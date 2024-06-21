Fuso Chemical : Notice of Resolutions of the 67th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
June 20, 2024 at 11:33 pm EDT
To Our Shareholders:
Securities Code: 4368
June 21, 2024
Shinichi Sugita, Representative Director and President
FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
5-29, Kitahama 3-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka
Notice of Resolutions of the 67th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We hereby inform you that the following report and resolutions were made at the 67th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today.
Items to be reported
Reports on the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 67th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Report on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 67th fiscal term (from April 1, 2023 to
March 31, 2024)
The above items were reported.
Items to be resolved
Proposal No.1 Appropriation of Surplus
The proposal was approved to pay a year-end dividend of ¥33 per share as originally proposed. Proposal No.2 Election of Seven Board Directors (Excluding Board Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members)
The proposal was approved as originally proposed. The seven Directors, Misako Fujioka, Shinichi Sugita, Haruo Masauji, Takashi Tanimura, Atsushi Fujioka, Motoki Sugimoto and Hakaru Hyakushima were reelected as board directors and assumed their offices respectively.
Proposal No. 3 Election of Two Board Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The proposal was approved as originally proposed. Sayaka Eguro was reelected as a Board Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member and assumed the office, and Kei Takeuchi was newly elected as a Board Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member and assumed the office.
At the Board of Directors meeting held after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors and Managing Directors were elected and assumed their respective offices as follows.
Representative Director & Chairman
Misako Fujioka
Representative Director & President
Shinichi Sugita
Senior Managing Director
Haruo Masauji
Senior Managing Director
Takashi Tanimura
Managing Director
Atsushi Fujioka
FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the life science business and the electronic material business. It operates through two business segments. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells fruit acids, including apple acids, gluconic acid and citric acids, as well as application development products, which are used in quality improvers for noodle products, preservation for processed foods and laver cultivation, total sanitation of food manufacturers and the improving of metal processing. The Electronic Material and Functional Chemical segment provides electronic materials, including high-purity spherical silica; functional chemicals, including plastic, paint additives and resin additives, as well as fine chemicals. It is also involves in organic acid business.