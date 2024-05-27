(An exploration company) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Section 1: Forward-looking statements and risk factors Certain statements made in this MD&A contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's securityholders and prospective investors in understanding management's views regarding those future outcomes and may not be appropriate for other purposes. When used in this MD&A, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to: the Company's exploration plans and objectives and the timing and costs of these plans; future capital expenditures and requirements, and sources and timing of additional financing; the timing, costs and success of the Company's exploration activities, estimates of the Company's mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; any objectives, expectations, intentions, plans, results, levels of activity, goals or achievements; capital expenditures; the Company's plans for its ownership interests in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation and Sirios Resources Inc. and the realization of carrying values of securities held for resale, and liabilities related to unused tax benefits or flow-through obligations; statements relating to the business, operations or prospects of the Company; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A represent the Company's views only as of the date such statements were made and may change. Many assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties, and so may prove to be incorrect, including the Company's budget, including expected costs and the assumptions regarding market conditions and other factors upon which the Company has based its expenditure expectations; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration activities with its available working capital; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to proceed with its exploration plans; the Company's ability to obtain or renew the licences and permits necessary for exploration; the Company's ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, permits and licences for its planned exploration activities under governmental and other applicable regulatory regimes including the legally, mandated consultation process with affected First Nations; the Company's ability to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions; the effects of climate change, extreme weather events, wildfires, water scarcity, and seismic events, and the effectiveness of strategies to deal with these issues; the Company's expectations regarding the demand for, and supply and price of, precious metals; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; the Company's resource estimates, and the assumptions upon which they are based; the Company's ability to comply with current and future environmental, safety and other regulatory requirements. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of the risks and other factors that may affect any of the Company's forward- looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed herein and in the Company's Annual Information Form (the "Annual Information Form") for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 6, 2024 (the "2023 Form 20-F Annual Report"), and subsequent disclosure filings with the SEC, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and with the SEC at www.sec.gov, as applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place heavy reliance on forward looking statements. Cautionary Note to Investors concerning Differences Between Canadian and United States Terminology About Estimates of Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resource Estimates: This MD&A uses the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", which are Canadian mining terms as defined in, and required to be disclosed in accordance with, National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), which references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on mineral resources and mineral reserves ("CIM Definition Standards"), adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. Mining disclosure under U.S. securities law was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The SEC has adopted rules to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S-K 1300") which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to international standards. Readers are cautioned that despite efforts to harmonize U.S. mining disclosure rules with NI 43-101 and other international requirements, there are differences between the terms and definitions used in Regulation S-K 1300 and mining terms defined by CIM and used in NI 43 101, and there is no assurance that any mineral reserves or mineral resources that an owner or operator may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the owner or operator prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards of Regulation S-K 1300. As a "foreign private issuer" under United States securities laws, the Company was previously eligible to file its annual report on Form 40-F with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. Consequently, the