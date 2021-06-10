Fuse Medical : Submission of Matter to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matter to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 9, 2021, Fuse Medical, Inc. (the 'Company') held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The total number of shares of common stock eligible to vote as of the record date, April 14, 2021, was 73,124,458 and, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws, 36,562,230 shares were required to be present or represented at the Annual Meeting to constitute a quorum. The total number of shares of common stock present or represented at the Annual Meeting was 66,190,678, and a quorum therefore existed.

At the Annual Meeting:

1. Election of Board of Directors. The following persons were elected as directors of the Company for a one-year term expiring at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders with the following vote:



Name

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld Broker

Non-Votes Renato V. Bosita, Jr., MD 64,700,611 0 72,230 1,417,837 Mark W. Brooks 64,700,642 0 72,199 1,417,837 William E. McLaughlin, III 64,698,148 0 74,693 1,417,837 Christopher C. Reeg 64,700,648 0 72,193 1,417,837

2. Ratification of the Selection of Armanino LLP ('Armanino'). The selection of Armanino to act as independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 was ratified by a vote of (i) 66,147,916 in favor, (ii) 42,762 against, and (iii) zero abstaining.

1