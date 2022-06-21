Log in
    6670   TW0006670003

FUSHENG PRECISION CO., LTD.

(6670)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
192.00 TWD   -2.78%
04:24aFUSHENG PRECISION : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to increase capital to subsidiary Minson Integration Inc.
PU
06/17FUSHENG PRECISION : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary Minson about Board resolution of cash capital increase
PU
06/01FUSHENG PRECISION : To ammend the Attachment 1 Funds Lending to Others in financial statements of the first quarter of 2022
PU
FuSheng Precision : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved to increase capital to subsidiary Minson Integration Inc.

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FuSheng Precision Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:13:03
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors resolved
to increase capital to subsidiary Minson Integration Inc.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):New common shares of Minson Integration Inc.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Shares:5,304,000 shares
Unit price:NT$75
Total monetary amount:NT$397,800,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):85% owned subsidiary Minson Integration Inc.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment:Cash
Restrictive covenants in the contract:None.
Other important terms and conditions:None.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:Cash capital increase
The reference basis for the decision on price:Cash capital increase
Decision-making unit:Board of Directors
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NT$39.49
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
No.of shares held:24,429,000 shares
Monetary amount:NT$1,728,900,000
Shareholding percentage:82.81%
Status of any restriction of right: None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets:61.3%
Current ratio of securities investment to the equity attributable
to owners of the parent:86.36%
Working capital:NT$37,119 thousand
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To enhance the financial structure and increase working capital
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/21
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:2022/06/21
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Yes
21.Name of the CPA firm:BDO Taiwan
22.Name of the CPA:Wang Mu fan
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:(101) Tai Tsai Shuei Deng Zih 4146
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:N/A
27.Source of funds:Own funds
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

FuSheng Precision Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
