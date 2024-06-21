To Our Shareholders: Securities Code: 4368 June 21, 2024 Shinichi Sugita, Representative Director and President FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 5-29, Kitahama 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka

Notice of Resolutions of the 67th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby inform you that the following report and resolutions were made at the 67th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Items to be reported

Reports on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 67th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 67th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to

March 31, 2024)

The above items were reported.

Items to be resolved

Proposal No.1 Appropriation of Surplus

The proposal was approved to pay a year-end dividend of ¥33 per share as originally proposed. Proposal No.2 Election of Seven Board Directors (Excluding Board Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members)

The proposal was approved as originally proposed. The seven Directors, Misako Fujioka, Shinichi Sugita, Haruo Masauji, Takashi Tanimura, Atsushi Fujioka, Motoki Sugimoto and Hakaru Hyakushima were reelected as board directors and assumed their offices respectively.

Proposal No. 3 Election of Two Board Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The proposal was approved as originally proposed. Sayaka Eguro was reelected as a Board Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member and assumed the office, and Kei Takeuchi was newly elected as a Board Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member and assumed the office.

At the Board of Directors meeting held after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors and Managing Directors were elected and assumed their respective offices as follows.