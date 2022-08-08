Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fury Gold Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FURY   CA36117T1003

FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED

(FURY)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-08-08 pm EDT
0.6100 CAD   +7.02%
05:55pFURY GOLD MINES : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
PU
10:05aFURY GOLD MINES : and Newmont Increase Joint Venture Interests at Éléonore South Gold Project to 100% - Form 6-K
PU
08:40aAzimut Exploration Sells Stake In Eleonore South Joint Venture To Newmont, Fury Gold Mines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fury Gold Mines : Corporate Presentation - August 2022

08/08/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPLORING FOR

HIGH-GRADE GOLD

IN CANADA

TSX | NYSE-A: FURY

Investor Presentation

August 2022

Disclaimer

Cautionary Notes

This presentation is intended to provide readers with an overview of Fury Gold Mines Limited. (the "Company"). The Company has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information contained in this presentation is accurate as of November 1, 2021, however it is not a prospectus and does not necessarily contain all the information needed to make an investment decision about the Company. As discussed below, this presentation includes a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant exploration, business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and risks.

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes many statements that are "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to many things about the future activities of the Company and factors affecting it. Generally, statements that are not historical facts will likely be forward looking to some degree, and will use terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes". Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation reflects management's current estimates, or expectations regarding these future events and challenges. More specifically, forward-looking information contained in this presentation includes information relating to the outlook for the Company's mineral properties, their exploration potential, and the likely costs of further, exploration and the Company's growth plans. There can be no certainty that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those suggested by such statements. Assumptions, which underlie the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue with its exploration, and if warranted development plans, its ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for its current and future operations; and the Company's assumptions around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future price of minerals, especially gold; and the success of the Company's exploration activities. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and base Shelf Prospectus filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which can speak only as of the date made.

Mineral Resource Terminology

This presentation may use some or all of the following technical terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are Canadian mineral project disclosure terms as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). NI 43-101 references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining ("CIM"), Metallurgy and Petroleum - Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

United States Mineral Terminology

CIM terms are not considered defined terms under the SEC's mining rules. The SEC has recently adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). United States investors are cautioned that there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards.

2

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

There is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. United States investors are also cautioned that while the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in disclosed herein to be in certain categories will ever be converted into a higher (more reliable) category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves.

Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as "reserves" (proven or probable). Accordingly, United States investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will ever be economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this presentation describing the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder including the SEC Modernization Rules.

Technical and Scientific Information Except where otherwise stated in this presentation, the scientific and technical information included herein has been derived or based on the following technical reports prepared in accordance with NI 43-101: (a) the technical report entitled "Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Eau Claire Gold Deposit, Clearwater Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective February 4, 2018, (b) "Technical Report on the Committee Bay Project, Nunavut Territory, Canada" dated October 23, 2017, with an effective date of May 31, 2017, (c) "Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia" dated effective May 29, 2020, and amended June 24, 2020, each of which has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR (and is available at www.sedar.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (and is available at www.sec.gov).

All disclosure in this presentation of a scientific or technical nature with respect to the Eau Claire Project, the Committee Bay Project or the Homestake Ridge Project based on information arising since the date of the applicable technical report, was reviewed and approved by David Rivard, P.Geo, Senior Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this presentation in relation to all Quebec projects. Michael Henrichsen, P.Geo, Chief Geological Officer at Fury, is also a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this presentation in relation to Committee Bay. Mr. Rivard and Mr. Henrichsen are accordingly not "independent" qualified persons.

3

Why Invest in Fury Gold Mines

Fury is a Canadian focused, advanced high-grade gold explorer

  • Actively drilling multiple robust exploration projects in Quebec
  • Strong balance sheet with C$10.6M in treasury and 76.5M shares in marketable securities in Dolly Varden Silver
  • Experienced management team with a proven record of success
  • Competitive valuation: currently trading at C$10/oz versus peer group average of C$45/oz*

*Source: Haywood Securities Inc. as of June 24, 2022

4

Experienced and Balanced Management Team

Management Team

TIM CLARK

LYNSEY

MICHAEL

BRYAN ATKINSON

CEO & Director

SHERRY

HENRICHSEN

SVP, Exploration

CFO

Chief Geological Officer

Board of Directors

JEFFREY MASON*

STEVE COOK*

MICHAEL HOFFMAN*

SAGA WILLIAMS*

Lead Director

*Independent

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 21:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
05:55pFURY GOLD MINES : Corporate Presentation - August 2022
PU
10:05aFURY GOLD MINES : and Newmont Increase Joint Venture Interests at Éléonore South Gold Proj..
PU
08:40aAzimut Exploration Sells Stake In Eleonore South Joint Venture To Newmont, Fury Gold Mi..
MT
07:05aFURY GOLD MINES : and Newmont Increase Joint Venture Interests at Éléonore South Gold Proj..
PU
06:35aAZIMUT EXPLORATION BRIEF : Announcing Agreements on the Eleonore South and Wabamisk Joint ..
MT
06:31aAzimut Announces Agreements on the Eleonore South and Wabamisk Joint Ventures
AQ
08/03FURY DRILLS MULTIPLE ZONES OF HIGH-G : Extending Mineralization 330 metres to the West at ..
PU
08/03FURY DRILLS MULTIPLE ZONES OF HIGH-G : Extending Mineralization 330 metres to the West at ..
PU
08/03Fury Gold Mines Limited Provides Results for Seven Core Drill Holes At the Eau Claire P..
CI
07/07FURY GOLD MINES : Corporate Presentation - July 2022 - Haywood Securities Marketing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -16,5 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 79,5 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fury Gold Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,57 CAD
Average target price 2,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 308%
Managers and Directors
Forrester A. Clark Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Lynsey Sherry Chief Financial Officer
Steven Mark Cook Independent Director
Jeffrey R. Mason Lead Independent Director
Alison Sagateh Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED-29.63%61
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.48%135 408
RIO TINTO PLC0.73%99 092
GLENCORE PLC24.50%73 391
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.95%42 366
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.18%39 497