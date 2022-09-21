Fusion Fuel Green : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At 1:00 p.m. Dublin time on September 21, 2022, Fusion Fuel Green plc (the " Company ") held its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (" AGM "). Under the Company's constitution and Irish law, a quorum was present. The items of business considered by the Company's shareholders at the AGM and a final tabulation of votes cast for and against each proposal, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each proposal, are set forth below:

1. The re-election of Rune Magnus Lundetrae for a three-year term.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 7,608,310 11,354 3,593 0

2. The re-election of Alla Jezmir for a three-year term.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 7,608,310 11,192 3,843 0

3. The re-election of Theresa Jester for a further term ending at the conclusion of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 7,609,140 10,524 3,593 0

4. To acknowledge the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's statutory auditors.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 7,608,960 11,158 3,139 0

5. To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors.