Fuso Chemical : Notice Concerning Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

September 16, 2022 Company name: Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Shinichi Sugita, Representative Director and President (Securities code: 4368: Prime Market) Inquiries: Hiroyuki Ito, Executive Officer, Division Manager of Administration Division (Telephone: +81-03-3639-6311)

Notice Concerning Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that in light of the most recent operating trends, a decision was passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 16, 2022, to revise the financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023), disclosed with the announcement of the financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 on May 9, 2022, as described below.

1. Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts

Revisions to consolidated financial results forecasts for the current six months ending September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)

(Millions of yen) Consolidated net Consolidated Consolidated Profit attributable Consolidated to owners of sales operating profit ordinary profit earnings per share parent Previously announced 33,900 7,850 7,880 5,400 153.21 forecasts (A) Revised forecasts (B) 35,500 9,700 10,650 7,400 209.96 Change (B-A) 1,600 1,850 2,770 2,000 ― Change (%) 4.7 23.6 35.2 37.0 ― (Reference) Actual consolidated results for the previous six month 25,167 6,425 6,482 4,488 126.59 (Six month ended September 30, 2021)

(Reference)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (Consolidated operating profit + depreciation and amortization)

Revised forecast: ¥11,800 million [18.4%] Previously announced (on May 9, 2022) forecast: ¥9,970