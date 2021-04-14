Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fusion Acquisition Corp.    FUSE

FUSION ACQUISITION CORP.

(FUSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fusion Acquisition : Press Release

04/14/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate

Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants,

Commencing April 19, 2021

New York, NY - April 13, 2021 - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: FSNB.U) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing April 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "FSNB" and "FSNB WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSNB.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II, founded and led by CEO John James, is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses with an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion to $5 billion that are providing or changing technology within the fintech or wealth, investment, and asset management sectors, or certain types of technology companies that lie adjacent to the fintech sector. The Company board comprises Non-Executive Chairman Jim Ross, CEO John James, CFO Jeff Gary, and Directors Kelly Driscoll and Ben Buettell. For more information, visit fusionacq.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

  1. 574-3860FUSION@gatewayir.com

Disclaimer

Fusion Acquisition Corp. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 06:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FUSION ACQUISITION CORP.
02:59aFUSION ACQUISITION  : Press Release
PU
04/13MONEYLION  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Previews Prelimi..
PR
04/08MONEYLION  : to Empower Members to Buy, Sell and Earn Cryptocurrencies via Strat..
PR
03/25FUSION ACQUISITION  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/19MONEYLION  : to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Electronic Payment Symposium..
PR
03/01FUSION ACQUISITION  : Press Release
PU
02/16FUSION ACQUISITION  : Moore Kuehn Encourages FUSE, GRNV, FCAC, and FGNA Investor..
PR
02/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Fus..
PR
02/12SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Continue to Inch Higher in Late Trade
MT
02/12SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Underpinning Narrow Rise for Broader Friday Mar..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,49 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 436 M 436 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FUSION ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fusion Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUSION ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John James Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Gary Chief Financial Officer & Director
James Ross Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Q. Driscoll Independent Director
Ben Buettell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUSION ACQUISITION CORP.-11.86%436
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)18.90%63 611
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.90%30 830
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)21.44%16 501
HAL TRUST25.47%15 022
KINNEVIK AB8.88%14 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