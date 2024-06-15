EXPLORING FOR HIGH-GRADE GOLD IN CANADA
Webinar: Eau Claire Mineral Resource Update
May 23, 2024
Introductory Information
Cautionary Notes
This corporate presentation is intended to provide readers with an overview of Fury Gold Mines Limited (the "Company"). The Company has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information contained in this presentation is current as of May 21, 2024, however, it is not a prospectus and does not necessarily contain all the information needed to make an investment decision about the Company. As discussed below, this presentation includes a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant exploration, business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and risks.
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation includes many statements that are "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to many things about the future activities of the Company and factors affecting it. Generally, statements that are not historical facts will likely be forward looking to some degree, and will use terminology such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes". Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation reflects management's current estimates, or expectations regarding these future events and challenges. More specifically, forward-looking information contained in this presentation includes information relating to the outlook for the Company's mineral properties, their exploration potential, and the likely costs of further, exploration and the Company's growth plans. There can be no certainty that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those suggested by such statements. Assumptions, which underlie the forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue with its exploration, and if warranted development plans, its ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for its current and future operations; and the Company's assumptions around the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the future price of minerals, especially gold; and the success of the Company's exploration activities. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com and the Company's Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 12, 2023. The Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements, which can speak only as of the date made.
Mineral Resource Terminology
This presentation may use "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are Canadian mineral project disclosure terms as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). NI 43-101 references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining ("CIM"), Metallurgy and Petroleum - Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.
United States Mineral Terminology
CIM terms are not considered defined terms under the SEC's mining rules. The SEC has recently adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). United States investors are cautioned that there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definition Standards.
Technical and Scientific Information
The scientific and technical information included herein has been largely derived from the following technical reports prepared in accordance with NI 43-101: (a) the technical report entitled "Technical Report On The Eau Claire Project Quebec, Canada" dated August 30, 2023, with effective date of October 12, 2023, and (b) "Technical Report On The Committee Bay Project, Nunavut Territory, Canada" dated Amended and Restated as of September 11, 2023, with an effective date of October 12, 2023, each of which has been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR + (and is available at www.sedarplus.ca) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (and is available at www.sec.gov).
All disclosure in this presentation of a scientific or technical nature with respect to the Eau Claire Project, based on information arising since the date of the applicable technical report, was reviewed and approved by David Frappier-Rivard, P.Geo, Senior Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this presentation in relation to all Quebec projects. Bryan Atkinson, P.Geol., SVP of Exploration at Fury, is also a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this presentation in relation to the Committee Bay Project. As officers of the Company, Mr. Frappier-Rivard and Mr. Atkinson are not "independent" qualified persons.
Why Own Fury Gold Mines
Best in Class Gold Junior
Arguably one of the best-financed juniors in the industry with C$5.3M in cash and C$64.9M equity holding in Dolly Varden (54M shares)*
Strategically Located for Upcoming
Consolidation
Unique optionality through multiple Canadian projects located near major mining companies
High-Grade Gold Resource Close to
Infrastructure in Quebec
Grades at Eau Claire compare favourably to the peer group**
Management Team with Unique Capital Markets Experience
Proven ability to raise money in difficult markets and transact on M&A
*As of May 21, 2024
**Peer Comparison compiled by Bryan Atkison P.Geol, SVP Exploration and David Rivard, P.Geo, Exploration Manager at Fury on May 21, 2024. Data was pulled from Yahoo Finance, May 2024 company presentations, and December 2023 or April 2024 financial statements for the respective companies.
