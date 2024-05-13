Furukawa Electric Group FY2023 Financial Results and Progress of the 2022-2025Medium-term Management Plan (2025 Mid-term Plan)
May 13, 2024
Hideya Moridaira President
Koji Aoshima
Corporate Vice President and
General Manager of the Finance & Accounting Division
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
This presentation materials are created for the purpose of providing information on Furukawa Electric's activities for shareholders,
investors, and members of the media.
2
Today's
Agenda
FY23 Financial Results and Progress of the 2025 Mid-term Plan
- FY23 financial results and FY24 forecasts
- Progress of the 2025 Mid-term Plan
- Recognition of the current situation
- Progress of priority measures
- Maximizing revenues in existing businesses
- Building a foundation for creating new businesses
- Strengthening the foundation for ESG management
- Business portfolio optimization and allocation of management resources
- Management targets (Financial targets)
Appendix
3
- FY23 financial results and FY24 forecasts
4
FY23 financial results highlights
- Net sales and income declined year on year, but up from previous forecasts
（JPY billion, JPY/kg, JPY/USD）
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
FY22
FY23
FY23
YoY
Previous
1
Results
3
Results*
forecasts*2
change*
ｃ
a
b
c-a
1,066.3
1,040.0
1,056.5
(9.8)
15.4
5.0
11.2
(4.3)
17.3
4.0
10.3
(7.0)
15.9
0.0
6.5
(9.4)
Change from
previous forecasts
c-b
＋16.5
＋6.2
＋6.3
＋6.5
(Comparison with last year)
【Increased】 Electronics & Automotive
Systems
【Decreased】 Infrastructure
【Increased】 Electronics & Automotive
Systems, Functional Products
【Decreased】 Infrastructure
Increased interest expense Decreased foreign exchange gain
Extraordinary income for the previous FY: Gain on sale of equity interest in consolidated subsidiaries (JPY10.8 billion), etc.
(Comparison with previous forecasts)
【Increased】 Infrastructure
【Increased】
Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products
Average copper price
Average exhange rate
1,209
1,243
1,262
+52
135
144
145
+9
*2Announced on February 8, 2024
+19
+1
*1Restated only the FY2022 financial results following the start of voluntary application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) at the equity method affiliate UACJ Corporation
(Refer to the Appendix for details)
*3 Impact of deconsolidation of TOTOKU : Net sales JPY (12.2) billion, Operating income: JPY (2.3) billion
5
FY23 results - P/L summary
（JPY billion, JPY/kg, JPY/USD）
Net sales
Operating income （Margin） Interest revenues/expenses Profit/loss in equity method affiliates Foreign exchange gain/loss Ordinary income （Margin） Extraordinary income/loss Income taxes
Net income attributable to non- controlling interests Net income attributable to owners of parent
（Margin）
FY22
FY23
FY23
YoY
Change from
Previous
previous
Results*
1
Results
3
forecasts*
2
change*
forecasts
a
b
c
c-a
c-b
1,066.3
1,040.0
1,056.5
(9.8)
+16.5
15.4
5.0
11.2
(4.3)
+6.2
1.4%
0.5%
1.1%
(0.4)
+0.6
(5.2)
-
(7.4)
(2.1)
-
3.6
-
6.3
+2.7
-
1.7
-
(0.1)
(1.8)
-
17.3
4.0
10.3
(7.0)
+6.3
1.6%
0.4%
1.0%
(0.6)
+0.6
10.7
9.9
9.8
(0.9)
(0.1)
(10.3)
-
(11.6)
(1.3)
-
(1.7)
-
(2.0)
(0.2)
-
15.9
0.0
6.5
(9.4)
+6.5
1.5%
0.0%
0.6%
(0.9)
+0.6
Breakdown of changes （Full year YoY）
See page 7
See page 8
・Extraordinary income: (2.7) [17.6 → 14.9] ・Extraordinary loss: +1.9 [(7.0) → (5.1)]
Average copper price Average exhange rate
1,209
1,243
1,262
+52
+19
135
144
145
+9
+1
2
* Announced on February 8, 2024
*1Restated only the FY2022 financial results following the start of voluntary application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) at the equity method affiliate UACJ Corporation (Refer to the Appendix for details)
