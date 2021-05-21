Log in
    HTOO   IE00BNC17X36

FUSION FUEL GREEN PLC

(HTOO)
Fusion Fuel Green : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Form 6-K)

05/21/2021
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

We consent to the incorporation by reference in the registration statement (No. 333-251990) on Form F-1 of our report dated May 14, 2021, with respect to the consolidated financial statements of Fusion Fuel Green plc and subsidiaries.

/s/ KPMG

Dublin, Ireland

May 21, 2021

Disclaimer

Fusion Fuel Green plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
