(An exploration company)
CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Fury Gold Mines Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
At March 31
At December 31
Note
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
5,731
$
7,313
Marketable securities
3
2,620
1,166
Accounts receivable
36
374
Prepaid expenses and deposits
594
592
8,981
9,445
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
144
144
Prepaid expenses and deposits
108
111
Property and equipment
503
588
Mineral interests
4
145,649
142,639
Investments in associates
5
32,638
36,248
179,042
179,730
Total assets
$
188,023
$
189,175
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
696
$
1,034
Lease liability
171
154
Flow-through share premium liability
6
-
544
867
1,732
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liability
20
74
Flow-through share premium liability
6
264
-
Provision for site reclamation and closure
4,516
4,495
Total liabilities
$
5,667
$
6,301
Equity:
Share capital
8
$
310,277
$
310,277
Share option and warrant reserve
9
22,077
21,660
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10)
(9)
Deficit
(149,988)
(149,054)
Total equity
$
182,356
$
182,874
Total liabilities and equity
$
188,023
$
189,175
Commitments (notes 5c, 13)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Forrester A. Clark"
"Steve Cook"
Chief Executive Officer
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Fury Gold Mines Limited
1
Fury Gold Mines Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts - Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31
Note
2024
2023
Operating expenses:
Exploration and evaluation
7 & 9
$
791
$
861
Fees, salaries, and other employee benefits
9 & 10
482
880
Insurance
148
168
Legal and professional
144
103
Marketing and investor relations
135
170
Office and administration
94
81
Regulatory and compliance
61
65
1,855
2,328
Other expense (income), net:
Realized gain on disposal of investments
5
(537)
-
Net gain on marketable securities
3
(398)
(188)
Net loss from associate
5
327
582
Amortization of flow-through share premium
6
(280)
-
Accretion of provision for site reclamation and closure
34
34
Interest expense
10
22
Interest income
(82)
(121)
Foreign exchange loss
5
4
(921)
333
Net loss
$
934
$
2,661
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
Unrealized currency loss on translation of foreign
1
1
operations
Total comprehensive loss
$
935
$
2,662
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted loss per share
12
$ 0.01
$ 0.02
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Fury Gold Mines Limited
2
Fury Gold Mines Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Equity (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts - Unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Number of
option and
other
common
warrant
comprehensive
shares
Share capital
reserve
loss
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
139,470,950
$
306,328
$
20,309
$
(3)
$
(131,841)
$
194,793
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1)
(2,661)
(2,662)
Shares issued pursuant to offering, net of
6,076,500
3,949
-
-
-
3,949
share issue costs and flow-through liability
Share-based compensation
-
-
686
-
-
686
Balance at March 31, 2023
145,547,450
$
310,277
$
20,995
$
(4)
$
(134,502)
$196,766
Balance at December 31, 2023
145,744,795
$
310,277
$
21,660
$
(9)
$
(149,054)
$
182,874
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(1)
(934)
(935)
Share-based compensation (note 9(a))
332,308
-
417
-
-
417
Balance at March 31, 2024
146,077,103
$
310,277
$
22,077
$
(10)
$
(149,988)
$
182,356
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Fury Gold Mines Limited
3
Fury Gold Mines Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars - Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31
Note
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net (loss)
$
(934)
$
(2,661)
Adjusted for:
Interest income
(82)
(121)
Items not involving cash:
Depreciation
84
87
Realized gain on disposal of investments
5
(537)
-
Net gain on marketable securities
3
(398)
(188)
Net loss from associates
5
327
582
Amortization of flow-through share premium
6
(280)
-
Accretion expense
34
34
Share-based compensation
9a
253
686
Interest expense
10
22
Changes in non-cash working capital
11
165
(242)
Cash used in operating activities
(1,358)
(1,801)
Investing activities:
Interest received
82
121
Acquisition of mineral interests, inclusive of transaction fees
4
(3,022)
-
Proceeds from disposition of investment in associate, net of
5a
3,820
-
transaction costs
Acquisition of marketable securities
(1,300)
-
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
244
-
Option payment received
-
50
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(176)
171
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of flow-through shares, net of costs
8
-
7,926
Lease payments
(47)
(63)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(47)
7,863
Effect of foreign exchange on cash
(1)
(1)
(Decrease) increase in cash
(1,582)
6,232
Cash, beginning of the period
7,313
10,309
Cash, end of the period
$
5,731
$
16,541
Supplemental cash flow information (note 11)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Fury Gold Mines Limited
4
Note 1: Nature of operations
Fury Gold Mines Limited (the "Company" or "Fury Gold") was incorporated on June 9, 2008, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE-American, with its common shares trading under the symbol FURY. The Company's registered and records office is at 1500-1055 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 4N7 and the mailing address is 1630-1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2K3.