Company was not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under US Regulation S-K 1300 but rather provided disclosure under Canadian NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CIM) Standards. The Company has recently lost its eligibility to file its annual report on Form 40-F using Canadian standards due to the non-affiliate market capitalization of its public share float having a market value less than US$75 million. Consequently, the 2023 Form 20-F Annual Report filed by the Company with the SEC included disclosure on the Company's material properties in accordance with the requirements of Regulation S-K 1300 which as noted above may materially differ from the requirements of NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. There is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43- 101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the Regulation S-K 1300. United States investors are also cautioned that while the SEC will now recognize "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. The Company has no mineral reserves which require that the estimated resources be demonstrated to be economic in at least a pre-feasibility study. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable. Although in Canada, "inferred mineral resources" are subject to an expectation that there must be a reasonable probability of upgrading a majority of an inferred resource into a measured or indicated category, inferred resources have a greater amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the "inferred mineral resources" exist. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "inferred mineral resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances where permitted under NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this MD&A describing the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. See the heading "Resource Category (Classification) Definitions" in the 2023 Annual Information Form for a more detailed description of certain of the mining terms used in this MD&A. 1.1 Qualified persons and technical disclosures Bryan Atkinson. P.Geol., Senior Vice President, Exploration, and David Rivard, P.Geo., Exploration Manager, of the Company are each a "qualified person" or "QP" under and for the purposes of NI 43-101 with respect to the technical disclosures in this MD&A in respect to the Committee Bay and Eau Claire projects respectively. Section 2: Business overview Fury Gold is a Canadian-focused gold exploration company strategically positioned in two prolific mining regions: the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Quebec and the Kitikmeot Region in Nunavut. The Company's vision is to deliver shareholder value by growing our multi-million-ounce gold portfolio through additional significant gold discoveries in Canada. The Company was incorporated on June 9, 2008, under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE-American, with its common shares trading under the symbol FURY. The Company's registered and records office is located at 1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7, and the mailing address is 1630-1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2K3. At March 31, 2024, the Company had two principal projects, which are 100% owned: Eau Claire in Quebec and Committee Bay in Nunavut. The Company also acquired the 49.978% interest in the Eleonore South Joint Venture ("ESJV"), previously held by Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") to now own a 100% of the project. Additionally, the Company holds a 18.99% common share equity interest in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (Dolly Varden"), which owns the Kitsault project in British Columbia. The Company's equity interests in Dolly Varden and UMS are accounted for as investments in associates meaning cost less a share of its losses and the carrying value does not reflect market value of these securities. Fury Gold Mines Limited 4 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Section 3: Projects overview 3.1 Indigenous community relations and environmental The pursuit of environmentally sound and socially responsible mineral development guides Fury Gold's activities as the Company understands the broad societal benefits that responsible mining can bring, as well as the risks that must be managed through the implementation of sustainable development practices. The Company strives to maintain high standards of environmental protection and community engagement at all its projects. The Company considers sustainability to include the pursuit of four mutually reinforcing pillars: environmental and cultural heritage protection; social and community development; economic growth and opportunity; and cultural intelligence development for all employees. The Company assesses the environmental, social, and financial benefits and risks of all business decisions and believes this commitment to sustainability generates value and benefits for local communities and shareholders alike. The Company's approach to Indigenous and stakeholder engagement provides opportunities and benefits through: the provision of jobs and training programs

