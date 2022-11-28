Advanced search
    FUSION   INE139R01012

FUSION MICRO FINANCE LIMITED

(FUSION)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
375.35 INR   +4.19%
10:48aFusion Micro Finance : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
11/07Fusion Micro Finance Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of INR 11.039931 billion.
CI
Fusion Micro Finance : Outcome of Board Meeting

11/28/2022 | 10:48am EST
Date: 28.11.2022

Letter No. FMFL/SEC/2022-23/SE-68

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code: FUSION

Scrip Code: 543652

Sub: Regulation 30, Regulation 33, Regulation 51, Regulation 52 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board meeting.

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33, Regulation 51, Regulation 52 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, the 28th day of November 2022 (from 7:20 pm to 8:30 pm) has approved the following:

  1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30, 2022 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company.
  2. Proposal to raise funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up to INR 145 crores, on private placement basis.

The aforesaid Board Meeting started at 7:20 PM and concluded at 8:30 p.m.

Kindly take the same on your record.

For Fusion Micro Finance Limited

(Formerly Fusion Micro Finance Private Limited)

DEEPAK MADAAN

Digitally signed by DEEPAK MADAAN Date: 2022.11.28 20:35:40 +05'30'

Deepak Madaan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No. A24811

Place: Gurugram

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 15:47:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
