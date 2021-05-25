Fury Gold Mines : Drills Top Five Intercept To Date - 23.27 g/t Gold Over 7.09 Metres - Outside of the Defined Resource at Eau Claire (Form 6-K)

Fury Drills Top Five Intercept To Date - 23.27 g/t Gold Over 7.09 Metres - Outside of the Defined Resource at Eau Claire

Toronto, Canada - May 25, 2021 -Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY, NYSE American: FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its ongoing resource expansion and exploration drill program at the Eau Claire deposit located in the Eeyou Istchee Territory of the James Bay region, Quebec. Drill hole 21EC-022 intersected 23.27 g/t gold (Au) over7.09 metres (m) in the southeast margin of the defined resource further demonstrating the potential to significantly expand the resource down plunge to the east (Figures 1 and 2). This intersection represents the fifth best result drilled, in terms of grade and width, from over 900 holes drilled at Eau Claire to date. Given this result, Fury's technical team plans to continue drilling east of the deposit focusing on the 220-metre gap between the known resource and the Target A panel (Figure 1).

Preliminary results returned from Target A, located 200- to 350-metre down plunge east of the deposit, highlighted high-grade gold intervals of 7.1 g/t gold over 0.5m and 4.05 g/t gold over 0.5m that intersected a 5- to 20-metre wide zone of alteration with stacked quartz-tourmaline veins and associated quartz feldspar porphyry dykes along the Eau Claire deposit structure (Figure 2). With only three drill holes drilled into a 200-metre by 250-metre area, the Company believes additional drilling is required to obtain a representative view of grade distribution within this area of highly prospective geology. Drill results for the resource expansion holes and the Target A panel are presented below (Table 1).

'It's exciting to drill an all-time top five drill hole at Eau Claire, a high-quality project that has steadily improved since we started drilling in late 2020,' commented Mike Timmins, President and CEO of Fury. 'We are eagerly awaiting several pending holes, many of which contain coarse visible gold and we are looking forward to starting our regional program, the planning of which is near complete. Quebec is arguably one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world and we are fortunate to be developing this high-grade district opportunity.'

Table 1: Resource Expansion and Exploration Drill Results

Hole ID From To Length (m) True Thickness (m) Au (g/t) 21EC-020 No Significant Intersections 21EC-022 319 327.5 8.5 7.09 23.27 21EC-015 721 722 1 Not Applicable 1.25 730 731 1 Not Applicable 2.06 738.5 739 0.5 Not Applicable 4.05 21EC-017 95.5 97 1.5 Not Applicable 1.28 314 317.5 3.5 Not Applicable 2.41 Incl. 314 315 1 Not Applicable 4.86 780 781.5 1.5 Not Applicable 2.96 Incl. 781 781.5 0.5 Not Applicable 7.10 818 819.5 1.5 Not Applicable 1.05 894 895.5 1.5 Not Applicable 1.35 21EC-019 650 651 1 Not Applicable 1.24 True thickness calculations for resource expansion drilling is based on a dip of 55oand dip azimuth of 191.5o. Lengths for exploration drilling are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Main intervals - Au grade*thickness no less than 2 g/t*m with grade is no less than 1 g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 2m

'The exploration program is tracking well with our first 12 drill holes east of the deposit demonstrating the expansion potential 700 metres down plunge. The drilling at Snake Lake suggests a size potential to rival the Eau Claire deposit and includes the discovery of a new mineralized structure between Snake Lake and Eau Claire. We believe that these initial holes highlight the prospectivity of the 5km deposit trend and the likelihood of offering a significant resource expansion potential,' stated Michael Henrichsen, SVP, Exploration of Fury.

Figure 1: Eau Claire Deposit long section depicting the resource block model and location of recent resource expansion as well as the down plunge extension drill holes in Targets A and B.

Eastern Expansion and Target A Results

To date Fury has drilled four holes targeting the eastern extension of the lower eastern margin of the resource that is currently defined as 204,000 ounces at 11.81 g/t gold (2.5 g/t cut-off grade)1. The Company is impressed with the continuity of high-grade mineralization with all three holes returning high-grade results as follows: 23.27 g/t gold over 7.09m, 11.56 g/t gold over 6.04m, 59.3 g/t gold over 1m, 8.87 g/t gold over 3m and 4.89 g/t gold over 2.94m (refer to news releases dated April 30, 2021 and March 1, 2021). These results confirm Fury's belief of the potential to expand the deposit to the east.

The results from the three drill holes into the Target A panel and the previously reported four drill holes into the Target B panel of 2.59 g/t gold over 3m, 15.3 g/t gold over 1m and 8.89 g/t gold over 1.5m (refer to news releases dated March 30, 2021 and January 25th, 2021) over an area of 600m by 400m on the Eau Claire deposit structure show the potential to expand the deposit 700m down plunge to the east. In particular, the presence of multiple stacked quartz-tourmaline veins and alteration over widths up to 20m in the Target A panel demonstrate a strong fluid pathway that requires additional drilling to fully understand the distribution gold grades within this portion of the Eau Claire deposit structure.

Figure 2: Target A Drill Hole Quartz Tourmaline Vein Density





Eau Claire Technical Disclosure