High-Grade Gold Portfolio in Low-Risk Jurisdictions
Geographically Positioned for Upcoming Consolidation
Committee Bay
Nunavut , MRE '23
Ind2: 524,000 oz at 7.85g/t Au
Inf2: 720,000 oz at 7.64 g/t Au
Dolly Varden Silver
Kitsault Valley Project
British Columbia
Éléonore South
Quebec
Exploration stage
Eau Claire
Quebec, MRE '24
M&I1: 1,160,000 oz at 5.64 g/t Au
Inf1: 723,000 oz at 4.13 g/t Au
- See news release "Fury Updates Mineral Resources at Eau Claire, Increasing Measured and Indicated Gold Ounces By 36%, And Inferred Gold Ounces by 45%" dated May 14,
2024 at www.furygoldmines.com
- See Committee Bay NI43-101 report "Technical Report On The Committee Bay Project, Nunavut Territory, Canada" dated September 11, 2023 filed under Fury's profile on
SEDAR+. Cut-off grade 3.0 g/t Au open pit and 4.0 g/t Au underground.
Road Accessible High-Grade Gold Resource
Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Quebec
Hydro
World-class
Roads
Airports
government support for
Power
mining
Eau Claire & Percival Mineral Resource 2024
36% increase in Measured & Indicated category (addition of 307koz Au)
44.6% increase in the Inferred category (addition of 223koz Au)
Increase largely due to the inaugural resource at Percival
Fury has added 7.38 ounces of gold for every meter drilled since acquiring Eau Claire in October 2020 compared to 4.04oz/m drilled historically on the project
Combined Open Pit & Underground Mineral Resource Estimate for Eau Claire & Percival
Category
Tonnes
Grade (g/t Au)
Contained Au (oz)
Measured
1,612,000
5.67
294,000
Indicated
4,781,000
5.64
866,000
Measured & Indicated
6,393,000
5.64
1,160,000
Inferred
5,445,000
4.13
723,000
1. See news release "Fury Updates Mineral Resources at Eau Claire, Increasing Measured and Indicated Gold Ounces By 36%, And Inferred Gold Ounces by 45%" dated May 14, 2024 at www.furygoldmines.com
Eau Claire Deposit
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate 2024
Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eau Claire Deposit
Category
Tonnes
Au g/t
Contained Au (oz)
Measured
1,157,000
5.19
193,000
Open Pit
Indicated
1,291,000
4.19
174,000
(base case cut-off
Measured & Indicated
2,448,000
4.66
367,000
grade of 0.5 g/t)
Inferred
69,000
4.39
10,000
Measured
455,000
6.9
101,000
Underground
Indicated
3,490,000
6.17
692,000
(base case cut-off
Measured & Indicated
3,945,000
6.25
793,000
grade of 2.5 g/t Au)
Inferred
2,566,000
6.08
502,000
Measured
1,612,000
5.67
294,000
Combined Open Pit
Indicated
4,781,000
5.64
866,000
and Underground
Measured & Indicated
6,393,000
5.65
1,160,000
Inferred
2,635,000
6.04
512,000
1. See news release "Fury Updates Mineral Resources at Eau Claire, Increasing Measured and Indicated Gold Ounces By 36%, And Inferred Gold Ounces by 45%" dated May 14, 2024 at www.furygoldmines.com
Eau Claire Deposit
Resource is Open in All Directions
Eau Claire Resource remains open for further expansion through additional drilling. Eau Claire vein geometry steepened in areas with new data and interpretation.
Percival Deposit - Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 2024
Significant Potential for Discovery
Percival is one of 15+ anomalies along the Percival - Serendipity trend.
Linked by existing road infrastructure to the Eau Claire deposit and behaves similarly to Eau Claire mineralization metallurgically
See news release "Fury Updates Mineral Resources at Eau Claire, Increasing Measured and Indicated Gold Ounces By 36%, And Inferred Gold Ounces by 45%" dated May 14, 2024 at www.furygoldmines.com
Mineral Resource Estimate for the Percival Deposit
Category
Tonnes
Au g/t
Contained Au (oz)
Open Pit
Inferred
2,253,000
1.81
131,000
(base case cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t)
Underground
Inferred
557,000
4.47
80,000
(base case cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au)
Combined Open Pit and Underground
Inferred
2,810,000
2.34
211,000
