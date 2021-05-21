Fusion Fuel Green : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Form 6-K)

CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We consent to the incorporation by reference in the registration statement (No. 333-251990) on Form F-1 of our report dated May 14, 2021, with respect to the consolidated financial statements of Fusion Fuel Green plc and subsidiaries.
/s/ KPMG
Dublin, Ireland
May 21, 2021
Disclaimer
Fusion Fuel Green plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:32:02 UTC.