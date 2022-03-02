Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fury Gold Mines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FURY   CA36117T1003

FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED

(FURY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fury Gold Mines : Corporate Presentation - February 2022 - BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXPLORING FOR

HIGH-GRADE GOLD

IN CANADA

TSX | NYSE-A: FURY

BMO Global Metals & Mining

Conference Presentation

February 27 - March 2, 2022

Disclaimer

Cautionary Notes

This presentation is intended to provide readers with an overview of Fury Gold Mines Limited. (the "Company"). The Company has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information contained in this presentation is accurate as of November 1, 2021, however it is not a prospectus and does not necessarily contain all the information needed to make an investment decision about the Company. As discussed below, this presentation includes a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant exploration, business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and risks.

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation includes many statements that are "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to many things about the future activities of the Company and factors affecting it. Generally, statements that are not historical facts will likely be forward looking to some degree, and will use terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes". Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation reflects management's current estimates, or expectations regarding these future events and challenges. More specifically, forward-looking information contained in this presentation includes information relating to the outlook for the Company's mineral properties, their exploration potential, and the likely costs of further, exploration and the Company's growth plans. There can be no certainty that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those suggested by such statements. Assumptions, which underlie the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue with its exploration, and if warranted development plans, its ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for its current and future operations; and the Company's assumptions around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future price of minerals, especially gold; and the success of the Company's exploration activities. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and base Shelf Prospectus filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which can speak only as of the date made.

Mineral Resource Terminology

This presentation may use some or all of the following technical terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are Canadian mineral project disclosure terms as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). NI 43-101 references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining ("CIM"), Metallurgy and Petroleum - Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

United States Mineral Terminology

CIM terms are not considered defined terms under the SEC's mining rules. The SEC has recently adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). United States investors are cautioned that there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards.

2

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

There is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. United States investors are also cautioned that while the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in disclosed herein to be in certain categories will ever be converted into a higher (more reliable) category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves.

Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as "reserves" (proven or probable). Accordingly, United States investors are cautioned not to assume that any

"measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will ever be

economically or legally mineable. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this presentation describing the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder including the SEC Modernization Rules.

Technical and Scientific Information Except where otherwise stated in this presentation, the scientific and technical information included herein has been derived or based on the following technical reports prepared in accordance with NI 43-101: (a) the technical report entitled "Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Eau Claire Gold Deposit, Clearwater Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective February 4, 2018, (b) "Technical Report on the Committee Bay Project, Nunavut Territory, Canada" dated October 23, 2017, with an effective date of May 31, 2017, (c) "Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia" dated effective May 29, 2020, and amended June 24, 2020, each of which has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR (and is available at www.sedar.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (and is available at www.sec.gov).

All disclosure in this presentation of a scientific or technical nature with respect to the Eau Claire Project, the Committee Bay Project or the Homestake Ridge Project based on information arising since the date of the applicable technical report, was reviewed and approved by David Rivard, P.Geo, Senior Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this presentation in relation to all Quebec projects. Michael Henrichsen, P.Geo., SVP Exploration at Fury, is also a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this presentation in relation to Committee Bay. Mr. Rivard and Mr. Henrichsen are accordingly not "independent" qualified persons.

3

Why Invest in Fury Gold Mines

  • Canadian focused, advanced high-grade gold explorer
  • Pursuing robust exploration opportunities in Quebec
  • Unique financial flexibility with C$45M+ in marketable securities
  • High degree of optionality with multiple projects
  • Experienced management team with a proven record of financing and advancing mineral projects

4

Experienced and Balanced Management Team

Management Team

TIM CLARK

MICHAEL HENRICHSEN

BRYAN ATKINSON

CEO & Director

SVP, Exploration

VP, Projects

LYNSEY SHERRY

SALISHA ILYAS

CFO

VP, Investor Relations

Board of Directors

IVAN BEBEK

JEFFREY MASON*

STEVE COOK*

MICHAEL HOFFMAN* SAGA WILLIAMS*

Chair

Lead Director

*Independent

5

Disclaimer

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
11:58aFURY GOLD MINES : Corporate Presentation - February 2022 - BMO Capital Markets Global Meta..
PU
02/28Dolly Varden Silver and Fury Gold Mines Complete Consolidation of the High Grade Silver..
AQ
02/28FURY GOLD MINES : Dolly Varden Silver and Fury Gold Mines Complete Consolidation of the Hi..
PU
02/25Dolly Varden Silver Buys Homestake Ridge Gold-Silver Project
MT
02/25DOLLY VARDEN SILVER AND FURY GOLD MI : Complete Consolidation of the High Grade Silver-Gol..
MT
02/25Dolly Varden Silver and Fury Gold Mines Complete Consolidation of the High Grade Silver..
AQ
02/25DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION (TSX : DV) completed the acquisition of Homestake Resource..
CI
02/24FURY GOLD MINES : to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference - Form 6-K
PU
02/24FURY GOLD MINES : to Present at Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference
PU
02/23FURY GOLD MINES : Dolly Varden Silver Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Fury Gold Mines'..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -17,3 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fury Gold Mines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,89 CAD
Average target price 2,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 173%
Managers and Directors
Forrester A. Clark Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Lynsey Sherry Chief Financial Officer
Ivan James Bebek Non-Independent Chairman
Steven Mark Cook Independent Director
Jeffrey R. Mason Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED9.88%88
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.17%170 970
RIO TINTO PLC20.99%130 231
GLENCORE PLC18.67%77 644
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.15%63 993
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.35%41 086