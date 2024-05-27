(An exploration company) CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Fury Gold Mines Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars - Unaudited) At March 31 At December 31 Note 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 5,731 $ 7,313 Marketable securities 3 2,620 1,166 Accounts receivable 36 374 Prepaid expenses and deposits 594 592 8,981 9,445 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 144 144 Prepaid expenses and deposits 108 111 Property and equipment 503 588 Mineral interests 4 145,649 142,639 Investments in associates 5 32,638 36,248 179,042 179,730 Total assets $ 188,023 $ 189,175 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 696 $ 1,034 Lease liability 171 154 Flow-through share premium liability 6 - 544 867 1,732 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability 20 74 Flow-through share premium liability 6 264 - Provision for site reclamation and closure 4,516 4,495 Total liabilities $ 5,667 $ 6,301 Equity: Share capital 8 $ 310,277 $ 310,277 Share option and warrant reserve 9 22,077 21,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10) (9) Deficit (149,988) (149,054) Total equity $ 182,356 $ 182,874 Total liabilities and equity $ 188,023 $ 189,175 Commitments (notes 5c, 13) Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "Forrester A. Clark" "Steve Cook" Chief Executive Officer Director The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Fury Gold Mines Limited 1

Fury Gold Mines Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 Note 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Exploration and evaluation 7 & 9 $ 791 $ 861 Fees, salaries, and other employee benefits 9 & 10 482 880 Insurance 148 168 Legal and professional 144 103 Marketing and investor relations 135 170 Office and administration 94 81 Regulatory and compliance 61 65 1,855 2,328 Other expense (income), net: Realized gain on disposal of investments 5 (537) - Net gain on marketable securities 3 (398) (188) Net loss from associate 5 327 582 Amortization of flow-through share premium 6 (280) - Accretion of provision for site reclamation and closure 34 34 Interest expense 10 22 Interest income (82) (121) Foreign exchange loss 5 4 (921) 333 Net loss $ 934 $ 2,661 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Unrealized currency loss on translation of foreign 1 1 operations Total comprehensive loss $ 935 $ 2,662 Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss per share 12 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Fury Gold Mines Limited 2

Fury Gold Mines Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Equity (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts - Unaudited) Share Accumulated Number of option and other common warrant comprehensive shares Share capital reserve loss Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2022 139,470,950 $ 306,328 $ 20,309 $ (3) $ (131,841) $ 194,793 Total comprehensive loss - - - (1) (2,661) (2,662) Shares issued pursuant to offering, net of 6,076,500 3,949 - - - 3,949 share issue costs and flow-through liability Share-based compensation - - 686 - - 686 Balance at March 31, 2023 145,547,450 $ 310,277 $ 20,995 $ (4) $ (134,502) $196,766 Balance at December 31, 2023 145,744,795 $ 310,277 $ 21,660 $ (9) $ (149,054) $ 182,874 Total comprehensive loss - - - (1) (934) (935) Share-based compensation (note 9(a)) 332,308 - 417 - - 417 Balance at March 31, 2024 146,077,103 $ 310,277 $ 22,077 $ (10) $ (149,988) $ 182,356 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Fury Gold Mines Limited 3

Fury Gold Mines Limited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars - Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 Note 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net (loss) $ (934) $ (2,661) Adjusted for: Interest income (82) (121) Items not involving cash: Depreciation 84 87 Realized gain on disposal of investments 5 (537) - Net gain on marketable securities 3 (398) (188) Net loss from associates 5 327 582 Amortization of flow-through share premium 6 (280) - Accretion expense 34 34 Share-based compensation 9a 253 686 Interest expense 10 22 Changes in non-cash working capital 11 165 (242) Cash used in operating activities (1,358) (1,801) Investing activities: Interest received 82 121 Acquisition of mineral interests, inclusive of transaction fees 4 (3,022) - Proceeds from disposition of investment in associate, net of 5a 3,820 - transaction costs Acquisition of marketable securities (1,300) - Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 244 - Option payment received - 50 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities (176) 171 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of flow-through shares, net of costs 8 - 7,926 Lease payments (47) (63) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (47) 7,863 Effect of foreign exchange on cash (1) (1) (Decrease) increase in cash (1,582) 6,232 Cash, beginning of the period 7,313 10,309 Cash, end of the period $ 5,731 $ 16,541 Supplemental cash flow information (note 11) The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Fury Gold Mines Limited 4

