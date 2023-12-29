UNITED STATES

On December 28, 2023, Fuse Group Holding Inc. (the "Company"), entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Beijing Catering Inc., a company incorporated in California (the "Beijing Catering") and Fengyuan Jia, an individual and shareholder owns 100% equity interest of Beijing Catering (the "Seller"). Beijing Catering owns and operates a Yomie Yogurt store in California, and Seller intends to sell, and the Company intends to purchase from the Seller, all issued and outstanding equity interest of Beijing Catering at the total purchase price to be negotiated by the parties and confirmed in the definitive agreement. The LOI is intended to reflect the parties' agreement on terms, but is not intended to be binding as it is subject to the due diligence and execution of definitive documents, except for the provisions of "Confidentiality" and "Governing Law". The parties plan to close the transaction no later than 120 days from the date of the LOI, unless mutually extended by the parties. The LOI terminates if the closing does not occur before the 120 days period or has not been extended or if either party provides a written notice of termination to other parties.

