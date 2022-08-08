Fury Gold Mines : Corporate Presentation - August 2022

Disclaimer

Cautionary Notes

This presentation is intended to provide readers with an overview of Fury Gold Mines Limited. (the "Company"). The Company has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information contained in this presentation is accurate as of November 1, 2021, however it is not a prospectus and does not necessarily contain all the information needed to make an investment decision about the Company. As discussed below, this presentation includes a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant exploration, business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and risks.

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes many statements that are "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to many things about the future activities of the Company and factors affecting it. Generally, statements that are not historical facts will likely be forward looking to some degree, and will use terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes". Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation reflects management's current estimates, or expectations regarding these future events and challenges. More specifically, forward-looking information contained in this presentation includes information relating to the outlook for the Company's mineral properties, their exploration potential, and the likely costs of further, exploration and the Company's growth plans. There can be no certainty that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those suggested by such statements. Assumptions, which underlie the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue with its exploration, and if warranted development plans, its ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for its current and future operations; and the Company's assumptions around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future price of minerals, especially gold; and the success of the Company's exploration activities. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and base Shelf Prospectus filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which can speak only as of the date made.

Mineral Resource Terminology

This presentation may use some or all of the following technical terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are Canadian mineral project disclosure terms as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). NI 43-101 references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining ("CIM"), Metallurgy and Petroleum - Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

United States Mineral Terminology

CIM terms are not considered defined terms under the SEC's mining rules. The SEC has recently adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). United States investors are cautioned that there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards.