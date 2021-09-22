Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fury Gold Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FURY   CA36117T1003

FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED

(FURY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fury Gold Mines : Announces CAD$5,025,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement (Form 6-K)

09/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fury Announces CAD$5,025,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
Vancouver, Canada - September 22, 2021 - Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY)(NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company")has arranged a private placement for approximately CAD$5.025 million dollars from the sale of 6.7 million units of the Company at a price of CAD$0.75 per Unit (the "Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Fury (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").
Each Warrant can be exercised to purchase a Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CAD$1.20 until the date that is three (3) years from the closing date. The expiry date of the Warrants can be accelerated to 30 days by notice from the Company should the Common Shares trade at a price equal to or greater than CAD$1.50 for 20 consecutive trading days.
Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund continued exploration at the Company's Eau Claire project in Quebec and for general working capital.
Completion of the Placement may be completed in multiple tranches and is subject to receipt of executed subscription agreements and funds and customary closing conditions including conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American.
The securities issued under the Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws. The Common Shares, the Warrants or the Warrant Shares will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and will not be offered or sold in the United States other than pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any securities sold to investors in the United States will be "restricted securities" and subject to restrictions on resale under the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused gold exploration company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing exploration and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, visit www.furygoldmines.com .
For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Salisha Ilyas
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (437) 500-2529
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which relate to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release reflect management's current estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and so have inherent uncertainty and risk. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this release includes information relating to completion of the Placement.
Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.
- End -

Disclaimer

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
05:32pFURY GOLD MINES : Announces CAD$5,025,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement (Form 6-K)
PU
09/14FURY GOLD MINES : Corporate Presentation - September 2021
PU
09/13FURY GOLD MINES : to Buy-Out Homestake Ridge Royalty
PU
09/13Fury Gold Mines Limited Announces to Buy-Out Homestake Ridge Royalty
CI
09/13FURY GOLD MINES : to Buy-Out Homestake Ridge Royalty (Form 6-K)
PU
09/07FURY GOLD MINES : Corporate Presentation - August 2021 (copy 2028)
PU
09/07Fury Gold Mines Limited Provides Exploration Update
CI
09/07FURY GOLD MINES : Provides Corporate and Exploration Update (Form 6-K)
PU
09/07FURY GOLD MINES : Provides Corporate and Exploration Update
PU
08/31FURY GOLD MINES : Material Change Report (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,5 M -8,96 M -8,96 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 100 M 78,8 M 78,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fury Gold Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,85 CAD
Average target price 3,03 CAD
Spread / Average Target 256%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Forrester A. Clark Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Lynsey Sherry Chief Financial Officer
Ivan James Bebek Non-Independent Chairman
Steven Mark Cook Independent Director
Jeffrey R. Mason Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED-52.75%79
BHP GROUP-8.89%133 836
RIO TINTO PLC-11.50%105 747
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.67%41 624
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.30%32 100
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.59%26 019