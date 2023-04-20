Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FUSN PHAR
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUSN   CA36118A1003

FUSN PHAR

(FUSN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
3.470 USD   -8.92%
04:16pFusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
PR
04/19Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting FPI-2059 and Leading Targeted Alpha Therapy Platform at AACR Annual Meeting
AQ
04/14Fusn Phar : March 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

04/20/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will present in a company presentation at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.  

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's clinical portfolio includes: FPI-2265 targeting prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in a Phase 2 trial; FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor currently in a Phase 1 trial; FPI-1966, targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), currently in a Phase 1 trial; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), currently in a Phase 1 trial. In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Response Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. The Company recently received IND clearance for the first novel TAT under the collaboration, which targets EGFT-cMET. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. To support Fusion's growing pipeline of TATs, the Company has signed strategic actinium supply agreements with TRIUMF, Niowave, Inc. and BWXT Medical.

Contact:

Amanda Cray
Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(617) 967-0207
cray@fusionpharma.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-bloom-burton--co-healthcare-investor-conference-301803540.html

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FUSN PHAR
04:16pFusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Confere..
PR
04/19Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting FPI-2059 a..
AQ
04/14Fusn Phar : March 2023 Corporate Presentation
PU
04/12Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Clearance for FPI-2068, a Jointly Developed Novel ..
AQ
04/12Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces IND Clearance for FPI-2068, a Jointly Developed N..
CI
04/06Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4), A..
AQ
04/06Fusion Pharmaceuticals Grants Stock Options to Buy Aggregate of 258,000 Common Shares
MT
04/05Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
03/20Fusion Pharmaceuticals Reports First Patient Dosed in Early-Stage Study of FPI-2059
MT
03/20Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study of FPI-2059, a Ta..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FUSN PHAR
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer