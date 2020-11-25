Fury Gold Mines : Begins Step-Out Drilling at Eau Claire Project and Provides Targeting Update

Fury Begins Step-Out Drilling at Eau Claire Project and Provides

Targeting Update

Vancouver and Toronto, Canada - November 25, 2020 - Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY, NYSE

American: FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the exploration phase of its ongoing 50,000-metre drill program at its 100% owned Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. This phase of the drill program is designed to test a one-kilometre (km) down plunge extension of the Eau Claire deposit with the goal of signiﬁcantly expanding the existing resource (Figure 1).

A Message from Mike Timmins, President & CEO

"We are continually identifying additional targets at the Eau Claire project, revealing increased potential along the deposit trend as our technical team reﬁnes these opportunites. The inﬁll drill program has progressed to hole three, following encouraging performance and observations made on the ﬁrst two holes. We look forward to receiving assay results, which are expected in the new year. The next few quarters will be very exciting for shareholders as we anticipate steady exploration results, demonstrate the potential of the Eau Claire asset package and convert on our initial growth strategies for Fury.

"Further updates on our Homestake Ridge targeting and Committee Bay exploration programs will follow in the coming months as we plan for a considerable year of large-scale exploration and development."

Eau Claire Exploration Drill Program

Approximately 12,000 metres have been allocated to the extension drill program to test a one-kilometre down plunge extension of the Eau Claire deposit. The ﬁrst holes to be drilled are situated between 500 and 700 metres down plunge from the limit of the existing resource and between 400 and 700 metres down dip from the nearest historical drill hole. This target area is deﬁned by the intersection of the mineralized Eau Claire and Snake Lake structures, as imaged in the recently acquired gradient array induced polarization survey, and provides a similar structural geometry that deﬁnes high-grade mineralization at the Eau Claire deposit (Figure 2).

A Message from Michael Henrichsen, SVP, Exploration

"We are excited to begin the exploration phase of our drill program at the Eau Claire project. By taking aggressive step-outs early we are looking to rapidly expand the deposit footprint and move towards a signiﬁcant resource update. In addition, continued targeting along the 7km deposit trend is providing Fury with opportunities to discover signiﬁcant new bodies of mineralization as we begin to tap into the geological potential of our land package."

Deposit Trend Targeting Update

Targeting along the deposit trend has focused on integrating Fury's recently acquired gradient array induced polarization data along with a newly inverted 3D magnetic survey, surface geology and surface geochemistry results. A major advancement in the targeting eﬀort shows magnetic gradients imaging major structural breaks where there are numerous occurrences of surface gold mineralization (Figure 3). In addition, the imaged magnetic gradients are largely coincident with interpreted structures imaged from the gradient array induced polarization survey.