contracting opportunities

capacity funding for Indigenous engagement

sponsorship of community events

supporting professional development opportunities, building cultural and community intelligence capacity. The Company places a priority on creating mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with the communities in which it operates. Engagement goals include providing First Nations governments, communities, and residents with corporate and project-related information, including details of work programs, collaborative opportunities, and other activities being undertaken in the field. 3.2 Quebec Fury Gold holds 100% interests in the Eau Claire project as well as interests in seven other properties covering approximately 93,000 hectares within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. This now includes a 100% interest in the Eleonore South Project. The Eastmain Mine project along with the Ruby Hill East and Ruby Hill West Fury Gold Mines Limited 5 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

projects are under option to Benz Mining Corp. ("Benz Mining") whereby Benz Mining has earned a 75% interest in those properties, by completing certain option payments and exploration expenditures, with a further option to increase Benz Mining's holding to 100% in the Eastmain Mine property upon receipt of a final milestone payment. Benz Mining currently acts as operator and is current with regards to all option payment and expenditure obligations. The Radis project is under option to Ophir Gold Corp. ("Ophir") whereby Ophir can earn a 100% interest in the project, subject to certain option payments being met (section 5.3). 3.2.1 Eau Claire The Eau Claire project is located immediately north of the Eastmain reservoir, 10 kilometre ("km") northeast of Hydro Quebec's EM-1 hydroelectric power facility, 80km north of the town of Nemaska, approximately 320km northeast of the town of Matagami, and 800km north of Montreal. This property consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares. These claims are held 100% by Fury Gold and are in good standing. Permits are obtained on a campaign basis for all surface exploration, particularly trenching and drilling, undertaken on the property. In 2024, the Company plans to drill between 2,000 and 7,500 metres ("m") at the project with the goal of following up on biogeochemical anomalies within the Percival - Serendipity trend 14km to the east of Eau Claire. This work is projected to cost between $1,500-$3,500. Percival to Serendipity trend: Fury has gained a better understanding of the combination of pathfinder elements and structural controls on the gold mineralization at Percival. The broad low-grade gold mineralization occurs along a well-definedeast-west trending structural splay of the Cannard Deformation Zone. Certain elemental associations, most notably Arsenic, Bismuth, and Tungsten, are proving to be important pathfinders for the gold mineralization. Higher-grade gold within the broader corridor is controlled by secondary shearing and is identified by the high degree of silicification. With this knowledge, the Company has refined its targeting along the Percival to Serendipity Trend identifying ten priority targets for 2024. These identified targets lie within the same stratigraphic package as Percival Main and have undergone varying degrees of deformation. The proximity of the main Cannard and Hashimoto Deformation Zones varies from one target to the other and may have a significant impact on the gold mineralization. Fury believes the varying degrees of deformation are an important control on both gold mineralization and the potential preservation of a sizeable mineralized body. The Company expects to incur approximately $35 in project maintenance costs, including certain mineral claims payments, in order to keep the properties in good standing in 2024. Eau Claire resource estimate technical report The Eau Claire resource estimation was completed by David Frappier-Rivard, Exploration Manager at Fury and Maxime Dupere, Geologist at SGS Geological Services (see the Technical Report on the Eau Claire Project, Quebec, Canada, filed on SEDAR+ dated August 30, 2023). On May 14, 2024 the Company announced that it had received the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for Eau Claire which resulted in the addition of 307koz Au in the Measured and Indicated category (a 36.0% increase) and 223koz Au in the Inferred category (a 44.6% increase). A NI 43-101 technical report supporting the updated mineral resource estimate will be filed by June 28, 2024. 3.2.2 Eleonore South On March 1, 2024 Fury Gold completed the purchase of Newmont Corporation's 49.978% interest in the Eleonore South project for $3,000 consolidating Fury's interest in the Project to 100%. The Éléonore South property is strategically located in an area of prolific gold mineralization within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay gold camp and is locally defined by Newmont's Éléonore mine and Sirios Resources' Cheechoo deposit. The property has been explored over the last 12 years by the joint venture focused on the extension of the Cheechoo deposit mineralization within the portion of the Cheechoo Tonalite on the Joint Venture ground. Approximately 27,000m of drilling in 172 drill holes, covering only a small proportion of the property at the Moni Fury Gold Mines Limited 6 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