*3 Impact of deconsolidation of TOTOKU : Net sales JPY (12.2) billion Operating income: JPY (2.3) billion
6
FY23 results - Breakdown of changes in net sales
(JPY billion)
(9.8)
0
7
FY23 results - Breakdown of changes in operating income
(JPY billion)
(8.5)(4.8)
0
*Including foreign currency exchange
+9.8
Communications Solutions : (18.7)
Automotive Products & Batteries : +9.2
Electronics Component Material : (1.4)
Functional Products : +2.0
Others : +0.4
Communications Solutions : (1.7)
Automotive Products & Batteries : (2.0)
Electronics Component Material : (1.2)
Others : +0.1
Communications Solutions : +1.2
Price optimization/Cost reductions+6.9
Automotive Products & Batteries: +3.8
Impact of lower operating volumes (5.7)
Electronics Component Material : +2.3
Functional Products : +1.6
Others : +0.9
8
FY23 Results
Net sales & Operating Income by Segment
- Infrastructure
YoY change: Decreased operating income on lower net sales
Change from previous forecast Overperformed (operating income):
(JPY billion)
Infrastructure
Communications Solutions
Energy infrastructure
FY22 Results
a 323.9
217.6
106.3
*FY23 Previous forecasts b
265.0
160.0
105.0
Net Sales
Operating income
(+) Increase profits / (-) Decrease profit
FY23
YoY
Change from
FY22
*FY23
FY23
YoY
Change from
YoY
Change from
previous
Previous
previous
previous
Results
change
Results
Results
change
change
forecasts
forecasts
forecasts
forecasts
c
c-a
c-b
d
e
f
f-d
f-e
278.2
(45.7)
+13.2
8.6
(13.5)
(11.3)
(19.9)
+2.2
Decreased income on lower revenue
Overperformed
(-) Prolonged inventory adjustments,
(+) Increased revenue
restrained investment and project delays
by customers in the Americas
(-) Productivity impact of lower operating
168.0
(49.7)
+8.0
6.5
(14.5)
(13.0)
(19.5)
+1.5
volumes
(+) Sales price optimization
(+) Reduced fixed cost
(+) Increased orders from recovering data
center related demand
Decreased income on higher revenue
Generally as forecast
(-)Large-scale projects delay to next fiscal
year and beyond
110.2
+4.0
+5.2
2.1
1.0
1.7
(0.4)
+0.7
(-) Increased depreciation expenses
(-) Product compensation costs were incurred
(+) Strong demand of functional power cable
Ⓡ
(Rakuraku aluminum cable , etc.)
*Announced on February 8, 2024
*Announced on February 8, 2024
9
FY23 Results
Net sales & Operating Income by Segment
◼ Electronics &
YoY change:
Increased operating income on higher net sales
Automotive Systems
Change from previous forecast
Overperformed
(operating income):
(JPY billion)
Net Sales
*1FY23
FY22
FY23
YoY
Change from
Previous
previous
Results
Results
change
forecasts
forecasts
a
b
c
c-a
c-b
Operating income
(+) Increase profits / (-) Decrease profit
FY22
*1FY23
FY23
YoY
Change from
YoY
Change from
Previous
previous
previous
Results
Results
change
change
forecasts
forecasts
forecasts
d
e
f
f-d
f-e
Electronics &
Automotive610.3
Systems
660.0
653.7
+43.4
(6.3)
4.7
15.5
18.7
+14.0
+3.2
Automotive
Products 337.4
& Batteries
395.0
379.8
+42.4
*2
(15.2)
1.5
13.0
15.6
+14.2 +2.6
Increased income on higher revenue
Overperformed
(+) Increased in automobile production
(+) Lump-sum income from
(+) Improvement effects
customers due to market
・Improve productivity and reduce air
fluctuations
expenses by stabilizing customers'
(+) Impact of foreign currency
production plans
exchange
・Sales price optimization
(-) Product compensation costs
(-) Product compensation costs were incurred
were incurred
(-) Slowdown for Japanese OEM operating in
the Chinese market
Decreased income on higher revenue
Generally as forecast
(-) Demand for electronics-related products
Electronics
273.0
265.0
273.9
+1.0
+8.9
Component
Material
3.2
2.5
3.1
(0.1) +0.6
declined
(+) Sales price optimization
(+) Limited fixed expenses
*1Announced on February 8, 2024
*2 Impact of elimination of intra-company transactions adjustment
*1Announced on February 8, 2024
10