The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition and exploration of resource projects in Canada. At March 31, 2024, the Company had two principal projects: Eau Claire in Quebec and Committee Bay in Nunavut. Additionally, the Company holds an 18.99% common share interest in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden"), which owns the Kitsault project in British Columbia and a 25% interest in Universal Mineral Services Limited ("UMS"), a private shared-services provider (note 5).
Note 2: Basis of presentation
Statement of compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "interim financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Certain disclosures included in the Company's annual consolidated financial statements (the "consolidated financial statements") prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRICs") have been condensed or omitted herein. Accordingly, these unaudited interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 14, 2024.
Basis of preparation and consolidation
These interim financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). Control exists when the Company has power over an investee, exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee, and the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of the Company's returns. The Company's interim results are not necessarily indicative of its results for a full year.
The subsidiaries (with a beneficial interest of 100%) of the Company at March 31, 2024 were as follows:
Subsidiary
Place of
Functional
incorporation
currency
Eastmain Mines Inc. (a)
Canada
CAD
Eastmain Resources Inc.
ON, Canada
CAD
Fury Gold USA Limited (b)
Delaware, U.S.A.
USD
North Country Gold Corp.
BC, Canada
CAD
- Company incorporated federally in Canada.
- Fury USA provides certain administrative services with respect to employee benefits for US resident personnel.
Investments in associates and joint arrangements
These interim financial statements also include the following joint arrangement and investments in associates:
Associates and joint
Ownership interest
Location
Classification and
arrangement
accounting method
Dolly Varden
18.99%
BC, Canada
Associate; equity method
UMS
25.00%
BC, Canada
Associate; equity method
Fury Gold Mines Limited
5
Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
These interim financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that have been measured at fair value (note 13). All amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Reference to US$ are to United States dollars. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated.
Segmented information
The Company's operating segments are reviewed by the key decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and to assess their performance. The Company operates in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties, and in one geographical location, Canada.
Critical accounting estimates, judgements, and policies
The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to select accounting policies and make estimates and judgments that may have a significant impact on consolidated financial statements. Estimates are continuously evaluated and are based on management's experience and expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual outcomes may differ from these estimates.
In preparing the Company's interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company applied the material accounting policy information and critical accounting estimates and judgements disclosed in notes 3 and 5, respectively, of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Application of new and revised accounting standards:
On October 31, 2021, the IASB issued Non-current Liabilities with Covenants (Amendments to IAS 1). The amendments to IAS 1 affect only the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current in the statement of financial position and not the amount or timing of recognition of any asset, liability, income or expenses, or the information disclosed about those items. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company.
On May 25, 2023, the IASB issued the final amendments to IAS 7 and IFRS 7 which address the disclosure requirements to enhance the transparency of supplier finance arrangements and their effects on a company's liabilities, cash flows and exposure to liquidity risk. The amendments to IAS 7 are effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 with earlier application permitted. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company.
On September 22, 2022, the IASB issued "Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (Amendments to IFRS 16)" with amendments that clarify how a seller-lessee subsequently measures sale and leaseback transactions that satisfy the requirements in IFRS 15 to be accounted for as a sale. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2024 and earlier application is permitted. The adoption of the new standard did not impact the financial statements of the Company.
