Furukawa Electric : Notice of the 201st Annual Shareholders Meeting

June 1, 2023

Dear Shareholders:

Notice of the 201st Annual Shareholders Meeting

You are cordially invited to attend the 201st Annual Shareholders Meeting of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. to be held on June 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the conference room of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. on the 18th floor of Tokiwabashi Tower, 2-6-4 Otemachi Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan.

The Annual shareholders meeting will be conducted:

To receive the following reports,

Business Report, Consolidated Accounting Documents and the Audit Reports of Account Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board for Consolidated Accounting Documents for the 201 st fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Reports on Non-Consolidated Accounting Documents for the 201 st fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

To consider and act on the following proposals,

Proposal One: Dividends from surplus Proposal Two: Election of eleven (11) Directors Proposal Three: Election of one (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member Proposal Four: Election of one (1) Reserve Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The foregoing proposals of business are more fully described in the documents attached and made a part hereof. Your vote is important. When you are attending the Annual shareholders meeting, please bring enclosed Card for Exercise of Voting Rights with you. If you are unable to attend the Annual shareholders meeting, please exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/). The Card arrived at the Company and the submission via the Internet after 5:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023 would be a void vote.

Sincerely Hideya Moridaira President

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used only for reference purposes. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese version (including Reference Documents for Annual Shareholders Meeting, the Business Report, Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which consist of consolidated balance sheet, and consolidated statement of operation, non-consolidated balance sheet, non-consolidated statement of operation; hereinafter the same). Due to differences of accounting, legal, and other systems as well as language, etc., this English version might contain inaccuracies, and therefore, might be inconsistent with the original import intended in Japanese version. Certain parts of the translation may have been edited to accommodate differences in writing style and expression between English and Japanese version. In the event of any discrepancies between the Japanese and English version, the former shall prevail. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. shall accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, or misunderstanding with regard to this translation.

