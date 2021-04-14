Log in
Fusion Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

04/14/2021 | 08:46am EDT
HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:30am EDT. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.  

About Fusion
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

 

