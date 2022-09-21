Advanced search
    HTOO   IE00BNC17X36

FUSION FUEL GREEN PLC

(HTOO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
6.100 USD   -0.65%
Fusion Fuel Green : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K

09/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At 1:00 p.m. Dublin time on September 21, 2022, Fusion Fuel Green plc (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"). Under the Company's constitution and Irish law, a quorum was present. The items of business considered by the Company's shareholders at the AGM and a final tabulation of votes cast for and against each proposal, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each proposal, are set forth below:

1. The re-election of Rune Magnus Lundetrae for a three-year term.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote
7,608,310 11,354 3,593 0

2. The re-election of Alla Jezmir for a three-year term.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote
7,608,310 11,192 3,843 0

3. The re-election of Theresa Jester for a further term ending at the conclusion of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote
7,609,140 10,524 3,593 0

4. To acknowledge the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's statutory auditors.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote
7,608,960 11,158 3,139 0

5. To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote
7,609,004 10,981 3,272 0

Disclaimer

Fusion Fuel Green plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 21:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Frederico Figueira de Chaves Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Jeffrey Evan Schwarz Chairman
Jaime Silva Director & Chief Technology Officer
Luís Castanheira Senior Research & Development Engineer
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Independent Director
