Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUSN   CA36118A1003

FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(FUSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fusion Pharmaceuticals : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/31/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 80,000 shares of its common stock to one employee outside Fusion's 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Fusion in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have an exercise price of $9.41 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Fusion's common stock on August 30, 2021. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and then in equal installments for 36 months thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with Fusion through the applicable vesting dates.

About Fusion
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform which includes internal research and development capabilities, manufacturing and supply chain expertise, and the Company's proprietary Fast-Clear™ linker technology.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-announces-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-301366537.html

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
04:31pFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5..
PR
08/26FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : B. Riley Starts Fusion Pharmaceuticals at Buy with $17 ..
MT
08/18FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Fusion Pharmaceu..
MT
08/13Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TRIUMF Announce Expanded R&D Collaboration fo..
CI
08/13FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regula..
AQ
08/13FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : Expands Agreement With Triumf for Actinium Supply Produ..
MT
08/12FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS : and TRIUMF Announce Expanded R&D Collaboration for Acti..
PR
08/12Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Triumf Announce Expanded R&D Collaboration for Act..
CI
08/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a b..
08/11ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations