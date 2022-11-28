Fusion Micro Finance : Outcome of Board Meeting

Date: 28.11.2022

Letter No. FMFL/SEC/2022-23/SE-68

The Manager The Manager Listing Department Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C/1, G Block Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: FUSION Scrip Code: 543652

Sub: Regulation 30, Regulation 33, Regulation 51, Regulation 52 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board meeting.

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33, Regulation 51, Regulation 52 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, the 28th day of November 2022 (from 7:20 pm to 8:30 pm) has approved the following:

Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on September 30, 2022 along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company. Proposal to raise funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures, aggregating up to INR 145 crores, on private placement basis.

The aforesaid Board Meeting started at 7:20 PM and concluded at 8:30 p.m.

Kindly take the same on your record.

For Fusion Micro Finance Limited

(Formerly Fusion Micro Finance Private Limited)