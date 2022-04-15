Log in
    FUIG   US36113V1098

FUSION INTERACTIVE CORP.

(FUIG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/12 11:05:59 am EDT
0.1851 USD   -14.48%
05:24pFUSION INTERACTIVE : 211231 Annual Disclosure and Financial Statements- FUIG
PU
03/31FUSION INTERACTIVE : Annual Report - December 31, 2021
PU
2014The Good Water Company Inc. will Change its Ticker to FUIG from AGUA
CI
Fusion Interactive : 211231 Annual Disclosure and Financial Statements- FUIG

04/15/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

FUSION INTERACTIVE CORP.

4380 NE 11TH AVE, SUITE 1011, OAKLAND PARK, FL, 33334

(954) 280-9090

www.fusioninteractive.info

ir@fusioninteractive.info

SIC: 7371

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 16,815,275

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 16,815,275

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 12,005,330

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Fusion Interactive Corp. 12-2014 to present The Good Water Company Inc. until 12-2014 Proton Laboratories, Inc. until 5-2013 BentleyCapitalCorp.com, Inc. until 4-04

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Incorporated 03/14/2000 in Washington. Current in the state of Washington

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

4380 NE 11TH AVE, SUITE 1011, OAKLAND PARK, FL 33334

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

No

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

FUIG

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

36113V109

Par or stated value:

$.001

Total shares authorized:

750,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

16,815,275

Number of shares in the Public Float:

1,859,091

Total number of shareholders of record:

272

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): N/A

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:as of date: as of date:Transfer Agent

Name:

Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co., Inc.

Phone:

(732) 872-2727

Email:

matt@oldemonmouth.com

Address:

200 Memorial Pkwy

Atlantic Heights, NJ 07716

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?2 Yes:

No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date December 31, 2019 Common: 12,005,330

Preferred: 6,780,000

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date of Transaction

Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

Class of Securities

Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance

Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.

Exemption or Registration Type.

February 3, 2021

New

590,000

Common

$.01

Yes

Mastiff Group LLC, Marissa Welner

Debt Conversion

Unrestricted

Rule 144

2 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

September 20, 2021

New

1,000,000

Common

.01495

Yes

Dan Ionescu

Debt Conversion

Unrestricte d

Rule 144

September 20, 2021

New

770,713

Common

.013

Yes

Thomas Wells

Debt Conversion

Restricted

4(a)(2)

September 20, 2021

New

1,335,113

Common

.00749

Yes

Rick Scott

Debt Conversion

Restricted

4(a)(2)

September 20, 2021

New

1,114,119

Common

.01

Yes

Zdenka Andjelkovic

Stock Purchase

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:EndingBalanceEnding Balance:

Date June 30, 2021

Common: 16,815,275

Preferred: 6,780,000

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note Issuance

Outstandin g Balance ($)

Principal Amount at Issuance ($)

Interest Accrue d ($)

Maturity Date

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

10/23/2014

24,410

25,000

15,310

07/16/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days.

Mastiff Group LLC (Marissa Welner)

Loan

2/13/2015

23,070

15,515

7,555

07/16/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days.

Mastiff Group LLC (Marissa Welner)

Loan

12/28/2018

104,365

78,252

26,013

06/28/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Dan Ionescu

Loan

Date of Note Issuance

Outstandin g Balance ($)

Principal Amount at Issuance ($)

Interest Accrue d ($)

Maturity Date

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

9/22/2016

11,215

8,000

3,215

3/22/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Fenwood Capital

(Dimitrios Liakopolous)

Loan

12/16/2016

13,834

10,000

3,834

07/16/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Jaycee Investments

(Yvon Cormier)

Loan

1/26/10

96,718

50,000

46,718

07/26/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

JAK Family Trust

Dan Ionescu

Loan

1/16/18

129,415

100,000

29,415

07/16/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Mastiff Group LLC

(Marissa Welner)

Acquisition

1/16/2018

194,121

150,000

44,121

07/16/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

PhoneFusion

Series II of Velocity Partners International LLC

Yvon Cormier

Acquisition

1/01/20

80,435

73,430

7,005

12/31/22

50% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Keystone Capital Partners, LLC

(Fredric Zaino)

Loan (Grid Promissory Note)

03/02/20

1,714

10,000

1,714

03/02/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Thomas Wells

Loan

02/21/20

5,895

5,000

895

02/28/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Brian Fitzgerald

Loan

03/06/20

5,880

5,000

880

03/06/22

70% of the average of the five lowest intraday prices for the Company's stock during the previous 20 trading days

Brian Fitzgerald

Loan

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fusion Interactive Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