Note 1: Nature of operations Fury Gold Mines Limited (the "Company" or "Fury Gold") was incorporated on June 9, 2008, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE-American, with its common shares trading under the symbol FURY. The Company's registered and records office is at 1500-1055 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7 and the mailing address is 1630-1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2K3. The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of resource projects in Canada. At March 31, 2024, the Company had two principal projects: Eau Claire in Quebec and Committee Bay in Nunavut. Additionally, the Company holds an 18.99% common share interest in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden"), which owns the Kitsault project in British Columbia and a 25% interest in Universal Mineral Services Limited ("UMS"), a private shared-services provider (note 5). Note 2: Basis of presentation Statement of compliance These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Certain disclosures included in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements (the "consolidated financial statements") prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRICs") have been condensed or omitted herein. Accordingly, these unaudited interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 14, 2024. Basis of preparation and consolidation These interim financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). Control exists when the Company has power over an investee, exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee, and the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of the Company's returns. The Company's interim results are not necessarily indicative of its results for a full year. The subsidiaries (with a beneficial interest of 100%) of the Company at March 31, 2024 were as follows: Subsidiary Place of Functional incorporation currency Eastmain Mines Inc. (a) Canada CAD Eastmain Resources Inc. ON, Canada CAD Fury Gold USA Limited (b) Delaware, U.S.A. USD North Country Gold Corp. BC, Canada CAD Company incorporated federally in Canada. Fury USA provides certain administrative services with respect to employee benefits for US resident personnel. Investments in associates and joint arrangements These interim financial statements also include the following joint arrangement and investments in associates: Associates and joint Ownership interest Location Classification and arrangement accounting method Dolly Varden 18.99% BC, Canada Associate; equity method UMS 25.00% BC, Canada Associate; equity method Fury Gold Mines Limited 5 Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

These interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that have been measured at fair value (note 13). All amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Reference to US$ are to United States dollars. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated. Segmented information The Company's operating segments are reviewed by the key decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and to assess their performance. The Company operates in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, and in one geographical location, Canada. Critical accounting estimates, judgements, and policies The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to select accounting policies and make estimates and judgments that may have a significant impact on consolidated financial statements. Estimates are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates. In preparing the Company's interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company applied the material accounting policy information and critical accounting estimates and judgements disclosed in notes 3 and 5, respectively, of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Application of new and revised accounting standards: On October 31, 2021, the IASB issued Non-current Liabilities with Covenants (Amendments to IAS 1). The amendments to IAS 1 affect only the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current in the statement of financial position and not the amount or timing of recognition of any asset, liability, income or expenses, or the information disclosed about those items. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company. On May 25, 2023, the IASB issued the final amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 which address the disclosure requirements to enhance the transparency of supplier finance arrangements and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The amendments to IAS 7 are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 with earlier application permitted. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company. On September 22, 2022, the IASB issued "Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (Amendments to IFRS 16)" with amendments that clarify how a seller-lessee subsequently measures sale and leaseback transactions that satisfy the requirements in IFRS 15 to be accounted for as a sale. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and earlier application is permitted. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company. Note 3: Marketable securities The marketable securities held by the Company were as follows: Total Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 582 Additions 1,619 Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities (381) Realized gain on disposition 293 Unrealized net loss (947) Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 1,166 Additions 1,300 Fury Gold Mines Limited 6 Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities (244) Realized loss on disposition (14) Unrealized net gain 412 Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 2,620 During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company acquired a 10.9% common share ownership of Sirios Resources Inc ("Sirios") for $1,300, as part of another transaction (note 4) to consolidate its Éléonore South project ownership. The 30,392,372 Sirios common shares have been acquired for investment purposes and the Company will evaluate its investment in Sirios on an ongoing basis with respect to any possible additional purchases or dispositions, whereupon any such marketable securities transactions are accounted for as of the trade date. During the first quarter of 2024, Fury Gold sold an aggregate of 1,514,000 Sirios common shares, lowering its holdings to 10.4% as at March 31, 2024. Note 4: Mineral interests The Company's resource properties are located in Canada. A summary of the carrying amounts is as follows: Quebec Nunavut Total Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 125,656 $ 19,534 $ 145,190 Option payment received (880) - (880) Disposition (1,746) - (1,746) Change in estimate of provision for site reclamation and closure (52) 127 75 Option payment received (880) - (880) Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 122,978 $ 19,661 $ 142,639 Additions (1) 3,022 - 3,022 Change in estimate of provision for site reclamation and closure 4 (16) (12) Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 126,004 $ 19,645 $ 145,649 On February 29, 2024, the Company, and its joint operation partner Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), through their respective subsidiaries, closed a transaction whereby the Company acquired 100% control of the joint operation interests, the Éléonore South project, consolidating these properties into the Company's portfolio at which time the joint venture operation was dissolved. The 49.978% that Newmont held was acquired by the Company for $3,000 while incurring $22 in transaction costs. As part of the same transaction, the Company also acquired a 10.9% interest in Sirios, as disclosed in note 3. Note 5: Investments in Associates Acquisition of investments in associates On February 25, 2022, the Company completed the sale of Homestake Resources Corporation to Dolly

