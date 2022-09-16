Fuso Chemical : Notice Concerning Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts
September 16, 2022
Company name:
Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.
Name of representative:
Shinichi Sugita, Representative
Director and President
(Securities code: 4368:
Prime Market)
Inquiries:
Hiroyuki Ito, Executive Officer,
Division Manager of
Administration Division
(Telephone: +81-03-3639-6311)
Notice Concerning Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts
Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that in light of the most recent operating trends, a decision was passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 16, 2022, to revise the financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023), disclosed with the announcement of the financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 on May 9, 2022, as described below.
1. Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts
Revisions to consolidated financial results forecasts for the current six months ending September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated net
Consolidated
Consolidated
Profit attributable
Consolidated
to owners of
sales
operating profit
ordinary profit
earnings per share
parent
Previously announced
33,900
7,850
7,880
5,400
153.21
forecasts (A)
Revised forecasts (B)
35,500
9,700
10,650
7,400
209.96
Change (B-A)
1,600
1,850
2,770
2,000
―
Change (%)
4.7
23.6
35.2
37.0
―
(Reference) Actual
consolidated results for the
previous six month
25,167
6,425
6,482
4,488
126.59
(Six month ended
September 30, 2021)
(Reference)
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (Consolidated operating profit + depreciation and amortization)
Revised forecast: ¥11,800 million [18.4%] Previously announced (on May 9, 2022) forecast: ¥9,970
Revisions to consolidated financial results forecasts for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated net
Consolidated
Consolidated
Profit attributable
Consolidated
to owners of
sales
operating profit
ordinary profit
earnings per share
parent
Previously announced
66,200
15,650
15,700
10,800
306.43
forecasts (A)
Revised forecasts (B)
68,500
17,100
18,100
12,550
356.09
Change (B-A)
2,300
1,450
2,400
1,750
―
Change (%)
3.5
9.3
15.3
16.2
―
(Reference) Actual
consolidated results for the
previous fiscal year
55,760
15,034
15,509
10,890
308.08
(Fiscal year ended March
31, 2021)
(Reference)
Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (Consolidated operating profit + depreciation and amortization)
Revised forecast: ¥21,750 million [6.9%] Previously announced (on May 9, 2022) forecast: ¥20,350
2. Reason for revision
As for the progress of the life science business in the first half of the fiscal year, net sales are expected to fall short of the plan due to a decline in domestic sales of fruit acids, despite the impact of an increase in net sales after translation into yen due to the weaker yen. Profits are expected to exceed the plan due to the effects of ongoing efforts to revise sales prices.
As for the current status of the electronic materials and functional chemicals business, sales of ultra-high- purity colloidal silica, a core product, have been strong due to robust demand for semiconductors, and sales are expected to be much higher than planned. Profits are also expected to exceed the plan due to increased sales and cost reduction effects from increased production.
In addition, ordinary income and net income are expected to increase significantly, as foreign exchange gains are expected to be recorded in non-operating income due to the yen's depreciation.
In light of these circumstances, we have once again scrutinized conditions affecting our business performance, including market conditions, production capacity, inventory conditions, and foreign exchange rates, and as a result, although conditions in the second half of the fiscal year are more severe than in the first half, we expect both sales and profits to exceed the forecast announced on May 9, 2022, and have revised our consolidated business forecast. Therefore, we have revised our consolidated earnings forecast.
