Fusion Fuel Green : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K
09/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At 1:00 p.m. Dublin time on September 21, 2022, Fusion Fuel Green plc (the "Company") held its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"). Under the Company's constitution and Irish law, a quorum was present. The items of business considered by the Company's shareholders at the AGM and a final tabulation of votes cast for and against each proposal, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each proposal, are set forth below:
1. The re-election of Rune Magnus Lundetrae for a three-year term.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
7,608,310
11,354
3,593
0
2. The re-election of Alla Jezmir for a three-year term.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
7,608,310
11,192
3,843
0
3. The re-election of Theresa Jester for a further term ending at the conclusion of the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
7,609,140
10,524
3,593
0
4. To acknowledge the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's statutory auditors.
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Vote
7,608,960
11,158
3,139
0
5. To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors.
