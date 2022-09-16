Advanced search
    4368   JP3822600007

FUSO CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

(4368)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-16 am EDT
3380.00 JPY   -1.31%
05:00aFUSO CHEMICAL : Notice Concerning Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts
PU
07/29FUSO CHEMICAL : (Delayed)Corporate Governance Report
PU
07/29FUSO CHEMICAL : Announcement of financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
PU
Fuso Chemical : Notice Concerning Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts

09/16/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

September 16, 2022

Company name:

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

Name of representative:

Shinichi Sugita, Representative

Director and President

(Securities code: 4368:

Prime Market)

Inquiries:

Hiroyuki Ito, Executive Officer,

Division Manager of

Administration Division

(Telephone: +81-03-3639-6311)

Notice Concerning Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that in light of the most recent operating trends, a decision was passed at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on September 16, 2022, to revise the financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023), disclosed with the announcement of the financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 on May 9, 2022, as described below.

1. Revisions to Financial Results Forecasts

Revisions to consolidated financial results forecasts for the current six months ending September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated net

Consolidated

Consolidated

Profit attributable

Consolidated

to owners of

sales

operating profit

ordinary profit

earnings per share

parent

Previously announced

33,900

7,850

7,880

5,400

153.21

forecasts (A)

Revised forecasts (B)

35,500

9,700

10,650

7,400

209.96

Change (B-A)

1,600

1,850

2,770

2,000

Change (%)

4.7

23.6

35.2

37.0

(Reference) Actual

consolidated results for the

previous six month

25,167

6,425

6,482

4,488

126.59

(Six month ended

September 30, 2021)

(Reference)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (Consolidated operating profit + depreciation and amortization)

Revised forecast: ¥11,800 million [18.4%] Previously announced (on May 9, 2022) forecast: ¥9,970

Revisions to consolidated financial results forecasts for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated net

Consolidated

Consolidated

Profit attributable

Consolidated

to owners of

sales

operating profit

ordinary profit

earnings per share

parent

Previously announced

66,200

15,650

15,700

10,800

306.43

forecasts (A)

Revised forecasts (B)

68,500

17,100

18,100

12,550

356.09

Change (B-A)

2,300

1,450

2,400

1,750

Change (%)

3.5

9.3

15.3

16.2

(Reference) Actual

consolidated results for the

previous fiscal year

55,760

15,034

15,509

10,890

308.08

(Fiscal year ended March

31, 2021)

(Reference)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (Consolidated operating profit + depreciation and amortization)

Revised forecast: ¥21,750 million [6.9%] Previously announced (on May 9, 2022) forecast: ¥20,350

2. Reason for revision

As for the progress of the life science business in the first half of the fiscal year, net sales are expected to fall short of the plan due to a decline in domestic sales of fruit acids, despite the impact of an increase in net sales after translation into yen due to the weaker yen. Profits are expected to exceed the plan due to the effects of ongoing efforts to revise sales prices.

As for the current status of the electronic materials and functional chemicals business, sales of ultra-high- purity colloidal silica, a core product, have been strong due to robust demand for semiconductors, and sales are expected to be much higher than planned. Profits are also expected to exceed the plan due to increased sales and cost reduction effects from increased production.

In addition, ordinary income and net income are expected to increase significantly, as foreign exchange gains are expected to be recorded in non-operating income due to the yen's depreciation.

In light of these circumstances, we have once again scrutinized conditions affecting our business performance, including market conditions, production capacity, inventory conditions, and foreign exchange rates, and as a result, although conditions in the second half of the fiscal year are more severe than in the first half, we expect both sales and profits to exceed the forecast announced on May 9, 2022, and have revised our consolidated business forecast. Therefore, we have revised our consolidated earnings forecast.

Disclaimer

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 08:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
