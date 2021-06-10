Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Fuse Medical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FZMD   US36113U1016

FUSE MEDICAL, INC.

(FZMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fuse Medical : Submission of Matter to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

06/10/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Submission of Matter to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 9, 2021, Fuse Medical, Inc. (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The total number of shares of common stock eligible to vote as of the record date, April 14, 2021, was 73,124,458 and, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, 36,562,230 shares were required to be present or represented at the Annual Meeting to constitute a quorum. The total number of shares of common stock present or represented at the Annual Meeting was 66,190,678, and a quorum therefore existed.

At the Annual Meeting:

1.

Election of Board of Directors. The following persons were elected as directors of the Company for a one-year term expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders with the following vote:


Name


Votes For


Votes Against


Votes Withheld

Broker
Non-Votes

Renato V. Bosita, Jr., MD

64,700,611

0

72,230

1,417,837

Mark W. Brooks

64,700,642

0

72,199

1,417,837

William E. McLaughlin, III

64,698,148

0

74,693

1,417,837

Christopher C. Reeg

64,700,648

0

72,193

1,417,837

2.

Ratification of the Selection of Armanino LLP ('Armanino'). The selection of Armanino to act as independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified by a vote of (i) 66,147,916 in favor, (ii) 42,762 against, and (iii) zero abstaining.

1

Disclaimer

Fuse Medical Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUSE MEDICAL, INC.
06:08aFUSE MEDICAL  : Submission of Matter to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)
PU
06:05aFUSE MEDICAL, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/12FUSE MEDICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
03/31FUSE MEDICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/01FUSE MEDICAL, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/20FUSE MEDICAL, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020FUSE MEDICAL, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020FUSE MEDICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
2020FUSE MEDICAL, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2020FUSE MEDICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,43 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,39 M 9,39 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart FUSE MEDICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fuse Medical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher C. Reeg Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Mark W. Brooks Chairman & President
William E. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Renato V. Bosita Independent Director & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUSE MEDICAL, INC.0.00%9
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-0.40%193 762
MEDTRONIC PLC5.10%165 632
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.75%70 771
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.9.57%46 334
HOYA CORPORATION-2.10%45 735