Varden for cash proceeds of $5,000 and 76,504,590 common shares of Dolly Varden. The Company's resulting interest in Dolly Varden represented approximately 35.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Dolly Varden on February 25, 2022, which has been accounted for using the equity method. The Company recognized a gain of $48,390, net of transaction costs of $589, on the date of disposition. On October 13, 2022, the Company completed the sale of 17,000,000 common shares of Dolly Varden for total gross proceeds of $6,800. On March 13, 2024 the Company sold a further 5,450,000 common shares of Dolly Varden for gross proceeds of $4,006 to decrease its holdings to 18.99% as at March 31, 2024, recognizing a gain of $537 and incurring $185 in costs to complete the transaction. On April 1, 2022, the Company purchased a 25% share interest in UMS, a private shared-services provider for nominal consideration. The Company funded, in addition to its nominal investment in UMS, a cash deposit of $150,000 which is held by UMS for the purposes of general working capital, and which will be returned to the Company upon termination of the UMS Canada arrangement, net of any residual unfulfilled Fury Gold Mines Limited 7 Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)

obligations. UMS is the private company through which its shareholders, including Fury Gold, share geological, financial, and transactional advisory services as well as administrative services on a full, cost recovery basis. Summarized financial information of the Company's investments in associates: The carrying amounts of the Company's investments in associates as at March 31, 2024, were as follows: Dolly Varden UMS Total Carrying amount at December 31, 2022 $ 42,303 $ 127 $ 42,430 Company's share of net loss of associates (6,177) (5) (6,182) Carrying amount at December 31, 2023 $ 36,126 $ 122 $ 36,248 Company's share of net loss of associates (326) (1) (327) Disposition(1) (3,283) - (3,283) Carrying amount at March 31, 2024 $ 32,517 $ 121 $ 32,638 Included in the disposition number is $26 which was the Company's portion of its loss until disposition. The fair market value of the Company's equity interest in Dolly Varden at March 31, 2024 was $45,406, based on the closing share price on the TSX Venture Exchange on that date. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's equity share of net losses of the Company's associates on a 100% basis were as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2024 Dolly Varden UMS Total Cost recoveries $ - $ (953) $ (953) Exploration and evaluation 436 331 767 Marketing 284 82 366 Share-based compensation 349 - 349 Administrative and other 563 544 1,107 Net loss of associate, 100% 1,632 4 1,636 Average equity interest for the period 21.56 % 25 % Company's share of net loss of associates $ 352 $ 1 $ 353 Three months ended March 31, 2023 Dolly Varden UMS Total Cost recoveries $ - $ (1,556) $ (1,556) Exploration and evaluation 799 491 1,290 Marketing 408 128 536 Share-based compensation 420 - 420 Administrative and other 811 974 1,785 Net loss of associate, 100% 2,438 37 2,475 Average equity interest for the period 23.5% 25% Company's share of net loss of associates $ 573 $ 9 $ 582 The Company's equity share of net assets of associates at March 31, 2024, is as follows: Dolly Varden UMS Current assets $ 23,907 $ 825 Non-current assets 151,928 2,391 Current liabilities (4,598) (1,428) Non-current liabilities - (1,304) Net assets, 100% 171,237 484 Company's equity share of net assets of associate $ 32,517 $ 121 Fury Gold Mines Limited 8 Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)