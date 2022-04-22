Fury Gold Mines : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT
UNDER NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102
|
|
Name and Address of Company
Fury Gold Mines Limited. (the "Company")
1630-1177 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3
April 19, 2022.
A news release was issued by the Company through newswire services on April 19, 2022.
|
|
Summary of Material Change
On April 19, 2022, the Company completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of CAD$11,000,000 by issuing 13,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.80 per share.
|
|
Full Description of Material Change
|
|
|
5.1
|
Full Description of Material Change
The Company completed a previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of CAD$11,000,000 by issuing 13,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.80 per share.
Net proceeds from the Placement will be used to fund continued exploration at the Company's Eau Claire project in Quebec and for working capital.
The Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws. The Shares have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act'), and have not been offered or sold in the United States other than pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any Shares sold to investors in the United States are "restricted securities" and subject to restrictions on resale under the U.S. Securities Act.
|
5.2
|
Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions
Not applicable.
|
Item 6
|
Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Lynsey Sherry
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (844-601-0841)
April 22, 2022.
Disclaimer
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 19:17:01 UTC.