain on sales of investment securities
1,859
9,521
15,238
Gain on disposal of property, plant and
equipment (Note 17)
2,082
22,144
17,066
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
equipment (Note 17)
(1,296)
(1,303)
(10,623)
Insurance income (Note 17)
2,051
1,281
16,811
Reimbursement of social contributions for
the past year (Note 17)
2,722
-
22,311
Impairment loss (Note 16)
(1,489)
(2,542)
(12,205)
Restructuring costs (Note 17)
(2,303)
-
(18,877)
Provision for product defect compensation
(Note 3)
(703)
(4,820)
(5,762)
Loss on transfer of business (Note 17)
(120)
(3,770)
(984)
Loss on Covid-19 (Note 17)
(780)
(1,385)
(6,393)
Other, net
(2,420)
(3,395)
(19,836)
Profit before income taxes
20,430
21,316
167,459
Income taxes (Note 18) :
Current
5,673
6,047
46,500
Deferred
1,517
3,171
12,434
Total income taxes
7,190
9,219
58,934
Profit
13,239
12,097
108,516
attributable to non-controlling interests
3,145
2,095
25,779
attributable to owners of parent
10,093
10,001
$
82,730
Per share of common stock (Notes 2p and 21)
Yen
U.S. dollars
Basic profit
143.40
141.88
$
1.18
Diluted profit
-
-
$
-
Cash dividends applicable to the year
60.00
60.00
$
0.49
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. AND
SUBSIDIARIES
For the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Millions of Yen
(Note 4)
2022
2021
2022
Profit
13,239
12,097
$
108,516
Other comprehensive income (Note 20)
(1,853)
2,945
(15,189)
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gain (loss) on derivatives under hedge
accounting
(205)
4,235
(1,680)
Adjustments for retirement benefits
638
8,124
5,230
Foreign currency translation adjustments
10,876
244
89,148
Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates
accounted for by the equity method
5,065
294
41,516
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
14,521
15,844
119,025
Total comprehensive income (loss)
27,760
27,941
$
227,541
Attributable to :
Owners of parent
23,814
25,888
$
195,197
Non-controlling interests
3,946
2,053
$
32,344
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
