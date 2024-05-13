Furukawa Electric Group FY2023 Financial Results and Progress of the 2022-2025Medium-term Management Plan (2025 Mid-term Plan)

May 13, 2024

Hideya Moridaira President

Koji Aoshima

Corporate Vice President and

General Manager of the Finance & Accounting Division

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders,

investors, and members of the media.

2

Today's

Agenda

FY23 Financial Results and Progress of the 2025 Mid-term Plan

  1. FY23 financial results and FY24 forecasts
  1. Progress of the 2025 Mid-term Plan
    1. Recognition of the current situation
    2. Progress of priority measures
      1. Maximizing revenues in existing businesses
      2. Building a foundation for creating new businesses
      3. Strengthening the foundation for ESG management
    4. Business portfolio optimization and allocation of management resources
    5. Management targets (Financial targets)

Appendix

3

  1. FY23 financial results and FY24 forecasts

4

FY23 financial results highlights

  • Net sales and income declined year on year, but up from previous forecasts

JPY billion, JPY/kg, JPY/USD

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

FY22

FY23

FY23

YoY

Previous

1

Results

3

Results*

forecasts*2

change*

a

b

c-a

1,066.3

1,040.0

1,056.5

(9.8)

15.4

5.0

11.2

(4.3)

17.3

4.0

10.3

(7.0)

15.9

0.0

6.5

(9.4)

Change from

previous forecasts

c-b

16.5

6.2

6.3

6.5

(Comparison with last year)

Increased Electronics & Automotive

Systems

Decreased Infrastructure

Increased Electronics & Automotive

Systems, Functional Products

Decreased Infrastructure

Increased interest expense Decreased foreign exchange gain

Extraordinary income for the previous FY: Gain on sale of equity interest in consolidated subsidiaries (JPY10.8 billion), etc.

(Comparison with previous forecasts)

Increased Infrastructure

Increased

Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products

Average copper price

Average exhange rate

1,209

1,243

1,262

+52

135

144

145

+9

*2Announced on February 8, 2024

+19

+1

*1Restated only the FY2022 financial results following the start of voluntary application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) at the equity method affiliate UACJ Corporation

(Refer to the Appendix for details)

*3 Impact of deconsolidation of TOTOKU : Net sales JPY (12.2) billion, Operating income: JPY (2.3) billion

5

FY23 results - P/L summary

JPY billion, JPY/kg, JPY/USD

Net sales

Operating incomeMargin Interest revenues/expenses Profit/loss in equity method affiliates Foreign exchange gain/loss Ordinary incomeMargin Extraordinary income/loss Income taxes

Net income attributable to non- controlling interests Net income attributable to owners of parent

Margin

FY22

FY23

FY23

YoY

Change from

Previous

previous

Results*

1

Results

3

forecasts*

2

change*

forecasts

a

b

c

c-a

c-b

1,066.3

1,040.0

1,056.5

(9.8)

+16.5

15.4

5.0

11.2

(4.3)

+6.2

1.4%

0.5%

1.1%

(0.4)

+0.6

(5.2)

-

(7.4)

(2.1)

-

3.6

-

6.3

+2.7

-

1.7

-

(0.1)

(1.8)

-

17.3

4.0

10.3

(7.0)

+6.3

1.6%

0.4%

1.0%

(0.6)

+0.6

10.7

9.9

9.8

(0.9)

(0.1)

(10.3)

-

(11.6)

(1.3)

-

(1.7)

-

(2.0)

(0.2)

-

15.9

0.0

6.5

(9.4)

+6.5

1.5%

0.0%

0.6%

(0.9)

+0.6

Breakdown of changes Full year YoY

See page 7

See page 8

Extraordinary income: (2.7) [17.6 → 14.9] Extraordinary loss: +1.9 [(7.0) → (5.1)]

Average copper price Average exhange rate

1,209

1,243

1,262

+52

+19

135

144

145

+9

+1

2

* Announced on February 8, 2024

*1Restated only the FY2022 financial results following the start of voluntary application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) at the equity method affiliate UACJ Corporation (Refer to the Appendix for details)

*3 Impact of deconsolidation of TOTOKU : Net sales JPY (12.2) billion Operating income: JPY (2.3) billion

6

FY23 results - Breakdown of changes in net sales

(JPY billion)

