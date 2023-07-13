Introduction

I would like to welcome you to the intellectual property report by the Furukawa Electric Group. This report introduces, as part of the promotion of intellectual property management in our Group, our activities to reinforce and create business with intellectual assets and activities with respect to human resources and organizations that utilize the intellectual asset.

Based on his wish to "brighten Japan," Ichibei Furukawa, the founder of Furukawa Group, said that we must "Value employees, Value customers, Value new technology, and Contribute to society." Since its foundation in 1884, Furukawa Electric has treasured and passed on these words in its DNA as it has grown.

In order to inherit this DNA as our Group's values, we must accumulate and reinforce the use of intellectual assets, and we must reinforce human capital and organizational execution abilities that generate intellectual assets. This is our Group's basic concept of promoting intellectual property management.

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC GROUP