and JT prospects has been completed. Notable drill intercepts include 53.25m of 4.22 g/t gold; 6.0m of 49.50 g/t gold including 1.0m of 294 g/t gold and 23.8m of 3.08 g/t gold including 1.5m of 27.80 g/t gold. On March 5, 2024 the Company announced that it has identified a robust biogeochemical gold anomaly within the same sedimentary rock package that hosts Newmont's Éléonore Mine at the Éléonore South project. The orientation level biogeochemical sampling survey was designed to target an interpreted fold nose within the Low Formation sediments in an area where conventional soil or till sampling was not possible due to the ground conditions. The targeted area exhibited similar geological, geophysical, and structural characteristics to those present at the nearby Éléonore Mine. The identified anomaly is up to 200x the background value in gold and outlines the folded sedimentary package. On March 20, 2024 Fury announced its intention to commence diamond core drilling operations at the Éléonore South gold project. The diamond drilling program will commenced in late March and will comprise approximately 2,000 metres (m) focussed on the Moni showing trend where previous drilling intercepted up to; 53.25 m of 4.22 g/t gold (Au); 6.0 m of 49.50 g/t Au including 1.0 m of 294 g/t Au and 23.8 m of 3.08 g/t Au including 1.5 m of 27.80 g/t Au, several of which remain open. In addition to the newly identified Éléonore style biogeochemical targets several gold in-till anomalies remain undrilled throughout the project. These gold in-till anomalies have similar geological and geochemical characteristics to the Cheechoo style of mineralization. The Company intends to complete the current diamond drilling program along the Moni trend by the end of April 2024 and complete the biogeochemical sampling program in early summer 2024 with the goal of identifying drill targets for later in 2024 to early 2025. Additional drilling will be planned for the summer of 2024 focussing on further expanding on the known mineralization within the Cheechoo Tonalite as well as drill testing several regional targets. This work is projected to cost between $1,500-$2,500. The Company expects to incur approximately $35 in project maintenance costs, including certain mineral claims payments, in order to keep the properties in good standing in 2024. 3.3 Nunavut Committee Bay The Committee Bay project comprises approximately 250,000 hectares situated along the Committee Bay Greenstone Belt located 180km northeast of the Meadowbank mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The Committee Bay belt comprises one of a number of Archean-aged greenstone belts occurring within the larger Western Churchill province of northeastern Canada. The Committee Bay project is held 100% by the Company, subject to a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR"), and an additional 1.5% NSR payable on only 7,596 hectares which may be purchased within two years of the commencement of commercial production for $2,000 for each one-third (0.5%) of the NSR. The Company intends to undertake a small reconnaissance sampling program in Nunavut in the summer of 2024. The goal of the 2024 sampling program will be to follow up on the success of the 2021 diamond drilling program where the Company successfully targeted shear zone hosted gold mineralization and define drill targets for a future campaign. This work is projected to cost approximately $250. The Company expects to incur approximately $160 in annual project maintenance costs in 2024, including certain mineral claims payments, in order to keep the property in good standing. Committee Bay resource estimate and technical report Three Bluffs resource estimations were completed by Bryan Atkinson, Senior Vice President of Exploration and Andrew Turner, Principal at APEX Geoscience Ltd. (see the Technical Report on the Committee Bay Project, Nunavut Territory, Canada, filed on SEDAR+ with an effective date of July 22, 2023, as amended September 11, 2023). Fury Gold Mines Limited 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Section 4: Review of quarterly financial information Interest Comprehensive Loss per share Three months ended: income Net loss loss ($/share) March 31, 2024 $ 82 $ 934 $ 935 $ 0.01 December 31, 2023 119 4,609 4,612 0.03 September 30, 2023 162 6,650 6,649 0.05 June 30, 2023 188 3,293 3,296 0.02 March 31, 2023 121 2,661 2,662 0.02 December 31, 2022 112 2,871 2,872 0.03 September 30, 2022 67 12,280 12,282 0.09 June 30, 2022 45 5,577 5,577 0.04 4.1 Three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to three months ended March 31, 2023 During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported net loss of $934 and loss per share of $0.01 compared to a net loss of $2,661 and loss per share of $0.02 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. There were a few drivers for the decrease in loss from 2023 which included: Operating expenses Exploration and evaluation costs decreased to $791 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $861 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease resulted mainly from lower share-based compensation costs in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023. Work in the first quarter of 2024 were limited to reviewing drill results and working on a resource update, which is expected to be finalized during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2023 where planning of the 2023 drill program and review of the 2022 drilling program data was done.

40-F to a 20-F as a result of not being eligible for filing under the multijurisdictional disclosure system for the annual period ended December 31, 2023; and Marketing and investor relations costs decreased to $135 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $170 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in costs was due to a reduction in consulting and advertising activities in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023. Other expenses (income), net The Company had a gain on disposal of investment during the three months ended March 31, 2024 for $537 which stemmed from the sale of a portion of Dolly Varden shares for gross proceeds of $4,005.

Net loss from associates of $327 primarily comprising the Company's share of net losses of Dolly Varden compared to $582 for the three months ended March 31, 2023; and Fury Gold Mines Limited 8 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)