(9.8)

0

7

FY23 results - Breakdown of changes in operating income

(JPY billion)

(8.5)(4.8)

0

*Including foreign currency exchange

+9.8

Communications Solutions : (18.7)

Automotive Products & Batteries : +9.2

Electronics Component Material : (1.4)

Functional Products : +2.0

Others : +0.4

Communications Solutions : (1.7)

Automotive Products & Batteries : (2.0)

Electronics Component Material : (1.2)

Others : +0.1

Communications Solutions : +1.2

Price optimization/Cost reductions+6.9

Automotive Products & Batteries: +3.8

Impact of lower operating volumes (5.7)

Electronics Component Material : +2.3

Functional Products : +1.6

Others : +0.9

8

FY23 Results

Net sales & Operating Income by Segment

  • Infrastructure

YoY change: Decreased operating income on lower net sales

Change from previous forecast Overperformed (operating income):

(JPY billion)

Infrastructure

Communications Solutions

Energy infrastructure

FY22 Results

a 323.9

217.6

106.3

*FY23 Previous forecasts b

265.0

160.0

105.0

Net Sales

Operating income

(+) Increase profits / (-) Decrease profit

FY23

YoY

Change from

FY22

*FY23

FY23

YoY

Change from

YoY

Change from

previous

Previous

previous

previous

Results

change

Results

Results

change

change

forecasts

forecasts

forecasts

forecasts

c

c-a

c-b

d

e

f

f-d

f-e

278.2

(45.7)

+13.2

8.6

(13.5)

(11.3)

(19.9)

+2.2

Decreased income on lower revenue

Overperformed

(-) Prolonged inventory adjustments,

(+) Increased revenue

restrained investment and project delays

by customers in the Americas

(-) Productivity impact of lower operating

168.0

(49.7)

+8.0

6.5

(14.5)

(13.0)

(19.5)

+1.5

volumes

(+) Sales price optimization

(+) Reduced fixed cost

(+) Increased orders from recovering data

center related demand

Decreased income on higher revenue

Generally as forecast

(-)Large-scale projects delay to next fiscal

year and beyond

110.2

+4.0

+5.2

2.1

1.0

1.7

(0.4)

+0.7

(-) Increased depreciation expenses

(-) Product compensation costs were incurred

(+) Strong demand of functional power cable

(Rakuraku aluminum cable , etc.)

*Announced on February 8, 2024

*Announced on February 8, 2024

9

FY23 Results

Net sales & Operating Income by Segment

Electronics &

YoY change:

Increased operating income on higher net sales

Automotive Systems

Change from previous forecast

Overperformed

(operating income):

(JPY billion)

Net Sales

*1FY23

FY22

FY23

YoY

Change from

Previous

previous

Results

Results

change

forecasts

forecasts

a

b

c

c-a

c-b

Operating income

(+) Increase profits / (-) Decrease profit

FY22

*1FY23

FY23

YoY

Change from

YoY

Change from

Previous

previous

previous

Results

Results

change

change

forecasts

forecasts

forecasts

d

e

f

f-d

f-e

Electronics &

Automotive610.3

Systems

660.0

653.7

+43.4

(6.3)

4.7

15.5

18.7

+14.0

+3.2

Automotive

Products 337.4

& Batteries

395.0

379.8

+42.4

*2

(15.2)

1.5

13.0

15.6

+14.2 +2.6

Increased income on higher revenue

Overperformed

(+) Increased in automobile production

(+) Lump-sum income from

(+) Improvement effects

customers due to market

Improve productivity and reduce air

fluctuations

expenses by stabilizing customers'

(+) Impact of foreign currency

production plans

exchange

Sales price optimization

(-) Product compensation costs

(-) Product compensation costs were incurred

were incurred

(-) Slowdown for Japanese OEM operating in

the Chinese market

Decreased income on higher revenue

Generally as forecast

(-) Demand for electronics-related products

Electronics

273.0

265.0

273.9

+1.0

+8.9

Component

Material

3.2

2.5

3.1

(0.1) +0.6

declined

(+) Sales price optimization

(+) Limited fixed expenses

*1Announced on February 8, 2024

*2 Impact of elimination of intra-company transactions adjustment

*1Announced on February 8, 2024

10

