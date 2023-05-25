Advanced search
    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(5801)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
2425.00 JPY   +0.12%
11:06aFurukawa Electric : Notice of the 201st Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
05/15Furukawa Electric : Transcript：Announcement for Institutional Investors and Analysts
PU
05/12Q&a Summary : Announcement for Institutional Investors and Analysts
PU
Furukawa Electric : Notice of the 201st Annual Shareholders Meeting

05/25/2023 | 11:06am EDT
[Translation forReference Purpose Only]

June 1, 2023

Dear Shareholders:

Notice of the 201st Annual Shareholders Meeting

You are cordially invited to attend the 201st Annual Shareholders Meeting of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. to be held on June 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the conference room of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. on the 18th floor of Tokiwabashi Tower, 2-6-4 Otemachi Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

The Annual shareholders meeting will be conducted:

To receive the following reports,

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Accounting Documents and the Audit Reports of Account Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board for Consolidated Accounting Documents for the 201st fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
  2. Reports on Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents for the 201st fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

To consider and act on the following proposals,

Proposal One:

Dividends from surplus

Proposal Two:

Election of eleven (11) Directors

Proposal Three:

Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal Four:

Election of one (1) Reserve Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The foregoing proposals of business are more fully described in the documents attached and made a part hereof. Your vote is important. When you are attending the Annual shareholders meeting, please bring enclosed Card for Exercise of Voting Rights with you. If you are unable to attend the Annual shareholders meeting, please exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/). The Card arrived at the Company and the submission via the Internet after 5:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023 would be a void vote.

Sincerely Hideya Moridaira President

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used only for reference purposes. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese version (including Reference Documents for Annual Shareholders Meeting, the Business Report, Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which consist of consolidated balance sheet, and consolidated statement of operation, non-consolidated balance sheet, non-consolidated statement of operation; hereinafter the same). Due to differences of accounting, legal, and other systems as well as language, etc., this English version might contain inaccuracies, and therefore, might be inconsistent with the original import intended in Japanese version. Certain parts of the translation may have been edited to accommodate differences in writing style and expression between English and Japanese version. In the event of any discrepancies between the Japanese and English version, the former shall prevail. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, or misunderstanding with regard to this translation.

1

[Translation forReference Purpose Only]

Proposal One: Dividends from surplus

The Company's capital allocation policy is to strike a balance among investments in growth and new business opportunity, improvement of balance sheet and shareholder returns, with management priority.

Based on this policy, as its shareholder return policy during the period of the Medium-term Management Plan (MTMP) "Road to Vision 2030: Transform and Challenge" ending in FY2025, the Company will focus its investment in growth segments in order to increase corporate value through profit growth, and provide a return to shareholders in a stable and continuous manner. Specifically, the Company will make performance-linked dividend distribution, that is projected to be roughly 30% of profit attributable to owners of parent.

It is proposed that the year-end dividends for the current fiscal year be 80 yen per share.

  1. Matters concerning allotment of dividend assets to shareholders and total amount of dividends 80 yen per common share of the Company
    Total amount: 5,649,317,120yen
  2. Effective date of the dividend from surplus

June 26, 2023

2

[Translation forReference Purpose Only]

Proposal Two: Election of eleven (11) Directors

The term of office of all Directors (11 Directors) will expire at the close of the Annual Shareholders Meeting. We therefore request you to appoint 11 Directors.

The candidates for Directors are as shown below.

Candidate

no.

NamePosition/responsibilities

1

Keiichi Kobayashi

Re-election

Chairman and Director

2

Hideya Moridaira

Re-election

President and Representative Director

3

Osamu Tsukamoto

Re-election

Outside Director

Candidate for Outside

Director, Independent

Officer

4

Takashi Tsukamoto

Re-election

Outside Director

Candidate for Outside

Director, Independent

Officer

5

Yoshiro Miyokawa

Re-election

Outside Director

Candidate for Outside

Director, Independent

Officer

6

Yukiko Yabu

Re-election

Outside Director

Candidate for Outside

Director, Independent

Officer

7

Tamotsu Saito

Re-election

Outside Director

Candidate for Outside

Director, Independent

Officer

8

Satoshi Miyamoto

Re-election

Director and Corporate Executive Vice

President

General Manager, Strategy Division

9

Akihiro Fukunaga

Re-election

Director and Corporate Senior Vice

President

General Manager, Finance &

Accounting Division

3

[Translation forReference Purpose Only]

10

Yoshio Masutani

Re-election

Director and Corporate Senior Vice

President

General Manager,

Global Marketing

Sales Division

11

Toshio Yanagi

Election

Corporate Vice President

General Manager,

Risk Management

Division

The Company board of directors selected the candidates here based on the reports from Nominating/ Compensation Committee majority members and Chairman of which are outside directors.

Please see the following pages for the individual candidates' background, anticipated role in the board and other information.

4

[Translation forReference Purpose Only]

1.

Keiichi Kobayashi

[Date of Birth: June 24, 1959]

Brief history

April 1985 Joined Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

April 2014 Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Copper & High Performance Material Products Division

April 2015 Corporate Senior Vice President, Advisor of Automotive Electronics Material Business, and General Manager of Copper & High Performance Material Products Division

June 2015 Director and Corporate Senior Vice President, Advisor of Automotive Electronics Material Business, and General Manager of Copper & High Performance Material Products Division

April 2016 Representative Director and Corporate Executive Vice President, General Manager of Global Marketing Sales Division

April 2017 President and Representative Director April 2023 Chairman and Director (present post)

Number of shares in the Company 9,300 Shares

Number of Potential shares (*1) 36,682 Shares

The Number of Attendance at the Board of Directors Meetings 17 out of 17 times

The Number of Attendance at Nominating/ Compensation Committee 8 out of 9 times (*3)

Important Concurrent Posts

N/A

■Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director

Mr. Keiichi Kobayashi has been engaged in the management of our Group, including in the capacity of President & Representative Director, for long years, and has extensive experience and in-depth insight in business operations and marketing/sales. Since April this year, in the capacity of the chairperson of the Board of Directors being a non-executive officer, he has been supervising business execution by the management team including the President. The Company expects that his wealth of experience in managing our Group and his advanced knowledge of technologies in our core business areas will contribute to stimulating strategic discussion at the Board of Directors to realize "Furukawa Electric Group Vision 2030" formulated by looking toward 2030 as well as further strengthening of corporate governance. Therefore, the Company requests his re-election as a Director.

5

Disclaimer

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