Note 3: Marketable securities
The marketable securities held by the Company were as follows:
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
582
Additions
1,619
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
(381)
Realized gain on disposition
293
Unrealized net loss
(947)
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
1,166
Additions
1,300
Fury Gold Mines Limited
6
Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
(244)
Realized loss on disposition
(14)
Unrealized net gain
412
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
2,620
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company acquired a 10.9% common share ownership of Sirios Resources Inc ("Sirios") for $1,300, as part of another transaction (note 4) to consolidate its Éléonore South project ownership. The 30,392,372 Sirios common shares have been acquired for investment purposes and the Company will evaluate its investment in Sirios on an ongoing basis with respect to any possible additional purchases or dispositions, whereupon any such marketable securities transactions are accounted for as of the trade date. During the first quarter of 2024, Fury Gold sold an aggregate of 1,514,000 Sirios common shares, lowering its holdings to 10.4% as at March 31, 2024.
Note 4: Mineral interests
The Company's resource properties are located in Canada. A summary of the carrying amounts is as follows:
Quebec
Nunavut
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
125,656
$
19,534
$
145,190
Option payment received
(880)
-
(880)
Disposition
(1,746)
-
(1,746)
Change in estimate of provision for site reclamation
and closure
(52)
127
75
Option payment received
(880)
-
(880)
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
122,978
$
19,661
$
142,639
Additions (1)
3,022
-
3,022
Change in estimate of provision for site reclamation
and closure
4
(16)
(12)
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
126,004
$
19,645
$
145,649
- On February 29, 2024, the Company, and its joint operation partner Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), through their respective subsidiaries, closed a transaction whereby the Company acquired 100% control of the joint operation interests, the Éléonore South project, consolidating these properties into the Company's portfolio at which time the joint venture operation was dissolved. The 49.978% that Newmont held was acquired by the Company for $3,000 while incurring $22 in transaction costs. As part of the same transaction, the Company also acquired a 10.9% interest in Sirios, as disclosed in note 3.
Note 5: Investments in Associates
- Acquisition of investments in associates
-
On February 25, 2022, the Company completed the sale of Homestake Resources Corporation to Dolly
Varden for cash proceeds of $5,000 and 76,504,590 common shares of Dolly Varden. The Company's resulting interest in Dolly Varden represented approximately 35.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Dolly Varden on February 25, 2022, which has been accounted for using the equity method. The Company recognized a gain of $48,390, net of transaction costs of $589, on the date of disposition. On October 13, 2022, the Company completed the sale of 17,000,000 common shares of Dolly Varden for total gross proceeds of $6,800. On March 13, 2024 the Company sold a further 5,450,000 common shares of Dolly Varden for gross proceeds of $4,006 to decrease its holdings to 18.99% as at March 31, 2024, recognizing a gain of $537 and incurring $185 in costs to complete the transaction.
- On April 1, 2022, the Company purchased a 25% share interest in UMS, a private shared-services provider for nominal consideration. The Company funded, in addition to its nominal investment in UMS, a cash deposit of $150,000 which is held by UMS for the purposes of general working capital, and which will be returned to the Company upon termination of the UMS Canada arrangement, net of any residual unfulfilled
- On February 25, 2022, the Company completed the sale of Homestake Resources Corporation to Dolly
Fury Gold Mines Limited
7
Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
obligations. UMS is the private company through which its shareholders, including Fury Gold, share geological, financial, and transactional advisory services as well as administrative services on a full, cost recovery basis.
- Summarized financial information of the Company's investments in associates:
The carrying amounts of the Company's investments in associates as at March 31, 2024, were as follows:
Dolly Varden
UMS
Total
Carrying amount at December 31, 2022
$
42,303
$
127
$
42,430
Company's share of net loss of associates
(6,177)
(5)
(6,182)
Carrying amount at December 31, 2023
$
36,126
$
122
$
36,248
Company's share of net loss of associates
(326)
(1)
(327)
Disposition(1)
(3,283)
-
(3,283)
Carrying amount at March 31, 2024
$
32,517
$
121
$
32,638
- Included in the disposition number is $26 which was the Company's portion of its loss until disposition.
