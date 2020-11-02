Auryn Resources : Corporate Presentation - November 2020

Building a Canadian Mining Company

November 2020

Building a Canadian Mining Company

Preparing to Aggressively Grow the Current Asset Base

Eau Claire Camp, QC

Homestake Ridge, BC

Hayes Camp, NU

FURY formed out of the reorganization of AUG and acquisition of ERHigh-quality growth, low-risk development assets and discovery potential>80,000 m of drilling and project development over next 18 months

Eau Claire growth potential better than expected as targets develop

Our approach…

CULTURE: Develop People, Honour Traditions, Showcase SupportersEXECUTION: Demonstrated technical and capital market skill setsOWNERSHIP: Strengthening growth-oriented shareholder base

Capital Structure

Well-Positioned for Growth and Strong Share Performance

Share Structure

as of Oct. 9, 2020

Shares Outstanding

Options Outstanding (avg. price $2.78)

Warrants Outstanding (avg. price $1.67)

Fully-Diluted

117,750,000 8,105,867 1,635,403 127,491,270

Current treasury funds >50,000 meters of drilling at Eau Claire and 12 months of working capital

Fury trades on the TSX and NYSE American under the ticker FURY

Four brokers resumed coverage and issued BUY recommendations with an average target price of ~C$3.70/share

Management Team and Board of Directors

Track Record of Exploration Growth and Mine Development

Management

Directors

Mike Timmins

President, CEO & Director

Lynsey Sherry

CFO

Michael Henrichsen SVP, Exploration

Bryan Atkinson

VP, Project Development

Salisha Ilyas

VP, Investor Relations

Ivan Bebek

Chair Non-Independent

Steve Cook

Audit Committee Chair Independent

Jeffrey Mason

Nomination, Compensation, Governance Chair Independent

Michael Hoffman

Technical, Safety & Risk Management Chair Independent

Saga Williams

Indigenous Relations & Community Chair Independent

Blair Schultz

Audit Committee Non-Independent

Project Locations - A Well-Serviced Asset Platform

Aggressive Growth Strategy Providing Year-Round Catalysts

Growth over the next 18 months will be driven by:>50,000m of drilling at Eau Claire to expand deposit beyond limits of PEA>20,000m of drilling at Homestake focused on definition and resource expansion>10,000m of drilling to begin exploration drive at Committee Bay

Eau Claire - James Bay Region of Quebec

Exploration Focused on Deposit Expansion & Brownfield Targeting

2018 PEA

High quality >1.3M oz

M&I1: 853k oz @

6.18 g/t Au

Inf1: 500k oz @

6.53 g/t Au

NPV5% (US$1,500 oz/Au): C$397M

Operation flexibility with

HG open pit to start production

Objective is to develop

Eau Claire into a 150-200k oz/year producer

Eau Claire - Deposit Grades and Growth Potential

Targeting to Expand Beyond Limits of Drilling

Robust ounce per vertical meter characteristicMine scenario to be update based on resultsPEA open pit production, at 0.5 g/t COG

M&I1: 228k oz @ 5.86 g/t Au

Inf1: 7k oz @ 5.06 g/t Au

Underground Metal Content Gold % of oz at 2.5 g/t COG and Grade at COG1 2.5 g/t COG M&I: 100% (6.30 g/t Au) Inf: 100% (6.56 g/t Au) 3 g/t COG M&I: 93% (7.02 g/t Au) Inf: 91% (7.54 g/t Au) 4 g/t COG M&I: 79% (8.45 g/t Au) Inf: 83% (8.58 g/t Au)

Eau Claire - Deposit Continuity at Increased COG

COG Comparisons Underground Resource

Underground resource maintains continuity at higher cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t AuOnly lose a total of 16% M&I and 14% Inf at 3.5 g/t Au vs 2.5 g/t Au COGOpportunity to revisit mine planning at the higher average grade

Eau Claire - Infill Drilling '20/'21

Connecting Resource Blocks and Increasing Extractable Ounces

Current infill resource area is averaging > 12 g/t

Plan View - IP Chargeability Data

Repeating Structural Intersection to the East of the Eau Claire Deposit

Eau Claire - 7-km Deposit Trend

Targets Situated along Multiple Structures

Gradient array IP test block has successfully imaged deposit structural patternMultiple targets along deposit trend to be explored for repeating structural patternRegional satellites could potentially support operations at Eau Claire

Clearwater - Regional Geology

Highly Prospective Regional Land Package - 54,700 Hectares

30 kilometers of discovery potential along the Cannard deformation corridor

"North Trend" underexplored regional fault zone with gold-bearing quartz-tourmaline veins Lac Clarkie: Till sampling has defined multiple targets. Comprehensive till program in '21

Homestake Ridge - B.C.'s Golden Triangle

Return to Exploration to Upgrade and Increase Ounce Profile

2020 PEA

Resource 983k oz Au + 19.6M oz Ag:

M&I1:

166k oz @ 7.02 g/t Au &

1.8M oz @ 74.8 g/t Ag

Inf1:

817k oz @ 4.58 g/t Au &

17.8M oz @ 100 g/t Ag

NPV5% (US$1,620 oz/Au,

US$14.4 oz/Ag): C$247M

Objective is to develop

Homestake into a 100-150k oz/year producer

2021 Focus: Exploration to expand deposit at depth and laterally & upgrade the current resource

Homestake Ridge - Development Plan for 2020/21

Key Focus on De-risking the Resource and Expansion

New geological framework based on complete deposit relogResource expansion potential along strike and depthTargeting plunges of high-grade breccia and vein sets

Committee Bay - World-Class Exploration in Nunavut

A Unique Opportunity for Shareholders

Well-Positioned

Strategic land holdings$60M invested to-dateArctic skill sets

Belt-wide geochem and geophysics complete

Logistics: rigs, fuel

Three Bluffs Gold Deposit

Ind1: 524k oz at 7.85 g/tInf1: 720k oz at 7.64 g/t

Leverage previous programs; drill for grade to support >5M oz critical mass

2020: Transitioning from belt-wide geological work to selective HG targeting

Committee Bay - 300-Kilometer Gold Belt

Multiple Target Centers Offer Significant Discovery Potential

2021 drill program kicks off a multi-year exploration program to revisit and test several gold bearing target areas based on updated structural geometries & geophysical signatures

2. Intercepts were calculated using a minimum of a 0.25 g/t Au cut off at beginning and end of the intercept and allowing for no more than six consecutive meters of less than 0.25 g/t Au. Minimum length of the composite intercept allowed was one metre.

Committee Bay - Three Bluffs and AK Corridor

2021 Drill Program Targets Resource Expansion and Discovery

Three Bluffs Deposit Area: Expansion of current 1.25Moz with extensions and near-mine zones AK Corridor: Productive 20 km shear zone; 2020 targeting work reveals new areas to drill

Technical Program and Timeline

Approach is to Sequence Exploration Activity

>80,000m of drilling high-grade gold deposits over the next 18 monthsProject development ongoing at each project; ENV, MIN and MET

Building a Canadian-Focused Company

Driving Value Through Drilling and Discovery

Shareholders Well-Positioned for Value Creation

Experienced team of gold developers with access to capital markets

Over 3.5 million ounces of gold across new development platform

Aggressive growth strategy via exploration and acquisitions

Eau Claire drilling to demonstrate growth potential and new opportunities

Next 18 months > 80,000m of continuous exploration activity

Analyst Coverage

Firm

Analyst

Target Price

Michael Curran

CAD$5.00

Matthew O'KeefeCAD$3.50 / US$2.60

Philip KerJoe ReagorCAD$2.75

US$2.70