The fair market value of the Company's equity interest in Dolly Varden at March 31, 2024 was $45,406, based on the closing share price on the TSX Venture Exchange on that date.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's equity share of net losses of the Company's associates on a 100% basis were as follows:
Three months ended March 31, 2024
Dolly Varden
UMS
Total
Cost recoveries
$
-
$
(953)
$
(953)
Exploration and evaluation
436
331
767
Marketing
284
82
366
Share-based compensation
349
-
349
Administrative and other
563
544
1,107
Net loss of associate, 100%
1,632
4
1,636
Average equity interest for the period
21.56 %
25 %
Company's share of net loss of associates
$
352
$
1
$
353
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Dolly Varden
UMS
Total
Cost recoveries
$
-
$
(1,556)
$
(1,556)
Exploration and evaluation
799
491
1,290
Marketing
408
128
536
Share-based compensation
420
-
420
Administrative and other
811
974
1,785
Net loss of associate, 100%
2,438
37
2,475
Average equity interest for the period
23.5%
25%
Company's share of net loss of associates
$
573
$
9
$
582
The Company's equity share of net assets of associates at March 31, 2024, is as follows:
Dolly Varden
UMS
Current assets
$
23,907
$
825
Non-current assets
151,928
2,391
Current liabilities
(4,598)
(1,428)
Non-current liabilities
-
(1,304)
Net assets, 100%
171,237
484
Company's equity share of net assets of associate
$
32,517
$
121
Fury Gold Mines Limited
8
Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
(c) Services rendered and balances with UMS
Three months ended March 31
2024
2023
Exploration and evaluation costs
$
58
$
296
General, marketing and administration
73
241
Total transactions for the period
$
131
$
537
The outstanding balance owing at March 31, 2024, was $38 (December 31, 2023 - $103) which is included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
As part of the UMS arrangement, the Company is contractually obliged to pay certain rental expenses in respect of a ten-year office lease entered into by UMS on July 1, 2021. As at March 31, 2024, the Company expects to incur approximately $216 in respect of its share of future rental expense of UMS for the remaining 7 years.
The Company issues share options to certain UMS employees, including key management personnel of the Company (note 10). The Company recognized a share-based compensation reversal of $4 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 in respect of share options issued to UMS employees (March 31, 2023 expense - $224).
Note 6: Flow-through share premium liability
Flow-through shares are issued at a premium, calculated as the difference between the price of a flow-through share and the price of a common share at that date. Tax deductions generated by eligible expenditures are passed through to the shareholders of the flow-through shares once the eligible expenditures are incurred and renounced.
Flow-through funding
Flow-through
Quebec
and expenditures
Premium liability
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
-
$
-
Flow-through funds raised
8,750
3,889
Flow-through eligible expenditures
(7,527)
(3,345)
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
1,223
$
544
Flow-through eligible expenditures
631
280
Balance at March 31, 2024
$
592
$
264
On March 23, 2023, the Company completed an offering (note 8) and raised $8,750 through the issuance of 6,076,500 common shares designated as flow-through shares. The flow-through proceeds will be used for mineral exploration in Quebec. The Company is committed to incur the full exploration expenditures of $8,750 before December 31, 2024.
Note 7: Exploration and evaluation costs
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company's exploration and evaluation costs were as follows:
Quebec
Nunavut
Total
Assaying
$
73
$
8
$
81
Exploration drilling
83
-
83
Camp cost, equipment, and field supplies
92
48
140
Geological consulting services
6
4
10
Permitting, environmental and community costs
16
43
59
Fury Gold Mines Limited
9
Notes to Q1 2024 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted - Unaudited)
